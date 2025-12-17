Candeloro’s Substack

Janis Rough
11h

I wonder if the dominion voting machines in California is what has propped up Newsom and his uni-party machine. Now he gerrymandered the state it really sucks!

wandringminstreli
16h

This is very persuasive. I’m wondering, though—why wouldn’t they corrupt the 2024 election too?

