Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussão sobre este post

Avatar de User
Avatar de Friar Tuck
Friar Tuck
3h

Epstein house Hesse bloodline of Satan.

The Inner Circle and Their Puppets

The elite of the Illuminati are themselves divided by rank and authority. There is a hidden inner circle, followed by a several hundred-member core. Next, we have perhaps three to five thousand in a larger circle of influence, and then finally, another ten thousand puppets.

The latter group, the puppets, have no real influence on matters of importance. This group includes celebrities, media representatives, educators, and others who are only vaguely aware that an elitist global conspiracy exists. They simply know that they must hew to the "party line." The puppets also realize they must maintain a strict form of political correctness by promoting globalism and the approved socialist agenda. They are required to rigorously adhere to the "script" provided and continue to loyally wear the individual "mask"

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/codex_magica/codex_magica02.htm#TWO

https://worldcrimesyndicate.blogspot.com/2020/05/leadership-of-global-mafia.html

Responder
Compartilhar
Avatar de Silent scorn
Silent scorn
17hEditado

Issac Kappy talked. He’s not alive anymore. I internet searched his name and came up with this mind blowing transcript of a court case. Yikes. https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-6123/249289/20221207110348061_20221207-105913-00002422-00000045.pdf

Check out page 20.

Responder
Compartilhar
Mais um comentário...

Nenhuma publicação

Pronto para mais?

© 2026 Marcos Paulo Candeloro · PrivacidadeTermosAviso de coleta
Comece seu SubstackObtenha o App
Substack é o lar da grande cultura