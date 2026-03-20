The United States entered a war through a process that, in any serious republic, would trigger a parliamentary inquiry, an institutional crisis, and demands for accountability.

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According to The Wall Street Journal, Lindsey Graham spent weeks working on Trump with a childish word-association game. The target was obvious. The historical vanity of a president obsessed with his own name. Graham was not arguing like a statesman. He was operating like a salesman. He was not offering prudence, calculation, or national interest. He was offering a caption, a pose, and a place in History.

The real scandal begins right after that. The same Graham said he met with Mossad officials, received from them information that the American government itself was not giving him, and then coached Netanyahu on how to press Trump into war. A United States senator functioning as a transmission belt between a foreign intelligence service and the president of his own country. And describing it all with total ease.

When conduct of that kind stops looking monstrous and starts being treated as normal backstage politics, the deformation has already won. The problem ceases to be merely Trump, his impulsiveness, or his hunger for glory. The problem becomes an entire regime that has already lost any sense of boundary between counsel, lobbying, foreign pressure, and capture.

Israel did not hide Graham’s role. Israel Hayom described him as one of the four central figures behind the offensive. At the same time, The Washington Post shows that the war has already opened cracks between Washington and Tel Aviv, with Trump trying to contain Israeli attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure after the political and economic damage caused by that escalation. The senator helped push a war whose ends are not even fully shared by the allies themselves.

This is what American sovereignty looked like in 2026. A president susceptible to flattery. A senator operating as an unofficial link to foreign interests. A media and political environment adjusted to reinforce the desired decision. And, in the end, the same old bill arriving. More conflict, more disruption in Hormuz, more pressure on energy, more military spending. The Pentagon has already requested more than 200 billion dollars to sustain the war.

Graham himself summed up the spirit of the operation when he spoke of the money to be made once the Iranian regime fell. That sentence is worth more than a hundred editorials. It reveals the system’s true language. War as an asset. Instability as leverage. Death as operating cost.

Trump wanted a legacy. They handed him a war packaged as destiny. That is the formula of American power in this phase of decadence. The signature still rests in the president’s hand. The will already arrives whispered in his ear.

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