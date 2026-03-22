Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Paradime Crypto's avatar
Paradime Crypto
2d

Great piece but the label "absurd man" should have been something more appropriate.. perhaps "aware profit centerian". Could also have mention of employee ownership and similar shared-reward schemes.

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1 reply by Marcos Paulo Candeloro
Debjani ray's avatar
Debjani ray
2d

Hmmm

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