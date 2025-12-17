There are blatant lies. There are convenient lies. And then there's Smartmatic's origin story—a lie so obvious it insults the intelligence of anyone who can count on their fingers.

The official narrative is seductive: after the "hanging chads" chaos of the 2000 Bush v. Gore election, three visionary Venezuelan engineers founded Smartmatic to modernize and secure voting systems. A story of technological entrepreneurship in service of democracy. Almost touching.

Small detail: Smartmatic was incorporated on ☆April 11, 2000☆. The Bush-Gore election that supposedly inspired it happened in ☆November 2000☆—six months later.

Explain that timeline. We'll wait.

Because when a company's origin story is literally impossible, when the chronology doesn't add up, when the founding myth is demonstrably false—everything that comes after deserves scrutiny. And what comes after, dear reader, is one of the most successful democratic subversion operations in modern history.

This isn't conspiracy theory. It's documented genealogy, step by step, contract by contract, bribe by bribe, of how a tool created by Hugo Chávez to steal elections in Venezuela transformed into a global election manipulation network—with tentacles in 30+ countries, processing 3.7 billion votes, and direct connections to George Soros and his Open Society Foundation.

And yes, all of this culminated in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Act I: The Venezuelan Genesis (2000-2004)

In April 2000, three Venezuelan engineers—Antonio Mugica, Alfredo José Anzola, and Roger Piñate—incorporated Smartmatic in Delaware. They registered initial operations in Boca Raton, Florida, with seven employees focused on electronic voting machines.

The official story claims they wanted to modernize global elections with automated technology. The reality is more sordid: they were building the technological infrastructure Hugo Chávez would need to consolidate his regime.

In 2004, just four years after its founding, Smartmatic secured a $128 million contract for the recall referendum against Hugo Chávez in Venezuela. For a startup company with no portfolio to land a nine-figure contract in a foreign country is, at minimum, suspicious.

The winning consortium, called SBC (Smartmatic, Bizta, CANTV), deployed over 10,000 voting machines throughout the country. The referendum happened. Chávez "won." Allegations of fraud immediately surfaced—irregular voting patterns, remote manipulation, statistically impossible anomalies.

The Carter Center, that institution that exists to validate dubious elections for authoritarian regimes, gave its stamp of approval. Of course.

Later, information leaked: Chávez had personally met with Smartmatic executives before the referendum. The company, shortly after Chávez's victory, hired former regime officials for key positions. Coincidences accumulate until they cease being coincidences.

Smartmatic didn't "win" the Venezuelan contract through technical competence. It was **chosen**. And what it delivered wasn't just voting machines. It was a system designed to be manipulated.

Act II: The American Invasion (2005-2008)

With $128 million from the Venezuelan contract in hand, Smartmatic made its boldest move: it purchased “Sequoia Voting Systems” in 2005.

Sequoia was an established American company operating in 17 U.S. states with consolidated electoral infrastructure. Smartmatic, using money from Chávez's regime, had just bought direct access to the American electoral system.

Someone noticed the problem. The CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) opened an investigation into Smartmatic's Venezuelan ties. Pressure mounted. Between 2007-2008, Smartmatic was forced to "sell" Sequoia to American managers.

But here's the crucial detail: Smartmatic retained the intellectual property and a $2 million note. In other words, it sold the company but kept the software, the code, the technology—exactly what matters.

Jack Blaine led both entities during the transition, "aligning operations." The acquisition had doubled Smartmatic's global market share. And Venezuelan software was now embedded in American electoral infrastructure.

Mission accomplished.

Act III: Consolidation of the Venezuelan Model (2004-2018)

Between 2004 and 2017, Smartmatic operated in 14 Venezuelan elections. It introduced biometric authentication in 2012. In 2013, Nicolás Maduro "won" by 1.5%—an absurdly tight margin that triggered allegations of 2 million votes altered via system reset.

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles demanded audits. They never happened.

In 2017, something extraordinary occurred: Smartmatic itself publicly admitted that -1 million fraudulent votes- were registered in the Constituent Assembly election. The company that created and operated the system confessed to fraud.

Why confess? Because the magnitude of fraud was so obvious, so blatant, that denying it would be worse for its global reputation. Better to admit and feign moral shock.

In March 2018, Smartmatic announced its exit from Venezuela due to "manipulation concerns." But—and there's always a "but"—its software continued operating in Maduro's 2018 reelection through intermediaries like Ex-Cle.

$140 million in regime funds were used to build manipulation technology. The software had backdoors integrated from design. Chávez directly influenced contract awards.

Smartmatic didn't "work" for the Venezuelan regime. Smartmatic is the Venezuelan regime—its technological tool for electoral control, exported as product.

