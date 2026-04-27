Every empire dies twice. First in the soul, then on the map.

There is an observation by Aristotle, uncomfortable as all true observations tend to be, that the real problem is never the tyrant arriving from outside, but the citizen hollowing out from within. Ruin rarely announces itself with fires and spectacular invasions. It arrives looking perfectly normal, with approved budgets, regular elections, and ministers smiling at cameras while entire universities manufacture reports on anything at all except the void devouring them.

John Glubb studied empires the way a pathologist examines cadavers in sequence on the same table, always finding the same marks: expansion, wealth, intellectualism, decay. The sequence repeats because human nature repeats, and human nature has a curious predilection for destroying precisely what made prosperity possible. The grandson of the warrior wants security, comfort, rights, anesthesia, and applause. He wants to live like an aristocrat, think like an adolescent, and if possible, die as a recognized victim before a properly funded diversity committee.

The West has arrived precisely at that point, dear reader.

The flags still stand. The parliaments function. The markets operate. Everything moves with the appearance of normality characteristic of societies that have already forgotten the reason for their existence. The technical arsenal remains intact. The soul left long before, transported in carry-on luggage by some bureaucrat with sustainability credentials and a PowerPoint presentation about the future of humanity.

This, broadly speaking, is where Olavo de Carvalho saw more clearly than almost every analyst of his generation. In The Garden of Afflictions, he did not treat the Western drama as a mere dispute between left and right, capitalism and socialism. The question was older and more serious, namely the long attempt to replace the transcendent order with an immanent imperial order, to make Caesar occupy the place reserved for God.

Modern politics is not merely an era. It is a spiritual temptation organized into institutions. It promises salvation without conversion, unity without truth, peace without holiness, morality without eternity (that last one being the most marketable, the one that plays best in the press). The State begins to imitate the universality of the Church, only without the cross, without judgment, and without the soul. From this is born the amiable monster of our age, that power which speaks of human rights while dissolving the human conditions of life, which speaks of liberty while transforming every citizen into a patient, a statistical datum, and a perpetual child requiring supervision before speaking in public.

Imperial decay begins when political power no longer accepts being limited by any authority superior to itself. Religion, once a source of independent moral authority, comes to be tolerated only as private folklore or community therapy with organic candles. The family, once the cell of historical continuity, becomes an oppressive construct to be deconstructed in gender seminars taught by doctors who cannot define what a mother is. The law, once an imperfect expression of a moral order, converts itself into an instrument of social engineering with undisguised electoral purposes.

Then the experts express astonishment at falling birth rates, the epidemic of loneliness, pornography addiction, and the collapse of schooling, as though these were phenomena falling from the sky without warning. They are astonished because they confused symptom with cause. A civilization does not come apart because its institutions weakened. Its institutions weaken because the invisible pact that gave them meaning was broken decades earlier, probably at the same academic conference where someone decided Aristotle was a heteronormative patriarch in need of cancellation.

Augustus understood this better than any contemporary political scientist. Inheriting a Rome exhausted by civil wars, he did not simply reorganize the administrative machinery. He attempted to restore customs, family, public religion, discipline, and reverence, even if there was calculation and cynicism in the operation, as there always is in Rome, in Washington, and in every capital that has ever existed. Because he knew, as any real statesman knows, that no empire survives on roads, legions, and taxes alone. The citizen must believe that his life participates in something larger than his own immediate appetite.

Diocletian also grasped the technical dimension of the problem. He reorganized provinces, reformed the bureaucracy, and strengthened the imperial apparatus with a competence that would make any public management consultant envious. Bureaucracy can prolong agony. It cannot resurrect a soul, and Diocletian discovered this at considerable cost.

The truly decisive question, therefore, is not how to save the empire. It is whether the empire still deserves to be saved, and the answer depends entirely on what kind of human being its inhabitants are still capable of producing.

A people that guards its borders, honors its dead, educates its children, venerates its saints, punishes its criminals, and acknowledges that temporal power stands beneath a superior order still possesses the raw material for restoration. A people that despises its own history, ridicules its religion, imports its enemies, and surrenders its conscience to therapeutic bureaucrats with four-year mandates has entered that twilight zone where biological survival merely conceals spiritual death. The difference between the two lies not in resources. It lies in the kind of human being each order produces or destroys.

Virtue is not born from decree. No ruler manufactures good men the way one manufactures highways or behavioral monitoring applications. But politics can create the climate in which virtue breathes or the swamp in which it rots. It can protect the family or tax it to the bone. It can honor religion or reduce it to a public nuisance. It can demand accountability or transform every collective failure into a protected identity with an institutional stamp of approval. Decadence always chooses the second option and then calls the result historical progress. It has been calling it that for decades, and the press has applauded with the enthusiasm of a captive classroom.

When Caesar resurrects as the absolute principle of order, and Olavo had the rare merit of formulating this with clarity before almost everyone else, the promised garden becomes a garden of afflictions. Modern man flees divine authority only to fall into the arms of lesser authorities, uglier and infinitely more intrusive. He brought the confessional to the therapist's couch. Sin became diagnosis. Providence gave way to central planning with quarterly targets and social impact indicators. The algorithm now occupies the place of the soul with an administrative efficiency that would have embarrassed even Diocletian.

Every empire in decline believes it can buy more time. Rome bought it. Byzantium bought it for centuries with a genius for postponing the inevitable that bordered on the supernatural. England bought it. The United States buys it every day with debt, entertainment, and financial wars presented as the defense of the international order. Buying time is not defeating death. It is negotiating with it while the experts prepare the technical report on the negotiation.

Restoration begins when a civilization stops lying to itself. When it admits that its crisis is religious before it is economic, moral before it is institutional, and metaphysical before it is electoral. That no people remains free after losing dominion over its own appetites, a discovery Aristotle made more than two thousand years ago without needing a public university, a regulatory agency, or a government research grant to arrive at the conclusion.

The empire is crumbling. That sentence sounds dramatic only to those who confuse decay with explosion. True ruin has an administrative appearance. It arrives with approved technical reports, new streaming releases, and children who do not know why they ought to be born or where their grandparents came from.

Chesterton observed that the Church has gone to the dogs a great many times, and that each time it was the dog that died. The West has forgotten this. It is currently very busy writing the eulogy for its own traditions, scheduling the memorial service, and quarreling over the seating arrangements. Whether there is enough left to bury, or enough courage to attempt a resurrection, is the only question that actually matters.

The rest is the maintenance of rubble in the language of the future.

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