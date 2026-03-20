Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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P Kawake's avatar
P Kawake
1d

Graham should hang.

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VA Lucifer's avatar
VA Lucifer
15h

A United States Senator acting as a foreign agent -- interesting. Witkof did likewise with Putin.

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