The modern Sistyphus Myth

The corporate world has entered an ontological crisis and chosen its usual disguise. It calls the matter retention, as if the problem were administrative. At the root sits a collapse of meaning. For twenty years, the central doctrine of human-capital management sold an internal theology of work. Executives, consultants, and the bureaucrats of corporate culture repeated the same sermon with the solemnity of priests and the imagination of checkout clerks. In order to extract maximum value from the worker, they said, one had to inject a deep, almost spiritual sense of mission into him. The employee would cease to be labor and become a believer. Work would require commitment. Commitment would require faith.

The new data has turned that creed into wreckage.

According to the latest 2025 reporting, the global economy is losing $8.9 trillion a year to low engagement. That amounts to roughly 9 percent of global GDP. The number alone should humiliate most of the contemporary management industry. The decisive detail, however, lies elsewhere. The relevant question concerns who is still functioning in the middle of this graveyard of slogans. When Gallup’s engagement metrics are cross-referenced with advanced burnout reporting, an anomaly appears that detonates two decades of corporate catechism. The most sustainable employees, the most consistent, the least prone to exhaustion, belong to another moral species. The place once reserved for the believers in mission has been taken by absurd men. They are workers who, like Camus’ Sisyphus, accept the absence of intrinsic meaning in the corporate struggle and continue to push the rock with competence, regularity, and psychological distance.

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The managerial class hates this conclusion because it destroys its entire vocabulary. The absurd man, psychologically detached and transactionally excellent, thrives in the burnout economy. The corporate demand for passion no longer creates competitive advantage. It corrodes capital.

For years, passion functioned as the primary hiring KPI. The theory seduced shallow minds with childish ease. The employee in love with the mission would work harder, longer, and better. The emotionally invested worker would be more productive, more loyal, more resilient, more creative. The entire rhetoric of purpose-driven work was built on this sentimental error dressed up as moral sophistication. The 2025 data sets, drawn from Harvard Business Review and physiological studies of engagement, have overturned the assumption. What has emerged is the passion penalty.

High-intensity passion, especially in its obsessive form, creates cognitive debt. Once the employee’s identity fuses with performance, every setback acquires the scale of personal collapse. A technical error becomes an intimate wound. A manager’s criticism takes on the weight of an ontological sentence. A missed target passes through the worker like existential humiliation. Instead of executing, he begins managing emotions. Instead of working, he starts repairing himself. The absurd man operates in another register. One could call it harmonious passion. A more honest phrase would be professional detachment. He sees work as work, the task as task, the company as company. He protects the soul from the corporation’s liturgy. That detachment carries the austere dignity of a survival mechanism. It preserves mental resources for execution instead of burning them on the ridiculous altar of emotional identification.

The report’s charts make the point with brutal clarity. The true believer rises fast. Output surges early, fueled by passion and the illusion of significance, then collapses around month four in a classic crash event. The absurd man maintains moderate, steady intensity without meaningful burnout accumulation. In a volatile market, consistency is worth more than intensity. Everything else belongs to the homiletics of HR for half-asleep audiences.

The global cost of disengagement does not arise from laziness, despite the fantasies of productivity moralists and their usual mental laziness. It arises from the friction between expectation and reality. The modern corporation promises impact, belonging, world-changing purpose, legacy, transcendence by badge. Then it delivers spreadsheets, mandatory compliance training, arbitrary targets, useless meetings, budget freezes, and periodic restructurings. When reality drops onto the stage, the true believer suffers what the report calls moral injury. He suffers because he believed.

The absurd man passes through that friction with less damage because he never knelt before the institutional lie. He sees the rock as a rock. That lucidity, in the Camusian sense of the word, functions as armor. Gallup and Deloitte data indicate that 86 percent of Gen Z say purpose matters to them. The irony appears in practice. The highest retention rates belong precisely to those who have managed to separate self-worth from job title. The generation trained to repeat the liturgy of purpose continues to speak the expected language. The wing that actually survives has already performed, in silence, the decisive surgery between personal value and corporate function.

