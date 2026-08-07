The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Mikey Forbes's avatar
Mikey Forbes
6m

Corruption is rife at the highest level.

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Warpath's avatar
Warpath
4h

I wonder where we might be now had Kirov not been slain.

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