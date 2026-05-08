Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Tess's avatar
Tess
14m

This was a joy to read.

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Marc's avatar
Marc
1h

If all someone did was read the last sentence they would have enough to ponder on for the rest of their life. Well done.

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