Regional cuts confirm the argument. Asia Pacific and North America are bleeding more value than other regions. The correlation with highly performative work cultures is too direct to dismiss as coincidence. North America’s $1.9 trillion loss operates as a tax levied on the gap between corporate rhetoric and employee experience. Institutional lying has an economic price. When the discourse sells meaning and the daily routine delivers bureaucratic submission, capital pays the difference.

The press framed quiet quitting as a symptom of declining work ethic. The reaction was predictable. Much of the contemporary business press operates as an auxiliary arm of managerial mystification. The evidence points elsewhere. In many cases, quiet quitting marks the success of psychological detachment. The worker who acts his wage has established limits that make labor sustainable. He has withdrawn from the firm the right to confiscate his interior life. He has rejected the heroic mode of operation that so many companies demand without offering corresponding compensation.

Performance reviews comparing highly engaged employees with psychologically detached employees over twelve months produce a devastating result for the priesthood of passion. The hero, driven by emotional intensity, performs better in the first quarter. He shines early. He impresses anxious managers. He delivers an opening spectacle. By the third quarter, his error rate explodes under the weight of cognitive fatigue. The stoic, the absurd man, reaches lower peaks and sustains an upward curve of quality and consistency. In high-complexity environments, burnout-driven error becomes a first-order operational liability. Many firms still prefer the moral aesthetics of enthusiasm to the dry results of regularity.

Camus wrote that the struggle itself toward the heights is enough to fill a man’s heart. The key to the worker who prospers lies in that sentence. He finds satisfaction in the craft, not in the corporation’s metaphysics. He likes coding, selling, designing, writing, negotiating, solving. His bond to work passes through technique. He has no need to believe that the software will save humanity, that the brand will regenerate the social fabric, or that the new strategic vertical will alter the destiny of civilization. His dignity arises from practice, not propaganda.

That craft-centered orientation shields him from the inevitable reversals that devastate true believers. Layoffs, strategic pivots, narrative changes, mergers, rebrandings, reorganizations, new presidents, new slogans, new PowerPoints deployed to conceal the same background mediocrity. All of it demoralizes the person who invested identity in the announced mission. Once the mission shifts, the believer feels betrayed. The feeling is justified. The deception was present from the beginning. The absurd man keeps pushing the rock. The impulse does not come from servility. It comes from lucidity. He never confused institutional choreography with truth.

The 2024 and 2025 data on Gen Z and millennial workforce preferences show a decisive shift. The axis is moving away from mission and toward agency. The transformation looks small only to those who still think in HR vocabulary. In practice, it announces the death of the mission-driven employee value proposition. The future belongs to the autonomy-driven proposition. The winning companies of 2026 will be the ones that stop preaching family and start offering clean transactions with high autonomy. Less emotional liturgy. More operational freedom. Less affective blackmail. More contractual clarity.

To stop the $8.9 trillion bleed, leadership must abandon the demand for emotional submission. The company needs the employee’s skill. His heart belongs to another jurisdiction. That correction requires three clear changes.

The first is to destigmatize detachment. The employee who leaves at 5:00 PM may be the healthiest adult in the room. Psychological detachment appears with growing frequency as a predictor of longevity.

The second is to hire for love of craft, never for devotion to the brand. The criterion should fall on those who enjoy the process of coding, writing, selling, designing, solving, building. Those who love the brand tend to evaporate when the stock falls, the bonus shrinks, or the corporate narrative changes. Those who love the process remain because their relationship to work does not depend on the quarter’s advertising catechism.

The third is to adopt a kind of Sisyphus Protocol. Workflows should provide satisfaction in the immediate task, in short victories, clear milestones, tangible progress, instead of depending on majestic long-term promises that usually serve only to cover the void.

Camus also wrote that there is no sun without shadow and that one must know the night. One must imagine Sisyphus happy. The corporate world spent two decades trying to manufacture messianic workers, people willing to surrender talent, time, identity, and emotional equilibrium in exchange for an inflated vocabulary of purpose. What is emerging now is a far soberer figure, far less ornamental, and infinitely more functional. The most dangerous employee in any organization is the one who believes its press releases too deeply. That man either burns out or turns against the firm when reality tears through the cardboard set. The most valuable employee sees the whole game and still plays it with masterful precision.

The future of work will turn on competence in the job and meaning outside it.

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