When Hugo "El Pollo" Carvajal, Venezuela's former military intelligence chief, decided to talk from an American jail cell, the world discovered what many had long suspected: there's an international election fraud industry, and it has a name, a history, and a corporate structure. Smartmatic. A company that wasn't born to guarantee clean elections, but to perpetuate regimes in power. And one that, incredibly, provided services to Brazil during the 2012, 2014, and 2016 elections.

Carvajal's letter to Donald Trump isn't just the testimony of a remorseful criminal. It's the technical confession of someone who operated the system from the inside, knew its engineers, appointed its executives, and watched the machine work. "Smartmatic was born as an electoral tool of the Venezuelan regime, but it soon became an instrument to keep the regime in power forever," wrote the general. "I know this because I myself appointed the head of IT for the National Electoral Council to his position, and he reported directly to me."

And here's the critical point, the one that should make any Brazilian—and any American—lose sleep: "The Smartmatic system can be altered—this is a fact. This technology was later exported abroad, including to the United States."

The Brazilian Trail: More Than Satellites, A Troubling Presence

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) loves to repeat the mantra: "Smartmatic never supplied electronic voting machines to Brazil." Technically correct. But this half-truth conceals a far more complex and concerning reality.

Between 2012 and 2016, Smartmatic didn't merely "rent satellite equipment," as the TSE likes to minimize. The company operated through the ESF consortium (Smartmatic Brasil Ltda, Smartmatic International Corporation, Engetec, and Fixti) under contracts totaling over $24 million USD. And what did these contracts include? Operator training, voting machine battery maintenance, satellite device configuration for data and voice communication across 16 Brazilian states, and—wait for it—testing and exercising of electronic voting machines.

Hold on. The company created by Hugo Chávez's regime to manipulate Venezuelan elections was testing and maintaining Brazil's electronic voting machines? Correct.

But the story gets even dirtier when we investigate the details. A popular lawsuit filed in 2015 by Thomas Korontai revealed glaring irregularities:

Smartmatic Brasil declared ZERO employees in the bidding documents. That's right: a company participating in a federal tender worth tens of millions with not a single registered employee.

Smartmatic International Corporation, headquartered in Barbados, participated in bids without presenting authorization from Brazil's Commercial Board to operate in the country—a legal requirement for foreign companies.

Engetec, one of the consortium partners and successor to Probank, was delinquent with employees and had numerous labor lawsuits against it.

Documents submitted by the foreign company were not in Portuguese, violating basic procurement norms.

And there's more: in the bidding for printers to be connected to voting machines—the paper trail that Bolsonaro championed—Smartmatic participated with a foreign company called Aware, whose documentation raised so many red flags that Smartmatic itself was disqualified. This was in 2014, a presidential election year.

Belgrade, Huawei, and the Data Center That Shouldn't Exist

While Smartmatic operated in Brazil, its corporate cousin, Dominion Voting Systems, was building an even more frightening global infrastructure. In Belgrade, Serbia—a country without an extradition treaty with the U.S. until 2019, aligned with China and Russia—Dominion established its primary software development center.

But this wasn't just any partnership. Dominion contracted with Roaming Networks, a Serbian company controlled by oligarch Nenad Kovac, who was Huawei's strategic partner in Eastern Europe. Yes, the same Huawei that the U.S. government has identified as a national security threat since 2019.

What did Roaming Networks do? It implemented Huawei technology throughout Serbia's critical infrastructure: telecommunications, railways, electrical power, even Belgrade's "safe city" CCTV system. And it built Dominion's data center using—you guessed it—Huawei servers.

During the 2020 election, cybersecurity experts detected remote access to electoral systems in several U.S. states originating from Belgrade. In testimony in the case DeKalb GOP v. Raffensperger, experts demonstrated how the Gwinnett County, Georgia system was remotely accessed from Serbia DURING the 2020 election. Similar activity was detected in Colorado and Michigan.

Patrick Byrne, entrepreneur and 2020 election investigator, was emphatic: "That Serbian office was shut down for five days before the 2024 election. It got smoked. That's the only reason we had a fair election."

