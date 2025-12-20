When financial incentives replace the Hippocratic Oath, children become commodities. This is the forensic audit of an industry built on betrayal.

---

December 19, 2025. The nephew of JFK and son of Robert Kennedy just did something unprecedented in modern American medicine: he named the emperor's nakedness.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s declaration classifying "gender-affirming" procedures on minors as medical malpractice isn't conservative rhetoric. It's forensic accounting applied to a $4.18 billion industry projected to hit $7.5 billion by 2030.

And the numbers tell a story that should terrify every parent in America.

THE ENGINEERING OF PERPETUAL PATIENTS

Chris Moritz's "Trans Inc." investigation (28 million views) exposed the brutal arithmetic underlying this medical revolution:

A troubled teenager in therapy is a patient who might get better. A medicalized teenager is revenue in perpetuity.

The lifetime value calculation is obscene:

• Complete transition package: $142,000

• Lupron (puberty blocker): $2,000/month — forever

• Supprelin LA: $49,025/year

• Cross-sex hormones: $100/month — for life

• Total lifetime value per patient: $605,500

Between 2019-2023, 14,000 American minors entered this assembly line. The majority? Teenage girls transformed into surgical commodities.

To understand what's happening, you need to grasp a fundamental principle of corruption: the best business model isn't selling a cure. It's creating customers who can never stop buying.

THE CONSENSUS MONEY CAN BUY

How does an entire medical establishment convince itself that mutilating healthy bodies constitutes healthcare?

Simple. You fund the people who write the rules.

AbbVie (Lupron manufacturer): $127,250 to the Pediatric Endocrine Society — which then recommended… puberty blockers.

Endo Pharmaceuticals (Supprelin): $99,000 to the Endocrine Society — which endorsed the same protocols.

Here's the devastating detail: Not a single medication has FDA approval for gender dysphoria.

When PBS confronted AbbVie directly, the company admitted: they never tested Lupron for this use and have no plans to do so.

Why test when you can simply fund the guidelines?

FRAUD UNDER OATH

Court depositions in Boe v. Marshall detonated the charade:

Dr. Eli Coleman (president of the WPATH guidelines committee): admitted under oath that "the majority of participants had financial conflicts of interest" — directly violating National Academy of Medicine standards.

Dr. Marci Bowers (WPATH president): revealed earning "$1+ million annually" from gender surgeries and declared it "absolutely appropriate" for guideline creators to be "advocates for the procedures."

Read that again. The president of the organization setting global standards admits profiting millions from the very procedures she recommends — and sees nothing wrong with it.

This isn't medicine. It's vertical integration masquerading as compassion.

THE BILLIONAIRE INFRASTRUCTURE

Jennifer Pritzker (America's first transgender billionaire): $15+ million via Tawani Foundation, including $6.5 million to the University of Minnesota — where Eli Coleman, the guidelines committee president, conveniently works.

But the genius lies in the full circle:

Tawani Enterprises invests in Squadron Capital — which manufactures surgical instruments for these exact procedures.

Think about that architecture:

1. Fund advocacy groups that normalize the procedures

2. Finance universities that create the "science"

3. Staff guideline committees with your grantees

4. Invest in the equipment they'll use

5. Watch revenue compound across every layer

It's not corruption. It's symphonic.

HOSPITALS CALCULATING DOWNSTREAM REVENUE

A 2019 study in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons found gender procedures represent 23.8% of plastic surgery work, with explicit conclusion: "it is profitable."

FOIA-obtained emails from Penn State Health reveal administrators literally calculating "downstream revenue" — patients acquired at 14 mean decades of guaranteed billing.

One administrator wrote: "These patients will need our services for life."

They weren't wrong. They were just saying the quiet part in writing.

THE SCIENCE THEY BURIED

While building billions, the evidence was collapsing:

• Cass Review (UK): No proof of long-term benefit; WPATH guidelines "overstated the evidence"

• Tavistock Clinic: World's leading gender clinic shut down for negligence

• Sweden, Finland, Norway: All walked back aggressive protocols

• WPATH Files: Leaked documents showing suppression of unfavorable Johns Hopkins reviews

The countries that pioneered this approach are abandoning ship. Only America, with its unique capacity to monetize everything, doubled down.

KENNEDY'S SURGICAL STRIKE

Six actions that dismantle the business model:

1. Hospitals performing procedures on minors lose Medicare/Medicaid funding

2. Official HHS declaration: procedures "not safe or effective"

3. Gender dysphoria excluded from disability definitions (killing insurance mandates)

4. FDA enforcement against off-label marketing

5. Mandatory transparency on patient outcomes

6. HHS report confirming harm

Kennedy's closing statement deserves to be carved in marble:

"Physicians are providing irreversible procedures that violate the Hippocratic Oath. This is not medicine. This is malpractice."

THE RECKONING

Saying no to $4.18 billion requires rare courage in modern America.

Kennedy isn't attacking transgender individuals. He's dismantling a predatory model that transformed adolescent vulnerability into market opportunity and ideological cannon fodder.

14,000 children.

$605,500 each.

Financial conflicts admitted under oath.

Evidence systematically suppressed.

Billionaires simultaneously funding advocacy and investing in surgical equipment.

The Trans Inc. party is over. The lawsuits are coming.

RFK Jr. isn't doing politics. He's conducting forensic audit in real time.

And making history that future generations will study in disbelief — wondering how we let it happen.

How an entire civilization convinced itself that sterilizing confused teenagers was progressive.

How we measured compassion in surgical revenue.

How we built an industry on the Hippocratic Oath's grave.

The reckoning has begun.

And it's about damn time.

Compartilhar

The full investigation with sources and court documents available to paid subscribers. This is the kind of work mainstream media won't touch. Support independent journalism.

Deixe um comentário