On the collapse of cultural transmission, the anti-human utopia, and the late discovery that the wall had been protecting people who had already changed sides

Ortega y Gasset left behind a phrase that crossed the last century without losing its edge, and which Mario Ferreira dos Santos, a Brazilian philosopher of considerable and largely unread depth, had the patience to expand into an entire book in 1967, at a moment when his country believed it had more urgent business at hand. The vertical invasion of the barbarians. The image is almost offensively simple, since it dispenses with the consoling mythology of hordes descending from the steppes on shaggy horses. The barbarian, said the Spaniard and elaborated the Brazilian with considerably greater metaphysical rigor, does not arrive from outside. He is born here, among us, in an air-conditioned maternity ward with his birth duly registered, and he rises vertically through the social body for the elementary reason that nobody bothered to civilize him. Every child is, technically speaking, an invasion, and culture is the long process by which that invasion gets negotiated and eventually absorbed into continuity. When the process fails, and it has been failing for three generations now with a regularity that can no longer be charged to accident, the result is a barbarism that arrives holding a degree, fluent in institutional jargon and perfectly capable of demanding the end of the human species in the name of saving the planet, which is a rather different thing from the absence of civilization and considerably harder to argue with.

Hayek, writing The Road to Serfdom in the darkest years of the war, identified the mechanism from the economic side and arrived at a conclusion that now sounds almost naive for being so obvious. The more the state plans, the harder planning becomes for the individual. Moreover, and here is the point admirers of central planning prefer to leave unexamined, the case for individual liberty rests on the inevitable ignorance of all of us rather than on any presumed intelligence of free men, and it applies with particular force to those who volunteer to direct other people's lives. The naked state, stripped of the rhetoric of omniscient benevolence with which it presents itself at ceremonies, amounts to ignorance multiplied by an apparatus of coercion. And yet *homo credulus* keeps marching down the road, persuaded by his intellectuals and browbeaten by his elites, convinced that top-down organization is the way forward and that safe passage will be granted to him in exchange for one more piece of his liberty, a slightly larger tax bill and greater enthusiasm at the next election.

Consider the full catalogue. Rent controls and price caps, labor legislation that freezes the very market it claims to protect, compulsory unionization, taxes on income and property and consumption and inheritance, sanctions, tariffs, and the permits and licenses by which the state first forbids a right and then charges you for the privilege of exercising it, to say nothing of the central bank, the manipulation of interest rates and the control of capital. Like a drunk at an open bar, man seems unable to resist helping himself to death, which is why the road to serfdom remains the busiest route on the map.

The brevity of a thousand years

Not every road runs the same length, however. Some wind on for centuries, while others end quickly and the descent along them is close to vertical. The Third Reich, a centralized command system built to last a millennium, survived barely a dozen years, and in our universities, hollowed out long ago, almost nobody seems willing to examine where exactly Hitler got his materials. He explained it himself without the slightest embarrassment. From the bourgeois tradition he took national resolve, and from Marxist dogma he took what he called living, creative socialism. The Führer distrusted capitalism precisely for its permeability to individual self-expression, preferring a directed economy capable of subordinating every particular inclination to the collective will of the *Volk*. By the autumn of 1942 his project had reached its territorial peak, with continental Europe either occupied or complicit in the occupation. Less than three years later, in the Berlin bunker, the same man sat down to a dinner of cyanide and copper-jacketed lead, served by a beloved Walther PPK.

Then came the others, and the reader knows the list by heart. Marxism-Leninism in the Soviet Union, Maoism in China, Castroism in Cuba, Peronism in Argentina, Chavismo in what used to be Venezuela. The names of the Dear Leaders change, the personality cults age and renew themselves, but the central conceit remains rigorously intact, namely that the state knows better than the individual what the individual requires and stands ready to supply it generously and by force. That such programs end always and everywhere in misery, privation and a great deal of blood is hardly worth recording, given that their advocates are, to borrow David Bowie's phrase, immune to your consultations.

The barbarian who passed his exams

This is where Mario Ferreira dos Santos becomes indispensable rather than ornamental. The philosopher understood that modern barbarism would arrive in the form of specialization without foundation, which is a far more difficult thing to spot than brute ignorance and correspondingly harder to correct. The vertical barbarian is the competent technician who happens to be culturally hollow, a man who has mastered some narrow slice of reality while remaining wholly unacquainted with the edifice that slice was cut from, and who feels authorized on that basis to legislate over the whole. First philosophy went early, the humanities followed it out the door, and with them went any lingering sense that an inheritance exists and has to be transmitted before opinions are formed, so that the vacuum filled up with a governing class which mistakes instrumental competence for wisdom. A man who never received the inheritance is in no position to administer it, and if he also fails to understand it he will tend, with something close to innocence, to liquidate it instead.

