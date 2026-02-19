The West tends to discuss China as if it were merely a GDP with a flag, an army with an app, and a leader with a personality cult. Behind the machine there is a theoretical mind that almost never becomes a character. Wang Huning observed the United States in the late 1980s, formulated a severe diagnosis of internal weaknesses in the Western model, and watched that reading become the language of government in Beijing.

Wang Huning holds the fourth seat on the Politburo Standing Committee, the innermost circle of Chinese power. He earned the nickname Emperor's Teacher, the advisor who influences without appearing and organizes the regime's thinking without ever having to run for office.

Contemporary China takes on a different shape once you grasp the importance of this kind of formulator. The project rests on long ideas, translated into doctrine, adapted over decades, with enough consistency to outlast leaders.

In the late 1980s, Wang spent months in the United States. He moved through financial centers, universities, ordinary neighborhoods, and areas of deep poverty. The experience condensed into the book America Against America, published in 1991.

The book stands out for its precision. It describes an individualism that, in his eyes, produces social atomization. Weakened families, community bonds replaced by consumption, loneliness treated with chemicals, and a technological society in which technique becomes the moral environment. Material prosperity appears as the storefront; the human cost appears as the backstage.

That diagnosis acquired strategic value inside the Chinese Communist Party. The reading helped sustain the idea of internal erosion within the American model, with predictable political consequences. The symbolic effect also matters. An incisive portrait of Western fractures began circulating in Beijing carrying the weight of someone who saw it up close and wrote about it early.

Russia offers a useful parallel. Aleksandr Dugin occupies, for Putinism, the role of ideological mentor and civilizational catechist. He supplies the Kremlin with a grammar to frame the break with liberal universalism, to present foreign policy as historical mission, and to sell internal cohesion as destiny. Around Putin, Dugin functions as a supplier of vocabulary, symbols, and categories, the set of ideas that shapes the regime's imagination and the way power explains itself to itself.

Wang and Dugin share a similar sensibility. They see in unanchored individualism, in dominant hedonism, and in the dissolution of community bonds the signs of civilizational weakening. They advocate responses centered on identity, cohesion, and cultural sovereignty. The difference appears in the method. Dugin works in the prophetic, imagistic, messianic register. His language summons destiny, shock, and conversion. Wang works in the technical, institutional, surgical register. His language organizes incentives, discipline, stability, and cultural risk management.

This distinction is reflected in each man's position. Dugin operates as a reference that shapes political imagination in the orbit of Russian power, with a presence that fluctuates according to political need. Wang became structure. He provides ideological coherence for the Party machine, cutting across leaderships and phases.

Under Jiang Zemin, Wang formulated the Three Represents, opening space to incorporate entrepreneurs and economic elites into the Party. Under Hu Jintao, he helped shape the Harmonious Society and the Scientific Outlook on Development, shifting the focus from raw growth to stability. Under Xi Jinping, he contributed to consolidating the China Dream and Xi Jinping Thought, reinforcing the symbolic legitimacy of the project and the institutional cult of the leader.

The 2021 crackdown on big tech, private tutoring, pop culture, and video games fits this framework. Wang interprets total marketization as a risk of state capture by private interests. The Chinese response seeks to subordinate capital to the Party and protect social cohesion. Common Prosperity works as an instrument for domesticating oligarchies and reorienting national priorities.

Restrictions on video games for minors, the control of information bubbles, and the aesthetic and moral discipline imposed by the regime follow the same logic. Western decadence appears, in this thinking, as a risk of cultural contagion. The response takes the form of public policy, with targets, enforcement, and punishment.

Taiwan enters as the point of greatest tension. The strategy described by analysts as the Anaconda operates in stages. Constant pressure, normalization of encirclement, strategic erosion, psychological operations aimed at undermining confidence in external support and producing social exhaustion. The desired victory comes through organized attrition, with a timeline and accumulation of facts.

Behind all of this lies Wang's central conviction, the idea of Eastern rise and Western decline. He argues that liberal democracies tend to operate in short cycles and under cultural fractures that erode the capacity for sustained decision. This reading fuels the self-confidence of the Chinese model and justifies the construction of a technocratic fortress.

China is executing a project of cultural and technological sovereignty in which technique serves the state and the Party defines itself as an instrument of civilizational renewal. Russia attempts something similar, with more symbolic fervor and less institutional engineering. Beijing works with design, routine, and continuity.

The practical result is straightforward. A professor became infrastructure. When theory enters the heart of the state, it stops being commentary and becomes the script. Wang Huning remains in that role, discreet and indispensable, writing from inside power.