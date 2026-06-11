There was a time when the Silk Road carried porcelain, spices and ideas. Caravans crossed deserts bearing not merely merchandise but civilization itself. Today the route has reopened under new management, and what travels in sealed containers from Xiamen and Hangzhou toward the clandestine laboratories of Sinaloa is not silk but fentanyl precursor chemicals, duly packaged, labeled and dispatched with a logistical efficiency that would make any multinational blush. History, which according to the textbooks does not repeat itself, has at least decided to rhyme, and the rhyme is a bitter one. China, humiliated in the nineteenth century by the Opium Wars that the British Empire imposed upon her with iron, fire and alkaloid, now returns the courtesy to the West in monthly installments, with trackable shipping and a discount on bulk orders.

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A three-year investigation conducted by InSight Crime, published under pseudonym for obvious reasons of survival, mapped this supply chain from the interior of mainland China to the Mexican chemical kitchens. The portrait that emerges is not that of a movie conspiracy, complete with villains stroking cats, but something considerably more disturbing, namely a banal, prosperous and socially respected commercial ecosystem. It begins in a jewelry shop tucked into the back streets of a remote city, where a merchant with a protruding belly and a Louis Vuitton shirt displays emeralds confiscated from mandarins imprisoned in Xi Jinping's anticorruption campaign, and it ends in a port warehouse where thirty-liter metal drums, some labeled and others strategically anonymous, await shipment to the far side of the Pacific. Between one end and the other lie tea ceremonies, elite universities, Party officials and a single word that explains everything, *guanxi*.

It is worth pausing on that word, dear reader, because it is the hermeneutic key to the entire system. *Guanxi* designates, broadly speaking, the web of personal relationships that lubricates Chinese life, but in the underworld of precursor chemicals it assumes its rawest meaning, which is to say political protection bought and maintained. The businessmen interviewed by the investigation were crystalline about the mechanics. The politician calls when the municipality needs money, the money arrives, the politician rises through the ranks of the Communist Party, and in exchange he extends over the business what the local vernacular calls the *bǎohùsǎn*, the protective umbrella. One of the interviewees summarized the ontology of the arrangement with Confucian frankness by stating that without guanxi a man is nothing at all. Hobbes could not have put it better, though he would have put it in Latin.

The retail side of this industry, meanwhile, is of an embarrassing modernity. The investigators, posing as Mexican buyers, navigated the dark web and found suppliers like MicroDroper, a vendor boasting seven years in the market, more than sixteen thousand transactions and enthusiastic customer reviews praising the speed of delivery and the new methods of postal camouflage. There are coupon codes, gift certificates, shipping estimates and tax calculations at checkout, lacking only a loyalty program and gift wrapping. The nomenclature is encrypted in CAS numbers, the standard industrial registry of chemical substances, so that the pre-precursor 1-Boc-4-AP, the favorite ingredient of the fentanyl cooks of Culiacán according to the investigation's fieldwork, circulates under the discreet identity of 125541-22-2. Some sellers adopt Latin names like Ana Sofía to generate ethnic rapport with the Mexican clientele, which demonstrates that the marketing departments of these enterprises understand audience segmentation better than half the agencies on Madison Avenue. Orders of twenty kilograms, enough to produce roughly twenty kilograms of fentanyl, were answered in under twenty-four hours. There is, moreover, the premium option of stealth shipping to multiple addresses, a modality that corresponds exactly to what independent producers in Sinaloa described to the investigators about their networks of rented properties for receiving cargo.

The most revealing detail, however, lies not in the commerce but in its respectability. The companies maintain ties with institutions of the highest academic prestige in China, among them Zhejiang University and the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, the latter affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences. They recruit freshly graduated chemical engineers and biologists, and the students interviewed displayed no moral unease whatsoever, only the filial pragmatism of those who must support the parents who sacrificed so much for them. Here Hannah Arendt becomes unavoidable, not as decorative erudition but because the banality of evil has rarely found so didactic an illustration. No one along that chain perceives himself as a cog in a machine that kills, in the United States alone, tens of thousands of people per year through overdoses. All see themselves as suppliers of inputs to a world that demands chemistry, and China, it bears remembering, accounted for 44% of global chemical sales in 2022, according to the European Chemical Industry Council. The fentanyl precursor is merely a drop in that industrial ocean, and the drop dissolves into the statistics as easily as it dissolves into the conscience.

There is, naturally, the legal layer of the problem, and it deserves a treatise on regulatory cynicism. Many of these substances are legal or lightly regulated in China while severely controlled in Mexico and the United States. The normative asymmetry between jurisdictions functions as a structural alibi, so that the Chinese seller can claim, with the candor of a neighborhood shopkeeper, that he merely exports products that are licit on his own soil. When the final substance is prohibited, the semi-finished product is sold instead, accompanied by the recipe, the reagents and even the complete laboratory kit with three-necked flask, thermostat, electric agitator and centrifuge, all described in advertisements of typographically deafening enthusiasm. The investigation itself, with commendable methodological honesty, acknowledges that many of these companies may be breaking no law at all, and that several of these chemicals serve perfectly legitimate industries. The question that remains, therefore, is not whether there is crime but whether there is design, and here the documented evidence must be separated from the inferences. It is documented that the hubs of this industry are concentrated in Hebei, Zhejiang and Fujian, all in mainland China proper, and not in Hong Kong or Macau as Beijing's official version tends to suggest. It is documented that the sector's businessmen are interwoven with local Party cadres. What remains open, nevertheless, is the degree of knowledge and tolerance at the upper echelons of the Chinese state, and the prudent reader will do well not to confuse absence of evidence with evidence of absence, nor the reverse.

What can be affirmed without recklessness is that a state capable of tracking every citizen's face in real time, of censoring a word within seconds and of regulating even the number of hours a teenager may play video games has chosen, in this particular sector, myopia. And the selective myopia of a panopticon is, let us agree, a political choice. Meanwhile the old road runs its course, now inverted. In the nineteenth century, British clippers poured opium into Canton in the name of free trade and civilization. In the twenty-first, the containers leave Chinese ports carrying the raw material of the largest overdose crisis in American history, equally in the name of free trade, with the added advantage of a five-star seller rating. Western civilization won the Opium Wars. Whether it survives the refund remains to be seen.

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