Even more revealing: the encryption keys—the codes that should protect the entire system—were stored in plain text in Dominion systems, not in cryptographic modules as required by U.S. law. And the passwords? The same since at least 2010. A cybersecurity expert with over 27 years of experience testified: "What they've done here is the equivalent of leaving the bank vault keys taped to the front door."

The Indictment: Empire Falls

In October 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice finally dropped the hammer. Smartmatic—not just individual executives, but the SGO corporation itself—was formally indicted for conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, money laundering, and international bribery.

The charges are devastating: between 2015 and 2018, Smartmatic executives, including co-founder Roger Piñate (a Venezuelan living in Boca Raton, Florida), paid over $1 million in bribes to the then-chairman of the Philippines Commission on Elections to secure $182 million in contracts for the 2016 elections.

How did they do it? By overcharging each voting machine by $10 to $50, creating slush funds through Jarltech International in Taiwan, and using fraudulent contracts and shell companies to launder the money. Part of the bribe money was used to purchase a two-bedroom condo in San Francisco's upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood.

But there's a disturbing detail that prosecutors included in the indictment "only to show a pattern of corrupt activity": in 2019, at least one Smartmatic executive diverted money from the company's $282 million contract with Los Angeles County—where Smartmatic still operates—into the same slush funds.

And here's the cherry on top: prosecutors also accuse Piñate of secretly bribing Venezuela's longtime election chief by gifting her a luxury home with a pool in Caracas. When? In 2017, when Smartmatic supposedly "broke" with Maduro's regime after denouncing the manipulation of 1 million votes in the Constituent Assembly election.

See the theater? The company denounces the regime publicly to clean up its international image, but underneath maintains the same promiscuous relationships as always. And we, the fools, believed the narrative.

Dominion: Sold in Haste, Secret Settlements

Something very strange happened in September 2024, just before the U.S. presidential election. Dominion Voting Systems—which had sued Fox News, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and others for defamation, securing multimillion-dollar settlements—was hastily sold to Liberty Vote, a new company created by Scott Leiendecker.

In the weeks leading up to the sale announcement, Dominion closed confidential settlements with Giuliani, Powell, and One America News Network. Undisclosed amounts. Unrevealed terms. Cases that could have exposed the company's dirtiest secrets at trial were all silenced with sealed agreements.

Fox News had already paid $787 million. Newsmax, $67 million. Why the rush to get rid of the other cases? And why sell the company right now, when it was winning millions in settlements?

Leiendecker immediately rebranded the company as Liberty Vote and issued a statement that sounded like music to conservative ears: "As of today, Dominion is gone." He promised 100% American control, compliance with Trump's executive order on election security, and emphasis on hand-marked paper ballots.

But the systems remain the same. The machines are the same. The code is the same. Only the name changed. It's the classic corporate narco-terrorism strategy: when the brand gets burned, you rebrand and keep operating.

Brazil at the Crossroads

Let's return to our backyard. Smartmatic hasn't operated in Brazil since 2016—or at least not officially. But the questions that should have been answered a decade ago remain unanswered:

What kind of access did this company have to Brazilian electoral systems during three critical election cycles?

What kind of "training" did its technicians provide to TSE operators?

What kind of "maintenance" was performed on the voting machines?

And why was a company created by the Chávez regime, indicted for international corruption, with an admitted history of election manipulation by the company itself, contracted by the TSE through bids with documented irregularities?

The establishment's standard answer is always the same: conspiracy theory, denialism, threat to democracy. But when a Venezuelan general who operated the system from the inside confirms everything; when the U.S. Justice Department indicts the company; when court documents prove illegal remote access; when Brazilian contracts reveal serious irregularities—at what point do we stop calling it theory and start investigating for real?

The Global Pattern: Caracas, Manila, Belgrade, Brasília

What Carvajal revealed wasn't just about Venezuela. It was about a business model. Smartmatic isn't an election technology company. It's an election results engineering company. It was born with that purpose, developed the necessary expertise, exported the technology, trained operators, established promiscuous relationships with electoral authorities, and built a global network.

