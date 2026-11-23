Max Weber taught, with that Prussian melancholy of a man who had already seen how the film ends, that bureaucracy is the exception of history and patriarchy the rule. When Rome loses the emperor, the fief remains; when the modern state loses the father, charisma remains, that revolutionary force which scorns rules and tradition and which, roughly speaking, shows up whenever the iron cage of specialists without spirit becomes unbearable for those trapped inside it.

Jeff Nyquist, long-time interlocutor of Olavo de Carvalho, applied this key to Trump’s second term in a recent essay. The reading is worth doing without cheering for either side, because the thesis irritates everyone. Decades of social engineering replaced the father’s authority with that of the social worker, the family-court judge, and the diversity committee. The result was a nanny state without a father’s love or a mother’s, cold as the coldest of monsters (Nietzsche is owed the reminder). No one began to love the bureaucrat after he dismantled the family, and the vacuum was filled by whoever could perform the paternal role with more noise.

Hence Trump, elected twice because the alternative looked worse, and hence the paradox Nyquist states without anesthetic. America wanted a father and got a parody of one: a man who inherited the patriarch’s loud voice but not his patience, who never admits error, who hands out nicknames the way others hand out medals, and who declared himself a genius at a rally. Anyone who grew up watching *Father Knows Best* remembers Jim Anderson apologizing to his children when he was wrong, a gesture that, frankly, never belonged to the Mar-a-Lago repertoire.

Socrates, through Xenophon, called the greatest fraud the worthless man who persuades the city he knows how to govern it. Nyquist applies the verdict without ceremony. Look at the ledger: Trump’s circle pressing Zelensky to resign in the middle of a war, and the conflict with Iran, opened in February, turned into a tanker war in the Strait of Hormuz that no one in Washington appears to know how to finish (in Moscow and Beijing, I suspect, no one is in a hurry).

The Marjorie Taylor Greene episode shows the mechanism with almost textbook clarity. She pushed for the Epstein files to be released, was renamed a traitor, lost the boss’s blessing, and left Congress. Charismatic loyalty works the way it did in the old Sicilian families: firm until someone opens the wrong drawer.

Here is the point the right has to face. Trump’s personal failure does not cancel the diagnosis. The bureaucracy remains discredited, the family remains in ruins, and the hunger for natural authority is still intact—only poorly served. What we have is a stage-fatherhood that governs by performance and leaves the successor a crowd even more orphaned and more impatient. Impatient crowds, from Petrograd to Munich, tend to fall into the hands of whoever promises to smash the cage and ends up building another with thicker bars.

Meanwhile, in Silicon Valley, the elite that was supposed to offer some horizon is wiring human neurons to chips, dreaming of uploading its own soul to a server, and treating death as a bug waiting for a patch. It does this just as a Harvard lab publishes in *Nature* mini-brains kept alive for roughly seven years, without anyone being able to say clearly what they are. Yesterday’s socialists tried to abolish poverty by decree; today’s billionaires have decided to abolish finitude by monthly subscription. Same hubris, bigger budget.

Nyquist ends by recalling Heraclitus, for whom war is the father of all things. The irony is exact. America asked for a father and received a noisy stepfather—which, for a generation raised by the State, already feels like progress.

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