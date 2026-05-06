The Islamic State entered the Western imagination as a demonic apparition: beards, black flags, execution videos, desert pickup trucks, beheadings broadcast in high definition, enslaved women, captured cities, smuggled oil and a theater of horror served in real time to a civilization already incapable of distinguishing news from propaganda from a medium-grade psychological operation. The official version demanded simplicity, and simplicity was supplied with customary generosity: religious fanatics emerged from nowhere, went collectively mad, defied the free world and were then combated by the same powers that, moved to tears by the barbarity, resumed their favorite role as firefighters of the blaze that always starts near their own matches.

Reality tends to be less cinematic and considerably more indecent.

The first document that tears the fantasy apart is not a basement pamphlet or a fever dream from the fringes of the internet. It is a RAND Corporation report produced in 2008 for the United States Army under the title Unfolding the Future of the Long War. The strategy appears there with the coldness native to imperial laboratories: divide and rule, exploit fractures between Salafi-jihadist groups, deploy covert action, information operations, unconventional warfare and local forces, mobilize nationalist jihadists against transnational ones, and capitalize on the Sunni-Shia war by taking the side of conservative Sunni regimes against Iranian-aligned Shia movements. It is all there. Not as conspiracy, but as strategic recommendation from an institution funded by the American security state itself. The think tank did not dream it. It invoiced it.

The doctrine was elegantly simple: when the primary enemy is the Iran-Syria-Hezbollah axis, any force capable of bleeding it becomes an asset. The jihadist ceases to be an absolute threat and becomes a tactical resource. The fanatic becomes ammunition. The militia becomes a proxy. The border becomes a corridor. The civil war becomes a laboratory. The civilian death toll becomes collateral damage manageable by press conference.

Then came Syria.

Washington presented the war against Assad as moral drama, democracy against dictatorship, people against tyrant, spring against winter. Meanwhile, backstage, the grammar was different: regime change, Iranian isolation, Russian containment, Levantine fragmentation, energy corridor redesign and the calculated exploitation of confessional divisions. WikiLeaks diplomatic cables had already revealed an American obsession with exploiting the internal vulnerabilities of the Syrian government, including Sunni fears of Iranian influence, as a destabilization instrument. In 2012, a Defense Intelligence Agency report noted that radical Salafist groups were central forces of the Syrian insurgency, that Al-Qaeda in Iraq was among the relevant actors, and that there existed a possibility of a Salafist principality emerging in eastern Syria. The report also noted that this corresponded to the interests of the powers supporting the opposition, as it would isolate the Syrian regime. In less bureaucratic language, the monster was anticipated before it received a name, a flag and an improvised capital. The paperwork preceded the atrocity.

Then came the fiction of the moderate rebels.

For years the Western press repeated this phrase with the liturgical submission of those receiving catechism from an agency. The moderates were the armed groups receiving weapons, training, money, diplomatic cover and semantic shielding. The moderates were the fighters who, in the field, frequently battled alongside jihadist factions, lost arsenals to them, sold equipment to them, changed flags according to the flow of financing and treated the border between civil opposition and Islamist militia as an abstraction maintained for the consumption of CNN readers. The CIA program known as Timber Sycamore formalized this machinery. American journalism itself eventually acknowledged the existence of the secret program to arm and train anti-Assad rebels, initiated under Obama and terminated by Trump in 2017. Al Jazeera and the New York Times reported that weapons sent by the CIA and Saudi Arabia to Jordan for Syrian rebels were stolen by Jordanian intelligence officers and sold on the black market, flooding the region with rifles, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades.

This is the moral miracle of empire: it arms the chaos, loses control of the weapons, blames the armed chaos and requests additional budget to combat it.

The MI6 appears in the plot as it always appears, elegant, indirect, wrapped in institutional fog, the old imperial hand trained in outsourcing the dirty work to a comfortable distance. London learned before Washington that the most efficient way to manage colonial fires is to choose which tribes receive the kerosene.

And Israel?

Dear reader, here resides a portion of the history that tends to be handled with gloves thicker than the evidence warrants. The Israeli security apparatus operated in Syria from its own strategic objectives: pushing Iranian forces away from the border, containing Hezbollah, controlling the Golan zone and ensuring that Syrian collapse favored Tel Aviv's strategic geometry. Foreign Policy reported that Israel armed and financed at least twelve rebel groups in southern Syria, with transfers including weapons, cash, vehicles and monthly payments to combatants. The Times of Israel noted that the then-IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot acknowledged that Israel provided light weapons to Syrian rebel groups in the Golan. Call it IDF, Mossad, border security, military intelligence or the Israeli external operations ecosystem. The administrative name matters less than the strategic function: using Syrian decomposition to prevent the consolidation of Israeli enemies near the frontier. Jihadism, when pointed at Damascus, Tehran or Hezbollah, ceased to be merely a threat and became an operational variable.

This is how hell acquired a supply chain.

The Islamic State did not need to be founded in a room with minutes, a rubber stamp, cold coffee and a director's signature. Intelligent states rarely create monsters that way. They create environments. They remove barriers. They move money. They open corridors. They arm intermediaries. They ignore reports. They rebrand extremists. They transform fanatics into opposition. They transform opposition into proxies. They transform proxies into territorial entities. When the creature escapes the leash, they inaugurate phase two: the war on terror, the humanitarian bombardment, the emergency budget, the domestic surveillance expansion, the new bases, the new contracts, the new justifications.

Empire calls this a mistake.

Mistake is the word used when the truth would produce tribunals.

What Syria revealed was the moral anatomy of Western foreign policy: the defense of democracy as packaging, sectarianism as method, terrorism as intermittent instrument, the regional ally as operational laundry, the think tank as doctrine laboratory and the press as the public relations department of the disaster. The Syrian carnage also exposed the cynical convergence among Washington, London, Tel Aviv, Riyadh, Doha, Ankara and Amman. Each entered with its own agenda. The Americans wanted to redesign the regional balance. The British wanted to preserve imperial relevance. The Israelis wanted to push back Iran and Hezbollah. The Gulf monarchies wanted to amputate Shia influence. Turkey wanted to expand its strategic depth and crush the Kurds when convenient. The result was a conveyor belt of corpses, refugees, ground cities, sold girls, massacred minorities, expelled Christians, enslaved Yazidis and an entire generation buried under the rubble of a game presented to the public as a democratic crusade.

The Islamic State was the finished portrait of that engineering: a rented caliphate, fed by its enemies' contradictions and by its indirect patrons' hypocrisy. The flag was black. The fuel was geopolitical.

The greatest obscenity of the twenty-first century may reside precisely there. The same governments that taught the world to fear terror learned to administer it as an asset. When it serves, it receives weapons through intermediaries. When it becomes inconvenient, it receives drones. When it dies, it becomes proof of success. When it resurfaces, it becomes the argument to begin everything again.

The Western establishment will never admit full culpability, because full culpability would require dismantling the entire altar: CIA, MI6, Mossad, Pentagon, Foreign Office, think tanks, Gulf funds, Atlantic press, diplomats, showcase NGOs, reconstruction contractors and the priests of the rules-based international order.

That order generated the caliphate and then posed for photographs above its ruins.

Broadly speaking, the name for that is not accident.

It is method.