The pattern is always the same:

Enter a country offering "electoral modernization"

Establish complex contracts that hide the true scope of service

Place your technicians inside the electoral system

Maintain remote control through data centers in countries without extradition

When exposed, deny everything and blame "conspiracy theories"

If necessary, make a public "denunciation" against some regime to appear ethical

Rebrand if the name gets burned

It's exactly what happened in Venezuela. It's what was attempted in the Philippines. It's what happened in the U.S. in 2020. And it's what happened in Brazil.

The Question That Won't Go Away

If the system can be altered—and Carvajal confirms it can—and if regime operatives maintain relationships with electoral authorities in various countries—and the Philippines proves they do—and if companies like Dominion maintain remote access infrastructure in hostile countries using Chinese technology—and U.S. court documents prove they do—then why do we keep pretending that non-auditable electronic elections are secure?

The answer is simple and brutal: because whoever controls the counting system controls power. And whoever questions the system is immediately labeled an extremist, denialist, insurrectionist.

But here's the inconvenient truth that no fact-checker will tell you: Hugo Carvajal isn't a conspiracy theorist. He's a former military intelligence chief who operated the system. The U.S. Department of Justice isn't a fake news channel. It's the authority that indicted the company. The court documents about the Belgrade data center aren't fabrications. They're evidence accepted in court.

The Transparency Window Is Closing

The sale of Dominion and the secret settlements with prosecutors aren't coincidence. It's damage control on an industrial scale. Silence the cases before they reach trial, swap the burned brand for a new one with patriotic veneer, and keep operating.

The Smartmatic indictment came too late to change past elections, but it's a window of opportunity for the future. For the first time, we have a high official who operated the system from the inside willing to testify. We have forensic evidence of illegal remote access. We have documentation of systematic bribery. We have a documented global pattern.

In the United States, we narrowly avoided another compromised election in 2024—but only because the Belgrade operation was shut down just in time. In Brazil, the system remains as opaque as ever. No independent audit. No paper trail. No possibility of recount. And with a history of contracting the most corrupt company in the global election industry.

Democracy doesn't die only when tanks invade Congress. It dies when the electoral process becomes a non-auditable black box operated by companies with a history of international corruption. And it definitely dies when asking legitimate questions about that system turns you into an enemy of the state.

General Carvajal ended his letter with a warning: "The regime I served is at war with you, using drugs, gangs, espionage, and even your democratic processes as weapons."

He was talking about the United States. But the message applies to any democracy that has allowed the Venezuelan regime—through its corporate creature, Smartmatic—to get its hands on their electoral systems.

Including Brazil.

The question is no longer whether the system can be manipulated. We know it can. The question is: will anyone with enough power have the courage to investigate whether it was?

What Americans Need to Know

For U.S. readers, the Smartmatic-Venezuela connection isn't just a Brazilian problem or a theoretical concern. It's a direct threat that materialized on American soil:

Los Angeles County, one of the largest election jurisdictions in the United States, still uses Smartmatic systems. The same company that was just federally indicted for international bribery and money laundering.

The Belgrade data center, connected to Huawei servers controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, had remote access capabilities to U.S. election systems during 2020.

Dominion's sale to Liberty Vote in September 2024, just weeks before the election, with secret settlements to silence all pending lawsuits, raises serious questions about timing and motive.

The indictment confirms what election integrity advocates have been saying for years: these companies are corrupt, they operate internationally, and they have the technical capability to alter results.

The pattern is global. The threat is real. The evidence is documented in federal court. The question is whether we'll have the courage to demand answers before the next election—or whether we'll keep dismissing concerns as "conspiracy theories" until it's too late.

Note: This article is based on public U.S. court documents, sworn testimony, federal indictments, Brazilian public lawsuits, and Hugo Carvajal's letter to Donald Trump. All cited facts are verifiable in official records.

