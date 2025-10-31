In the moral penumbra of King's Landing, a spider-like eunuch, Lord Varys, distills for Tyrion Lannister, in a memorable scene from Game of Thrones, the very essence of political science. It is a riddle that exposes the nerve of command and obedience: a king, a priest, and a rich man each order a mercenary to kill the other two. "Who lives, who dies?" The pragmatic "Imp," Tyrion, responds with the rawness of reality: "It depends on the sellsword." For him, power is raw material, the tip of the blade that imposes will.

This answer is pure Machiavelli. For the Florentine, power is not a philosophical abstraction; it is the ability to act and force results. Machiavelli would fully agree with Tyrion: the sellsword will obey whoever he fears most or whoever pays him best. Power does not derive from legitimacy or belief, but from force (virtù) and the relentless disposition to use it. Belief is volatile; force is tangible.

Varys, however, rejects this crude simplicity. The sellsword wears no crown, wields no gold, holds no divine favor. Why in hell would he obey? The eunuch's conclusion is the central thesis of power as a social construct, a truth that the Mental Favelization of modern politics stubbornly ignores: "Power resides where men believe it resides. It's a trick. A shadow on the wall."

This is not mere fictional dialogue; it is the eternal clash that pits brutal realists like Niccolò Machiavelli and Thomas Hobbes against legitimacy theorists like David Hume and Max Weber. For Hobbes, the "sellsword" with the sword is the very condition of society. Without a centralized power, without the monopoly of force, Varys's scenario would not even exist; king, priest, and rich man would already be dead, plunged into a war of all against all. Varys's "shadow," for these realists, is a dangerous naiveté. The sword is concrete.

It is here that Varys finds his greatest intellectual ally: David Hume. In "Of the First Principles of Government," Hume poses the question that shatters the "brute force" argument: how is it possible for the "many" (the people) to submit to the "few" (the rulers)? Force, Hume insists, is always on the side of the governed. If the people decided, in unison, to stop obeying, no army, however powerful, could hold them in check. Hume's conclusion is identical to Varys's: power is founded on "opinion." Governments maintain themselves not by force, but because the population believes in their legitimacy. The sellsword obeys the king because he has been indoctrinated to believe that the king has the right to command. Étienne de La Boétie, in his "Discourse on Voluntary Servitude," is even more radical, a herald of our Democracy of the Gag: tyranny persists only because subjects "choose" to serve, providing the tyrant with the means of their own oppression. The moment they cease to believe in the "shadow," the colossus collapses.

So, who holds the truth? Tyrion (force) or Varys (belief)?

The most complete – and most cynical – answer comes from Max Weber. The German sociologist defines the modern state as the entity that holds the "monopoly of the legitimate use of physical force." Let's dissect this phrase. The "Monopoly of Physical Force" is the side of Tyrion/Hobbes/Machiavelli. Weber agrees: the State is the sellsword with the sword. It is the only entity that can legally arrest, expropriate, and, ultimately, kill. Try not paying taxes, and you will see the concrete reality of the sword, not the ethereal shadow. However, "Legitimate" is the keyword, Varys's/Hume's side. What prevents the State from being just a large-scale mafia? Legitimacy. Brute force only becomes "authority" when the population – and the sellsword himself – believes that its use is justified. Weber identifies three types of "shadows" (sources of legitimacy) that make the sellsword obey: Traditional (like the King in the riddle); Charismatic (like the Priest); and Rational-Legal (the bureaucracy and law of the modern State).

The lesson from Game of Thrones, filtered through Weber, is that power is neither the sword nor the shadow. Effective power is the shadow cast by a real sword. The modern State is the perfect fusion. It wields the overwhelming force of Hobbes (the sword), with Machiavellian coldness in its disposition to use it, but governs through Hume's "opinion" (the shadow of law, democracy, "science"). Varys's trick is not an alternative to Tyrion's sword; it is the instruction manual for controlling it without having to use it all the time. It is the manual for society's consented self-castration.