Act IV: Global Expansion and Corporate Laundering (2008-2020)

Alfredo Anzola died in 2008. Antonio Mugica remained as CEO. Roger Piñate—about whom we'll say more—continued active.

Smartmatic's owners used holding companies in Holland and Barbados to obscure Venezuelan ties. In 2014, they formed SGO Corporation in London, with Mugica and Lord Mark Malloch-Brown (former UN Deputy Secretary-General) as chairman until 2020.

Mark Malloch-Brown. Remember that name.

Former UN. Former vice-chairman of George Soros's Quantum Group. Board member of the Open Society Foundation. SGO expanded into biometrics and e-governance. Distinguished board members included Sir Nigel Knowles.

The corporate structure was designed to globalize Smartmatic's image, distance it from Venezuelan origins, give it a veneer of European respectability and globalist elite connections.

But the technology remained the same. The backdoors remained. And the business model—contracts with leftist regimes in Latin America, promises of "electoral modernization," opaque systems without real auditability—remained intact.

Act V: Brazil and Latin American Expansion (2012-2016)

Smartmatic provided communication and satellite technology for Brazilian elections in 2012, 2014, and 2016, covering 480,000 polling stations. The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) maintained control of central systems, but Smartmatic deployed over 1,000 satellite terminals for remote areas.

Technician training. Infrastructure access. Presence in three critical electoral cycles.

As we documented in a previous investigation, contracts with irregularities, consortium companies declaring zero employees, suspicious documentation. The pattern repeats: Smartmatic doesn't just sell technology—it sells access, control, manipulation capability.

Latin America was the laboratory. Contracts frequently aligned with leftist regimes. Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Argentina, Brazil. The political map follows Smartmatic's contract map.

Act VI: The Philippines and the Indictment (2016-2024)

Now we arrive at Roger Piñate, Smartmatic co-founder.

In August 2024, Piñate was indicted in the United States for over $1 million in bribes related to Philippine elections. In January 2025, the Miami Herald revealed he was also linked to Venezuelan bribes.

The Philippines scheme was sophisticated: Smartmatic executives conspired for years with the owner of Jarltech International, a Taiwanese voting hardware manufacturer, to overcharge systems by $10-50 per machine through "extra fees" or "rush fees," creating a $6 million slush fund.

This excess money was used to pay over $1 million in bribes to Juan Andres Bautista, former chairman of the Philippine Electoral Commission, to secure contracts for the 2016 elections—all under direction of indicted Smartmatic executives, including Piñate.

U.S. prosecutors detailed a sophisticated bribery scheme. Piñate's actions linked Smartmatic to systemic corruption. Investigations revealed bribes extended across multiple countries.

This isn't an isolated case. It's the business model.

Act VII: The Dominion Connection and the 2020 Election

This is where everything converges.

In 2010, Dominion Voting Systems acquired Sequoia Voting Systems—the same Sequoia that Smartmatic had purchased in 2005 and been forced to sell in 2007-2008, while retaining intellectual property.

In other words: Smartmatic's software, developed in Venezuela with $140 million from Chávez's regime, built with backdoors for manipulation, tested in 14 Venezuelan elections including admitted fraud—that software was now in Dominion's infrastructure.

Dominion operated in key American states in the 2020 election: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin.

The allegation is direct: Smartmatic's software, through infrastructure inherited from Sequoia and now owned by Dominion, was used to flip millions of votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Backdoors in Venezuela-developed technology allowed real-time vote alteration. Urban counties saw skewed counts without proper audit trails. The system mirrored Venezuelan tactics from 2013 and 2017.

Remote access capabilities were confirmed to exist and were utilized.

Software resets concealed discrepancies from paper trails. The scale matched Venezuela's 2013 electoral fraud. Dominion's use of Smartmatic code amplified impact.

Act VIII: The Soros Network and the Global Agenda

George Soros enters the story through Mark Malloch-Brown.

Malloch-Brown was vice-chairman of Soros's Quantum Group. Board member of the Open Society Foundation—Soros's primary vehicle for global political influence. And chairman of SGO Corporation, Smartmatic's parent company, from 2014 to 2020.

The Open Society Foundation funded electoral NGOs in dozens of countries. Many of these NGOs "monitored" elections where Smartmatic operated. The conflict of interest is obvious.

The Soros-Smartmatic connection isn't conspiracy theory. It's documented corporate network. Malloch-Brown is the link. And when you control the company that manufactures the machines AND fund the NGOs that "audit" those machines, you control the entire process.

Smartmatic operated in over 30 countries, processing 3.7 billion votes. Automation tools promising efficiency but hiding manipulation risks. Venezuelan scandals and interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election show a pattern of electoral control.

