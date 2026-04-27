Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Wilder92's avatar
Wilder92
2d

Very well stated. The trouble we find ourselves in has been brewing for decades, and the “good” people have been far too passive in letting what’s important fade away. What’s next? How do we reverse course?

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Hussein Hopper's avatar
Hussein Hopper
2d

While I broadly agree with the the analysis, the solution, if it is such, seems to rely upon individuals “waking up”. With each successive generation, this is less and less likely. The west is dying as all civilisations must. Nothing will reverse it .

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