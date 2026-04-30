James Comey has always been a spurious figure in American public life. The messianic bureaucrat who confused office with pulpit, procedure with virtue, leak with method. For years he presented himself as guardian of the Republic while operating at the heart of a machinery that converted suspicion into weapon and investigation into partisan liturgy. The ecclesiastical rhetoric was the perfect disguise for what was, beneath the surface, power without restraint and conscience without consequence.

Now the Department of Justice charges him over an Instagram post featuring shells arranged as "86 47," interpreted as a threat against President Donald Trump. Two counts: threatening the president and interstate transmission of a threatening communication.

The temptation to celebrate is understandable. The inquisitor discovering that the Holy Office also knows how to knock on his door has a symmetry that satisfies. But mature politics demands more than catharsis, and the indictment against Comey carries a risk its enthusiasts prefer to ignore: it may transform an already diminished figure into a constitutional martyr.

The very legal fragility of the case hands Comey precisely what he has wanted most since Horowitz and Durham began unraveling the thread. The pose of the persecuted. The stage of resistance. The old sermon about democratic norms recited by the same man who helped set those norms on fire when they inconvenienced his faction. Experts consulted by the Associated Press pointed to significant obstacles for the prosecution, particularly the requirement to prove threatening intent in a context shielded by the First Amendment. A weak case against a toxic man does not punish the man. It launders his reputation.

The Free Press grasped the problem. Revolver noted that the indictment came from a grand jury, and that Todd Blanche worked to shift political responsibility away from the DOJ and toward the formal decision of that accusatory body. Two angles on the same scene: Comey can be politically toxic and legally untouchable simultaneously, and confusing the two is the error the American right commits whenever it allows resentment to substitute for reasoning.

Comey's historical problem was never a photograph of shells on a beach.

He presided over, symbolized, and sanctified the conversion of the national security apparatus into an instrument of psychological warfare against half the electorate. The bureaucracy with the vocabulary of an altar. Suspicion as a method of governance. The press receiving crumbs from the federal apparatus and calling that investigative journalism. Washington discovering that destroying reputations with the serene demeanor of someone merely "following the facts" was politically immune, institutionally accepted, and journalistically applauded.

Ortega y Gasset would have called it specialized barbarism: the technician who masters his instrument without comprehending the limits that civilize it. Comey was not corrupt in the vulgar sense. He was something more dangerous. He was convinced.

The real punishment, therefore, would not come from a semantic dispute over two digits made of seashells. It would come from the complete opening of the files, the exposure of internal communications, concrete accountability for traceable abuses, the public reconstruction of how the federal apparatus operated when it decided that the American electorate required supervision by the very servants paid to serve it. Historical judgment, not fragile criminal process. Comey deserves to be remembered for what he did, and a poorly constructed legal theater gives him the chance to bury what he did beneath what he is suffering.

Almost simultaneously, a second indictment appeared with substance of an entirely different scale.

David Morens, former senior adviser at the NIAID, was charged with conspiracy against the United States, falsification or destruction of federal records, concealment of documents, and aiding and abetting. He served in the NIAID director's office from 2006 to 2022. Here the terrain shifts entirely. The argument is no longer about the semantics of an Instagram image. It concerns emails, FOIA requests, public records, the origin of the coronavirus, bat coronavirus research funding, EcoHealth Alliance, Wuhan, and the architecture of concealment erected in the name of official science.

According to the DOJ, Morens gathered information from grant recipients and the scientific community to shape policies and briefings destined for the president, Congress, and the public. The indictment describes how, after the suspension of a grant linked to bat coronavirus research, Morens and other conspirators allegedly attempted to restore that funding and actively combat the lab leak hypothesis, using personal Gmail accounts to shield their communications from FOIA requests.

The sentence that encapsulates an entire era appeared earlier, in congressional investigations. Morens had reportedly learned tricks to make emails disappear. The House Oversight Committee stated in 2024 that emails obtained by subpoena pointed to use of personal accounts, destruction of records, and systematic maneuvers to evade public transparency.

Consider the moral architecture of the scandal. For years, citizens who asked questions about the laboratory, grants, Wuhan, EcoHealth, and conflicts of interest were treated as lunatics. They were ridiculed by domesticated journalists, censored by platforms, dismissed by credentialed academics, and pushed into the digital underground as though asking questions were itself a political pathology. The federal indictment now describes, with clinical precision, a deliberate effort to conceal communications about those exact subjects. The conspiracy theorist, more often than not, was simply the taxpayer who arrived too early at the archive.

Lobaczewski described the phenomenon with merciless accuracy: the pathocrat does not consider himself malevolent. He considers himself necessary. The machine does what it always does when it fears being seen. It sacralizes authority. It calls dissent disinformation. It dresses scientific hypothesis in the uniform of dogma. It transforms document requests into institutional threats. Then, when the smell of rot escapes through the vents, the familiar expedient of the panicked technocrat appears: the personal email account, the parallel channel, the vanished document, the ambiguous phrase, the selective memory, the administrative error, the context that changes everything.

Comey and Morens belong to distinct ecosystems, but inhabit the same human type. The enlightened civil servant who considers himself so indispensable to public salvation that he begins to treat law as an operational obstacle. One comes from the policing empire. The other from the sanitary one. One speaks the language of counterintelligence. The other, of scientific authority. Both arrived at the same destination: the belief that the State is us, and that transparency is a luxury extended to those who have not yet understood the gravity of the situation.

When that mentality dominates the State, the Republic trades checks and balances for administrative priests. The citizen becomes patient, suspect, vector, target, or statistical datum. Liberty comes to depend on the disposition of specialists who were never elected and rarely pay for their errors.

The conservative response needs to be more intelligent than resentment.

Accountability is precision. It means selecting the strong cases, the documented crimes, the provable lies, the concealed records, the names, the positions, the dates, the emails, the grants, the signatures. Serious punishment is born from the archive. Impulse produces only spectacle, and spectacle is the terrain where Comey has always been more competent than his adversaries.

Comey deserves to be remembered as what he was: a moralist of convenience, a central piece in the conversion of national security into partisan theater, a symbol of institutional decay whose real legacy resides in the dossiers, the wiretaps, the calculated leaks, and the press conferences engineered to destroy without formally charging. Precisely for that reason he does not deserve the gift of a fragile prosecution that allows him to dress as a dissident persecuted by Trumpist tyranny.

Morens, by contrast, points toward the real basement of the Covid era: the administration of truth by a scientific caste that demanded public obedience while hiding its own conversations from the same laws that apply to every other citizen.

America retains its strength because its institutions still possess the capacity to expose their own priests. That strength dissipates when the State prefers spectacle to surgery. The country needs to open the archives, preserve the evidence, follow the money, trace the emails, and crush the lie with exhaustive documentation.

A weak prosecution gives Comey what he wants.

The Morens files give the country what it needs.

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