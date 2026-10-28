Thucydides tells us, in the sixth book of his History of the Peloponnesian War, that the envoys of Segesta persuaded Athens to sail for Sicily by displaying to the Athenian ambassadors a wealth that simply did not exist, with gold and silver cups borrowed from neighbouring towns and passed from house to house at every banquet, so that the same treasure seemed to multiply before eyes eager to believe in it. Athens believed, Alcibiades delivered the speech that was still missing, and the largest fleet ever assembled by the proudest democracy of antiquity set out for a disaster that would end in the stone quarries of Syracuse. The detail the schoolbooks tend to leave out is that Alcibiades, the great champion of the adventure, was recalled before the first decisive engagement to answer a charge of sacrilege, and chose to defect to Sparta rather than face his judges. Twenty-four centuries later the play is still running, with one change in the staging that says a great deal about our times, since the defendant now stays home, wins the election and goes on commanding the war.

On Tuesday, October 27, Israel went to the polls for the sixth time since April 2019, and it did so with a fervour the country had not shown in a generation. According to the Central Elections Committee, turnout reached 77.7 percent by ten at night, with 5.69 million voters out of 7.33 million eligible, the highest figure in a Knesset election since 1999 and seven points above 2022. Tuesday night's exit polls sketched a statistical tie, some of them with a slight edge for the bloc of former army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, but the count reversed the picture as the night wore on. With roughly two thirds of ballot boxes counted on Wednesday morning, Likud stands as the country's largest party, with 28 projected seats against 21 for Eisenkot's Yashar, and Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing and religious bloc adds up to 56 seats, against 48 for the opposition and 16 for the Arab parties. The count is provisional, the committee itself concedes it may drag on until Friday, and the prime minister is five seats short of the 61 that make a majority.

Anyone who has followed Netanyahu's parliamentary career knows that five seats have rarely stood in his way, and the architecture of the result works in his favour, because Eisenkot's only road to a majority would run through a government propped up by the Arab parties, a scenario Israeli analysts themselves regard as unlikely. I record here, as my own inference and with no pretension of getting ahead of the count, that the likeliest outcome over the coming weeks is the old craft of co-optation, with one or two parties from the opposing camp discovering in Likud patriotic virtues they had never suspected, and Netanyahu back in his chair with the Knesset in hand. Even if the arithmetic takes its time, the essential has already been settled at the ballot box, because the most mobilised electorate in twenty-seven years placed first precisely the man who led the country through the three most bellicose years of its recent history.

It is worth recalling what that period was. Since the massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023, the Netanyahu government has waged war in Gaza, in Lebanon, in Yemen and, twice, against Iran, first in the campaign of June 2025, which ended with American bombers over Fordow, and then in the joint offensive with Washington launched on February 28 of this year, interrupted by an April ceasefire that collapsed in July. Along the way, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against the prime minister over alleged war crimes in Gaza, a charge he rejects and which remains, for the purposes of this piece, in the realm of allegations still under adjudication. An electorate that lives through all of this and once again backs the same command sends a message that needs no interpreter, and I will venture a name for it, polemocracy, the regime in which war, having begun as an instrument of politics, ends up converted into its chief source of legitimacy. Endless conflict, by that logic, becomes an electoral credential (Donald Trump himself, incidentally, hurried to claim that his endorsement changed the result, which reveals a good deal about who feels he owns the victory).

And this is where the election has to be read alongside the court file. Netanyahu was indicted in November 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases, which Israelis know by their numbers. Case 1000 concerns cigars, champagne and jewellery received over the years from billionaires such as the producer Arnon Milchan, Case 2000 involves an alleged negotiation with the owner of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper to secure gentle coverage in exchange for hurting a competitor, and Case 4000, the most serious, examines regulatory benefits granted to the telecom giant Bezeq in exchange for favourable coverage on the Walla news site. The trial opened in May 2020 in a district court, making him the first Israeli head of government to sit in the dock while in office, and Netanyahu began testifying as a defendant in December 2024, with no verdict to this day and not even a date for one. He denies every charge and calls them political persecution. In November 2025, weeks after a letter from Trump to President Isaac Herzog, he formally requested a presidential pardon before any verdict, an exceedingly rare move in Israeli law, and Herzog, in April of this year, shelved the request, preferring to push defence and prosecution toward a settlement. During the Iran war the hearings were even suspended, a detail the prime minister's opponents will never tire of underlining.

