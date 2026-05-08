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The twentieth century excelled at one particular achievement, which was turning the absence of God into a professional career. Once the old certainties collapsed, two camps formed with remarkable efficiency. The first manufactured replacement religions out of political ideology, handing to the State, the Revolution, or Progress the metaphysical duties that Providence had formerly discharged. The second retreated into what one might fairly describe as library nihilism, that melancholy which pairs well with expensive wine and produces sentences so definitive about the futility of existence that their authors seem genuinely offended when the coffee still tastes good in the morning.

Albert Camus declined both offers.

This refusal is, in itself, a civilizational act. Camus begins from the same precipice where so many of his contemporaries lost their nerve: the collision between a human heart that insists on order, purpose, and proportion, and a universe that greets this insistence with complete indifference. The stone of Sisyphus climbs the mountain and rolls back down, and no bureaucratic angel appears at the end of the shift to countersign the paperwork confirming it was all worth it. The absurd, for Camus, is not a philosophical problem awaiting resolution. It is a condition to be inhabited with dignity, which is a considerably less comfortable proposition.

The contemporary mind, trained as it is in the sophisticated art of extracting power from personal misery, finds this almost incomprehensible.

Grosso modo, Camus was arguing the following. The absence of final meaning does not license either the comfortable illusion or the fashionable abyss. There exists a third option, considerably more arduous and considerably less subsidized, which consists of living with clarity, suffering without converting suffering into an indictment against existence itself, and loving the world without presenting it with a list of contractual demands. This is what he called revolt. Not the adolescent variety bankrolled by universities and cultural foundations, but something far quieter and more subversive, which is the refusal to let despair have the last word.

The nihilist, confronted with this argument, becomes visibly irritated. And for good reason. Camus strips him of his last remaining privilege, which is the pose of superior consciousness before the deluded crowd. The intellectual who spends forty years explaining why everything is empty would prefer that his incapacity to love be read as lucidity. Camus has the indecency to suggest that there may be more genuine lucidity in a man who contemplates the sea and remains present before life than in someone who has turned disenchantment into a distinguished occupation with a faculty position and a generous lecture circuit.

Beauty, in this framework, is not anesthesia. It is a form of resistance.

There is sun, friendship, physical existence, fidelity to the particular instant, the modest and almost scandalous glory of remaining recognizably human after the abstractions have finished their work of devastation. In a century when ideologues promised paradise and delivered camps, purges, and bureaucracies of death, Camus preserved something that strikes our age as genuinely provincial: the intuition that concrete life is worth more than any system claiming to justify it from the outside.

My friend, our age has devised a remarkable inversion of this proposition. It has transformed the wound into identity, the victim into authority, trauma into résumé, fragility into instrument of power. Every pain must become public narrative. Every loss must receive ideological framing. Every anguish must be converted into an accusation against someone, preferably someone with enough social coordinates to make the accusation politically useful. The contemporary soul no longer suffers in silence partly because it has forgotten the extraordinary fertility of silence, and partly because silence earns no institutional grants.

Camus belongs to a spiritual family older than this general infantilization, one that understood something our therapeutic civilization seems determined to unlearn: that not every pain authorizes a denunciation. Some losses do not explain the world; they reveal the man. Some nights end without an answer, and yet morning arrives anyway, with its coffee and its unreasonable demands and its stubborn insistence on being lived.

This is why Sisyphus must be imagined happy. The phrase is repeated so frequently as literary decoration that its genuine scandal goes unnoticed. Sisyphus does not defeat the mountain. He does not discover a hidden meaning in the punishment. He does not file an appeal with the metaphysical tribunal. He takes possession of his own fate at precisely the moment he stops demanding from fate a satisfactory explanation. The drama remains. The dignity is born inside it.

To love without guarantee is harder than to love under promise. To remain faithful to existence without a cosmic certificate, without final proof, without spiritual compensation, requires a kind of nobility that our age, having organized an entire civilization around the demand for guarantees, simply refuses to recognize. We have confused depth with bitterness and intelligence with disenchantment, and those who profit from this confusion are understandably reluctant to revisit the equation.

Camus remains important because he perceived that the fall of old certainties need not conclude in worship of the void. He addressed himself to the man who remains faithful without a contract, who suffers without turning suffering into propaganda, who can look at the sun without immediately calculating its political implications. This is a vanishing type, and its disappearance is not entirely unrelated to the disappearance of a civilization capable of producing it.

In an age when so many kneel before the void merely to appear interesting, the insistence that life can be received with something approaching gratitude is, by now, indistinguishable from an act of rebellion.

Camus would have found this amusing, if not particularly surprising. He always suspected the nihilists were secretly furious that the world kept being beautiful without their permission.

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