I once wrote, examining the Brazilian school system, that the decisive question remains brutal in its simplicity, namely whether the child learned to read. It bears repeating in a wider frame, because the same question explains an entire continent. A West that spent colossal sums producing young people who cannot read a dense paragraph or place their own civilization anywhere in time should not act surprised when those same young people embrace with religious enthusiasm any cause offering the sensation of meaning without the burden of study. Transmission failed, while the invasion proceeded without difficulty of any kind.

The causes that are no longer human

And here the matter worsens, dear reader, because there is a qualitative difference between the old isms and the contemporary Great Causes. The former, catastrophic as they were, at least pretended to pursue some human end, whether the New Soviet Man or that Volksgemeinschaft purified of internal conflict. Today's causes are openly anti-human and make no particular effort to hide the fact.

Take climate alarmism, a reheated neo-Malthusianism which establishes human life as the gravest threat to Mother Earth, duly anthropomorphized as Gaia, that autochthonous goddess whom the Greeks had emerging from Chaos at the dawn of time. Seen through that cracked lens, man becomes a cancer of which the planet must be cured, the very carbon that has to be destroyed so the earth may finally heal, and naturally the treatment requires starving several billion parasitic humans by denying them energy that is cheap and reliable, so that nature can rewild in peace. Jane Goodall, celebrated interpreter of chimpanzees, has sighed publicly for the good old days of five hundred years ago, when the population was of a more convenient size. Every environmental problem, according to the twice-knighted David Attenborough, becomes easier to solve with fewer people and impossible with more, a thesis he has advanced without interruption into his ninety-ninth year of stubborn personal survival. And Paul Ehrlich, whose predictions have failed with a consistency that never once cost him a speaking invitation, maintains still that the population explosion is the most serious crisis facing humanity. Note the elegance of the arrangement, in which humanity finds itself threatened precisely by human beings.

Allied to this masochistic death wish comes antinatalism, the cult holding that bringing a child into the world is so immoral an act that it must be avoided at any cost, up to and including the cost of the species itself. I speak here of the intersectionalized martyrs of the pierced septum, who look back on the struggle of their own ancestors, generation upon generation scratching in the mud for a thin existence, cut down by plague and famine, shredded in trenches, losing children for want of medicine and elementary hygiene, facing superstition and natural disaster for millennia upon miserable millennia, driven nonetheless by the fire of life, raising their offspring, standing guard against the dying of the light, determined to pass along the genetic torch as it flickered in the hard wind of history, and who look on all of that so the barista serving their morning coffee can resign from the future of life on earth with an indignant roll of the eyes, because, you see, they simply can't even.

Rome, again

Rome seldom falls because barbarians are hammering at the gates. Rome falls because those within the walls have already auctioned off the grain, corrupted the magistracies, debased the currency of civic trust, and taught the population to mistake ceremonial virtue for functioning order. The barbarians who destroy a republic are usually the ones already seated inside it, clothed in legitimacy, speaking the language of compassion with practiced fluency, managing the funds, awarding the posts, hosting the conferences, collecting the donations, and congratulating one another for their humanity while the structure they were sworn to maintain decays around them in plain sight.

Brazil knows the mechanism intimately, though it insists on treating the thing as a foreign novelty. The ESG utopia collapsed here as everywhere, and the retreat was ordered from inside the global financial center itself rather than by any marginal skeptic, once the green catechism stopped paying dividends and the banks began walking out of their climate alliances the way men walk out of a cult. In the matter of the great state-sponsored corporations we learned that Brazilian law behaves like a spiderweb, catching the small fly and tearing open before the large beetle, a lesson delivered once more when a justice of our Supreme Court suspended billions in fines attached to confessed crimes with a single stroke of the pen. Every form was observed along the way, the rites were performed, and the legal opinions came out duly signed. Which is exactly what Mario Ferreira dos Santos anticipated by several decades, since the vertical invasion does not topple institutions. It occupies them and empties them, preserving the rind with enormous care while the insects consume the fruit inside.

Leave a comment

So the trouble with the West has less to do with anyone's arrival than with our own persistence. We built magnificent walls and financed the armies to man them, we argue about borders and immigration quotas with considerable passion, and somewhere along the way we stopped explaining to our children what the wall had been built to protect. Perhaps that is the only good news in the whole story, since vertical barbarism, unlike the mounted hordes, never has to be defeated in open field. It has only to be educated, an operation that costs very little money and rather more effort than anyone appears willing to spend.

Get 20% off for 1 month