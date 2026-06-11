The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Ronin's avatar
Ronin
1d

Everyone suspects CIA and Mossad are in on this as well. “Fort Brag Cartel” dealt w/ retired former Delta Force trafficking

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Bernard Doug Cook's avatar
Bernard Doug Cook
1d

This reeks of a globalist plan to keep feeding fentanyl to American addicts for some kind of nefarious reason, could it be population control, an effort to further destabilize American society for some reason or just what is up their sleeves with this??

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