The Supreme Court enters this story through two doors. The first is obvious, since it will be the court of appeal for any conviction. The second is subtler and far more revealing, since it was against the Court that the government elected in 2022 launched its judicial overhaul. In January 2023 the Court barred the appointment as minister of Aryeh Deri, convicted of tax offences, a decision the government took as an affront (Deri, let it be noted, leads Shas, which has just delivered seven seats to the governing bloc). In July of that year, with the opposition out of the chamber, the Knesset passed by 64 votes to none the law abolishing the reasonableness standard, the tool with which judges could annul patently unreasonable government decisions, and on the first day of 2024 the Court struck the law down by eight votes to seven, affirming as well, by a wide majority, its authority to review the Basic Laws themselves. Days later the justices ruled that the amendment passed in March 2023 to make it harder to remove a prime minister for incapacity, read at the time as a shield against any declaration that he was unfit to serve because of a conflict of interest, would only take effect from the following Knesset, and the following Knesset, dear reader, is precisely the one that has just been elected. Then came the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, ruled unlawful by the Court in 2025, and the attempt to remove Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, voided unanimously by a panel of seven justices last December, while Justice Minister Yariv Levin boycotted the Court's president, Isaac Amit, who went so far as to denounce publicly a frontal assault on the judiciary.

That the overhaul was designed to save the defendant remains an accusation made by his opponents, with no proof established in court. What any elementary arithmetic does show is that each of these initiatives, had it prospered, would have shortened the distance between the prime minister and impunity, and that the new majority, if it comes, will enter the Knesset with that agenda intact and with the argument that the people have just endorsed it. Permanent war and the interminable trial, broadly speaking, feed each other, because every new front justifies a postponement and every postponement buys time until the next front.

There remains the American chapter, which for anyone who thinks about politics from the standpoint of the United States' national interest ought to be the most uncomfortable. On September 12, 2002, then out of office, Netanyahu sat before a House committee in Washington, stated without hesitation that Saddam Hussein was pursuing nuclear weapons and promised that toppling the Iraqi regime would send enormous positive reverberations across the region. The United States invaded Iraq months later, the Iraq Survey Group concluded in 2004 that there were no stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction, and those positive reverberations ended up answering to the names of civil war, the Islamic State and Iranian sway in Baghdad. On Iran the record is longer still, since in 1992, as a member of the Knesset, he announced that Tehran was three to five years away from the bomb, a prophecy renewed every decade up to the famous cartoon bomb he held up at the UN General Assembly in 2012. In June 2025 Trump declared the Iranian nuclear programme obliterated by American bombing, and eight months later Washington and Jerusalem jointly launched a new war against the very same programme, which forces the honest observer to conclude that at least one of the two claims was false.

To call all of this a lie would require proving intent, and intent is something no official archive tends to record. What the archives do record, with the coldness that interests me here, is that the premises failed every time in the same direction, that the prophet never paid for the error and that the one who paid was the American taxpayer. According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth himself, the war launched in February had already cost the United States 37.5 billion dollars by July, and reports published this week in the Israeli press put the figure at 47.1 billion, amid complaints from Republicans and Democrats alike that Congress is being kept in the dark. The same reports, still officially unconfirmed, indicate that Washington has warned the Gulf states of a possible new offensive against Iran, short and intense, after the midterm elections. Netanyahu's staying power, in this picture, works as a guarantee of continuity, and continuity here means one more cycle in which the superpower enters a war designed by someone else, on premises supplied by someone else and following someone else's political calendar.

On the very day Israelis were queuing at the polls, the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, was speaking in Moscow at a summit of gas-exporting countries, assuring Vladimir Putin that the Middle East is perfectly capable of solving its own problems without American involvement. The line has its charm, beginning with the address, because proclaiming the region's autonomy before the host of the Kremlin recalls the tenant who announces his emancipation in the drawing room of his new landlord (the setting, a forum of gas sellers under Russian baton, completes the picture). The greater charm, however, lives on the other side of the mirror. Of all the characters in this story, few depend as much on the American presence in the region as Tuesday's winner, whose entire career has been built on the thesis that no problem in the Middle East gets solved without American bombers in the sky. And there is something unintentionally comic in the fact that, this week, the taxpayer in Ohio who foots the bill for the war would find more programmatic affinity in the speech of the president of the Islamic Republic than in the promises of the ally he finances, which says less about Tehran, which remains what it has always been, and a great deal more about the size of the detour Washington agreed to take for Jerusalem's sake.

Israelis turned out in record numbers and chose, with every right their sovereignty confers, who will lead them. Six days from now it will be the Americans' turn, electing a new Congress with the Iran war not quite on the ballot, though entirely on the invoice. Thucydides records that the Athenian assembly decided on the Sicilian expedition after hearing Nicias plead for prudence and Alcibiades promise glory, and that the city chose glory with its eyes wide open. Athens, at least, had the privilege of voting for its own ruin.

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THE ALCIBIADES OF JERUSALEM. Israel voted in droves, with the highest turnout since 1999, and handed Benjamin Netanyahu back the title of largest party after three years of war on several fronts, a criminal trial still without a verdict and a Supreme Court he tried to tame and that blocked him time and again. The man who assured the US Congress in 2002 that toppling Saddam would bring a windfall to the region remains in command, and the next offensive against Iran, according to reports, is already pencilled in for after the midterms. Israelis chose the commander, and the American taxpayer, as usual, got the bill.

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