The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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the semicritical reader's avatar
the semicritical reader
6h

Very prescient topic to cover! Also, are all the images AI?

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1 reply by The Elegant Ruin
LEON VERMEULEN's avatar
LEON VERMEULEN
7h

As long as he has the support of Merz, Nuremberg will be out of question.

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