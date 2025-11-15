Let attentive observers understand: the choice of J.D. Vance as Donald Trump's vice president transcends a simple partisan decision. It is the manifestation of a broader script, where the engineering of power operates in the shadows. While the spotlights turn to Vance, the fundamental architect is the billionaire Peter Thiel. Vance is one of his several protégés, whose rise – alongside figures like Sam Altman of OpenAI and Palmer Luckey of Anduril – signals a phase of growing technocratic influence. What is being observed is not a rupture of the elite, but its reconfiguration.

Reports indicate that Thiel recruited Vance while still at Yale, bringing him to his investment firm, Mithril Capital. Vance's trajectory is illustrative: he climbed positions in funds financed by Jeff Bezos (Amazon) and the Walton family (Walmart), known for their historical connections to the Clintons. Subsequently, Vance founded his Narya Capital, financed by Thiel and Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google.

Schmidt, one of the largest Democratic donors, was a key player in formulating the Biden administration's science and technology policy and directly influenced AI guidelines for the US military and intelligence. Schmidt, alongside Thiel, is an active member of the controversial and restricted Bilderberg conference, described by Newsweek as two of its most influential figures. The perceived dichotomy between a "Right" (associated with Thiel) and a "Left" (represented by Schmidt) reveals itself to be a performance, a "scissors theater" that obscures the convergence of interests at the top and the unification of a control agenda.

Thiel's Contractors and the Reconfiguration of Power

The "America First" rhetoric is put to the test. Thiel's Palantir was fundamental in developing a US government plan against Julian Assange and "The WikiLeaks Threat." Clearview AI, also Thiel's, was used extensively against the January 6th protesters. After its effectiveness in identifying Trump supporters, Clearview AI used this as a sales pitch, resulting in a 26% increase in sales to the police.

Palantir's own CEO, Alex Karp, expressed fears of the "far-right" and boasted in Davos that Palantir's software "alone, stopped the rise of the far-right in Europe." In this context, "far-right" seems to encompass any populism that might challenge the interests of the corporate oligarchy and the National Security community.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Palantir developed "Tiberius," used by the Trump administration to manage vaccine distribution and "identify high-priority populations." Palantir managed "HHS Protect," a secret database that compelled hospitals to provide Covid patient data under threat of losing funds. The pandemic, in this scenario, served as a catalyst for the implementation of a bio-surveillance panopticon.

With Thiel, Palantir, and its co-founder Joe Lonsdale now as donors and influencers in the Trump-Vance campaign, the expectation is that their influence in a second Trump administration will be even greater. Palantir is a tool of the National Security State, which has intensified its "War on Domestic Terror" – a strategy that, according to government documents, targets dissidents of any spectrum who oppose "corporate globalization." The Trump-Vance choice can be interpreted not as a rebellion, but as the consolidation of a control model.

TECHNOCRACY INC: The Blueprint of the Corporate State

Technocracy Inc. was not a marginal movement. With half a million members in the US and Canada, it brought together engineers and scientists frustrated with "political incompetence," proposing to replace democratic governance with rational administration. Frederick Winslow Taylor, in 1911, already argued that "the system must come first." Technocracy took this vision to the extreme.

The continental "technate" would be organized into functional sequences, not nation-states, with each sector managed by experts. Representative democracy would be obsolete, elections a mere spectacle. Equal rights would be a fantasy, and technical hierarchy, natural and scientific. "Energy Certificates" would be the center: an individual tracking system (Dewey Decimal System) with energy credits to measure contribution and consumption. Wealth accumulation would be impossible, the secret transfer of value, unfeasible. Total transparency, total control, all in the name of efficiency. When money dissolves into digital trails, financial freedom is compromised.

The movement was suppressed during World War II, accused of fascist sympathies. However, ideas persist. They hibernate, they evolve. In the 2020s, the concept isn't called technocracy, but algorithmic governance, smart cities, special economic zones. Instead of energy certificates, we discuss CBDCs (central bank digital currencies). The underlying architecture remains the same. Elon Musk's reverence for the legacy of his grandfather, one of technocracy's proponents, is notable. His actions reflect this vision, now with access to 15 US federal agencies.

CURTIS YARVIN: The Philosopher of the Corporate Transformation of the State

Between 2007 and 2014, under the pseudonym Mencius Moldbug, Curtis Yarvin produced essays that would become a reference for the neoreaction. His central thesis: American democracy is a failed experiment. The solution would be to replace it with a "corporate monarchy," where CEOs would govern nations like companies, prioritizing efficiency over representation and shareholders over citizens.

Yarvin coined the term "The Cathedral" to describe the institutional progressive consensus: universities, media, bureaucracy. For him, this "cathedral" controls society through narratives, not by conspiracy, but by ideological alignment, relegating electoral democracy to mere theater. Real power would reside in permanent public servants, academics, and journalists. The proposed solution: a total rupture of the system. In 2012, Yarvin proposed RAGE (Retire All Government Employees): the mass firing of the civil service and its replacement with politically aligned figures. J.D. Vance cited Yarvin by name in 2021, defending this strategy.

Yarvin, in some of his texts, expresses controversial views on race and social hierarchy. However, these positions did not stop Silicon Valley figures from embracing him. Peter Thiel describes him as a "pet philosopher," Marc Andreessen as a "friend," and Steve Bannon admired his writings. In January 2025, Yarvin was an informal guest at Trump's inauguration, as documented by Politico. His ideas migrated from obscure blogs to the circles of power. Neocameralism, the proposal to manage countries like profitable businesses, has ceased to be mere speculative philosophy to become a political project in progress.

DARK ENLIGHTENMENT: The Ideology of the Technocratic Model

The neoreaction, or Dark Enlightenment, emerged in the late 2000s as an explicitly anti-democratic intellectual movement, with Curtis Yarvin and Nick Land as its main exponents and Peter Thiel as its financier. Its central thesis is that the original Enlightenment was wrong, that equality is a fallacy and democracy a failure, with hierarchy being the natural order.

The "progressive Cathedral," according to neoreactionaries, promotes an egalitarianism that erodes Western civilization. The solution is not to reform institutions, but to destroy them and replace them with authoritarian corporate governance. City-states would be governed like companies, with CEO-monarchs and lifetime mandates. Citizens would be reduced to customers. Neocameralism proposes the state as a profitable business, where shares are divided among investors, and inhabitants have the option to "exit" rather than "voice," meaning, change jurisdiction if they are not satisfied. The market would solve everything, and competition between "gov-corps" would replace democracy.

The movement has been described as a "theoretical branch of the alt-right," "neo-fascist," and "techno-feudalist." Nick Land admitted to "accelerating capitalism to the fascist point." These are not mere provocations, but precise descriptions of an ideology that rejects anti-fascism, embraces racial hierarchy, extreme economic inequality, and corporate authoritarianism, all under the guise of innovation and technological progress.

In 2025, the Dark Enlightenment is no longer a marginal philosophy. J.D. Vance quotes Yarvin. Steve Bannon admires his writings. Elon Musk echoes his ideas. Yarvin attended Trump's inauguration as an honored guest. The ideas have migrated from obscure blogs to the core of power. The technocratic model is not a distant dystopian future. It is being progressively installed, while the population is distracted by performative nationalisms.

Deixe um comentário