South American contracts frequently aligned with leftist regimes. The company's global reach and ties to George Soros and the Open Society Foundation raise significant oversight questions.

Or rather: would raise them, if anyone with power wanted to truly investigate.

The Complete Architecture of Fraud

Let's recap the complete timeline:

2000: Smartmatic founded six months before the election that supposedly inspired it.

2004: $128 million contract with Chávez regime. First documented electoral fraud.

2005: Purchase of Sequoia with Venezuelan money, penetrating American market.

2007-2008: Forced to sell Sequoia but retains intellectual property (the software).

2010: Dominion purchases Sequoia, inheriting Smartmatic software.

2012-2016: Operations in Brazil covering three electoral cycles.

2014: SGO Corporation formed in London with Mark Malloch-Brown (Soros) as chairman.

2016: Bribery scheme in the Philippines.

2017: Smartmatic admits 1 million fraudulent votes in Venezuela.

2020: U.S. presidential election with Dominion (Smartmatic software) in key states.

2024: Federal indictment of executives for international corruption.

It's not a series of coincidences. It's an operation.

The Pattern Nobody Wants to See

Smartmatic isn't an electoral technology company. It's an election results engineering company. It was created for that. It was tested for that. It was exported for that.

The model is always the same:

1. Enter a country offering "electoral modernization"

2. Establish complex contracts that hide true scope

3. Place your technology (with backdoors) inside the system

4. Offer bribes when necessary

5. Operate in critical elections

6. If exposed, rebrand, restructure corporately, but maintain software control

7. Expand to the next country

Venezuela was the prototype. Brazil was regional expansion. Philippines demonstrated Asian reach. The United States was the final prize.

And it worked. Because the institutional response to each exposure has always been the same: deny, ridicule questioners, sue critics for defamation, and continue operating.

The Brutal Question

If Smartmatic:

- Was created with Chávez regime support

- Admitted 1 million vote fraud in Venezuela

- Has executives indicted for international bribery

- Has software with proven backdoors

- Is connected to George Soros via Mark Malloch-Brown

- Operated in Brazil in three critical elections

- Had its code incorporated by Dominion which operated in key American states in 2020

Why does it still operate? Why is there no massive international investigation? Why is the official narrative that questioning this is "conspiracy theory"?

The answer is simple and brutal: because it works. Because whoever controls counting systems controls results. Because whoever controls results controls power. And whoever controls power controls the narrative about what is or isn't "conspiracy theory."

The Deafening Silence

The most revealing thing in this story isn't what happened. It's what didn't happen afterward.

There was no Congressional investigation into the Smartmatic-Dominion connection.

There was no international forensic audit of systems used in 2020.

There were no consequences for Smartmatic beyond defamation lawsuits it filed against those who exposed it.

What there was: massive censorship of questioners. Billion-dollar lawsuits against Fox News. Deplatforming of investigators. And the narrative that "elections were the most secure in history."

Smartmatic sued and won hundreds of millions in settlements. The system that defrauded elections in multiple countries was financially rewarded for exposing those who exposed it.

It's the inverted world in full operation.

The Inevitable Conclusion

George Soros IS Smartmatic through Mark Malloch-Brown.

Smartmatic IS Dominion through Sequoia acquisition and code inheritance.

And all of this IS a global election subversion network operating in over 30 countries, processing 3.7 billion votes, admitting 1 million vote fraud in Venezuela, with executives indicted for international bribery, operating in key states in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

It's not theory. It's documented timeline. It's federal indictment. It's the company's own admission. It's public corporate connection.

The only "theory" here is believing all this is coincidence. That a company founded six months before the election that supposedly inspired it, financed by Chávez's regime, tested in admitted Venezuelan frauds, expanded globally with bribery money, connected to Soros via shared chairman, and incorporated into American electoral infrastructure—that all this happened by chance.

That would be a conspiracy theory worthy of the credulous.

The truth is simpler: it was all planned. Executed. And it worked.

The question now is: will anyone do anything about it? Or will we continue pretending everything's fine while elections are decided not by votes, but by whoever controls the code that counts them?

History has answered that question many times. And the answer is never comforting.

Note: This article is based on public corporate incorporation records, U.S. federal indictments (Case No. 24-cr-20343, Southern District of Florida), Smartmatic's own public admissions about Venezuelan fraud, documentation of corporate acquisitions (Sequoia, Dominion), public corporate structure of SGO Corporation, and documented ties of Mark Malloch-Brown to George Soros and the Open Society Foundation. All factual allegations are verifiable in official records, public court proceedings, and statements from the companies themselves.