Youth has long been romanticized as the age of rebellion, freedom, and authenticity. In truth, it is the most servile of all stages: a time when imitation is mistaken for individuality, and submission to the tribe masquerades as independence.

The teenager’s so-called “rebellion” against parents and teachers is nothing but a rigged game, a drama staged against those who will never strike back. Real subservience is reserved for peers, who impose codes, humiliations, and rituals before granting the newcomer the privilege of belonging. What passes for freedom is, in fact, the surrender of personality to mimetic desire — René Girard’s mechanism of wanting what others want, simply because they want it.

Resentment, therefore, is redirected not toward the cynical crowd that humiliates, but toward the family that protects. Love is despised, contempt is adored. This inversion is the engine behind every disastrous youth vanguard: from Nazism and communism to cults, drugs, and every fashionable perversity that adults, too tired to resist, allow to flourish.

The pattern repeats today. When Charlie Kirk was assassinated, videos quickly emerged of left-wing students *celebrating his death on campus*. The same herd that shouts about “compassion” and “justice” applauded a sniper’s bullet, proving once again how youth converts cruelty into a badge of belonging. It is not rebellion against tyranny — it is obedience to the tribe, at the cost of morality itself.

A society that hands its destiny to the “discernment” of the young is not rejuvenated but senile. It is an exhausted world, incapable of producing wisdom, outsourcing its future to the least capable of judgment.