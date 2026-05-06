Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Dana Brovedani's avatar
Dana Brovedani
3d

Should be taught in schools..

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
3d

Excellent

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