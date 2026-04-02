Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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𝒜𝒾𝓈𝓈𝒶's avatar
𝒜𝒾𝓈𝓈𝒶
4dEdited

Gavin Newscam has been as is the worst governor California has ever had.

One of the only reasons he became governor is because he’s family friends with the Getty’s.

He’s trying to run in 2028, but he can’t even run a state.

https://substack.com/@a1ssa/note/c-233288694?r=70wljy&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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eaglewood.adams's avatar
eaglewood.adams
4d

Your eloquence and accuracy in describing California are impressive. A similar article would describe all liberal governments. UK, CANADA, FRANCE, NORWAY, SWEDEN, ENTIRE EU. NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA. However, the time is now past for FIXING THE ELECTIONS THEYVE RIGGED. THEY EVEN KNEW DUMB LIBTARD AMERICANS AND MANY CONSERVATIVE WOMEN LIKE MY WIFE WOULD SIMPLY ALLOW SKEWED AND PHOTOCHOPPED OPTICS TO BECOME TRUTH. IT WAS THE DEMOCRAT DEEP STATE CARTEL all along to allow 14 million or more illegals in knowing all libtards and most women cannot connect the dots on our invasion.

Stolen elections? Stealing trillions through illegals and ssf social benefit programs.

They steal through both illegals and citizens.

It's now time to occupy DC and all Blue Cities to fire them. No demoncrat should be allowed to run for office.

They are not politicians, only liars, thieves and traitors.

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