How a family of Holocaust survivors turned proximity to power into a wealth-extraction machine that would have impressed the Florentine condottieri

Trump, Jared and Ivanka

The Kushners are more than a family scandal inside the American republic. They are one of its operating methods. A convicted patriarch becomes ambassador. A son who could not survive ordinary scrutiny helps conduct foreign policy. A White House appointment turns into billions from foreign sovereigns. Everything happens in daylight, through legal forms, Senate votes, signed memoranda, and the solemn language of institutions that still speak as if they deserve reverence.

Aristotle had a word for political orders captured by inferior men with excellent access. Kakistocracy. Government by the worst. He understood that every regime carries within itself the seeds of corruption, and that democracy, left to appetite and vanity, can elevate men who treat the state as family property. He would have recognized the Kushner saga at once. A republic does not need to abolish its procedures in order to rot. It only needs a class of people skilled in using them for private extraction.

The Kushner story is the story of how private wealth colonizes public power without bothering with the old aesthetics of conspiracy. No smoky rooms. No coded telegrams. No melodrama. The machinery stands in plain sight. A conflict of interest becomes experience. Access becomes expertise. Proximity to sovereign wealth becomes diplomacy. The language is polished. The result is primitive.

To understand how the American state reached this level of institutional softness, one must begin before Jared Kushner, before Charles Kushner, even before the White House. The method has a lineage.

Roy Cohn

In 1973, at Le Club in Manhattan, a young Donald Trump asked Roy Cohn what to do about Justice Department accusations that his company discriminated against Black tenants. Cohn answered with the brutal economy of a man who had already ruined enough lives to skip the preface. Tell them to go to hell.

Trump and Roy Cohn

That sentence contained an entire political education. Roy Cohn had helped prosecute Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. He became Joseph McCarthy’s chief counsel and one of the central enforcers of the anti-communist purges that scarred postwar America. He also took part in the Lavender Scare, the campaign against federal employees suspected of homosexuality, while living a private life built on the very concealment he demanded of others. He denied the truth about himself until the end, insisting AIDS was liver cancer.

He then became Donald Trump’s mentor.

From Cohn, Trump learned the habits that later defined his public life. Never apologize. Attack first. Litigate as intimidation. Treat truth as material to be shaped for advantage. Reward loyalty above every civic virtue. During those same years, Cohn represented mob boss Anthony Salerno and allegedly helped connect Salerno to Trump in arrangements involving the concrete supply for Trump Tower. Even the physical structure of Trump’s rise seems to have been poured through that moral mixture of corruption, intimidation, and access.

Trump later wrote admiringly that respectable men built careers on integrity and loyalty to no one, whereas Roy Cohn did the opposite. The sentence tells the whole story. Integrity was, in that world, a decorative word. Loyalty to the patron was the real ethic. Cohn was eventually disbarred for fraud, misappropriation, and deceit. Years later, when Jeff Sessions recused himself from campaign-related investigations, Trump reportedly erupted with a question that carried more truth than intended. Where is my Roy Cohn.

The line is easy to follow. McCarthy shaped Cohn. Cohn shaped Trump. Trump installed Kushner. The style changed. The substance held.

Charles Kushner

The Kushner fortune begins in a story of real suffering. Joseph Kushner, born Yossel Berkowitz in Poland, survived the Holocaust after escaping a Nazi ghetto through a hand-dug tunnel. He arrived in the United States in 1949, settled in New Jersey with his wife Rae, and built apartments. Up to that point, the story belongs to the American canon of work, discipline, and renewal after catastrophe.

The family’s second generation belongs to another genre.

Charles Kushner founded Kushner Companies in 1985 and expanded it into a vast real estate empire. He cultivated the usual public image of the successful donor and civic-minded businessman. He funded politicians in both parties with the neutral pragmatism of a man who buys access rather than conviction.

Then the family broke.

Around 2000, his brother Murray and sister Esther began cooperating with an FBI investigation into tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions linked to Kushner Companies. Charles responded by hiring a prostitute to seduce his own brother-in-law, videotaping the encounter, and mailing the tape to his sister while she prepared for her son’s engagement party.

Chris Christie, then U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, later described it as one of the most disgusting crimes he had ever prosecuted. In 2004, Charles Kushner pleaded guilty to 18 counts involving tax fraud, witness retaliation, and false statements to the Federal Election Commission. Judge Jose Linares called the conduct disgraceful and reprehensible. Charles served 14 months in federal prison and was disbarred in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Charles Kushner in the center

A serious republic would have treated that as the end of a public career. The American republic treated it as a temporary interruption.

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Pardon and Appointment

On December 23, 2020, Donald Trump pardoned Charles Kushner. The White House statement avoided the most important fact in the case, namely that the man receiving mercy was the father of Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser.

Four years later, Trump nominated Charles Kushner as U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco. The Senate confirmed him by a margin thin enough to suggest embarrassment, though not enough to prevent the appointment. The symbolism was almost too clean. A man convicted of witness retaliation, tax fraud, and one of the most sordid sexual entrapment schemes in recent American political memory was sent abroad to represent the United States in one of Europe’s most prestigious capitals.

Then Paris added its own touch of farce. Charles Kushner accused France in an open letter of failing to combat antisemitism. After a separate diplomatic controversy, French officials reportedly refused to receive him. The ambassador of the United States found himself barred from meaningful contact with the very government to which he had been accredited.

Once institutions stop defending their own standards, protocol becomes costume.

666 Fifth Avenue

The corner building

If Charles Kushner embodied the family’s moral climate, Jared Kushner became the operating technician of its merger with the state.

In 2007, Kushner Companies bought 666 Fifth Avenue for $1.8 billion, the highest price ever paid for an American office building at the time. The firm put down only $50 million and borrowed the rest. It was a reckless deal. After the 2008 financial crisis, the building became a financial wound. Large vacancy, mounting losses, and a crushing mortgage deadline turned it into a problem that demanded rescue from somewhere abroad.

Same angle, but more recent picture

That rescue effort overlapped almost perfectly with Jared Kushner’s years inside the White House.

Anbang Insurance explored a multibillion-dollar deal soon after Trump’s 2016 victory. Conflict-of-interest scrutiny killed it. Jared personally sought money from Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani. He was turned down. Charles Kushner later met Qatar’s finance minister and sought just under a billion dollars. Again, refusal.

The final project

Soon afterward, Saudi Arabia launched its blockade of Qatar. Jared Kushner backed the move with notable enthusiasm, even as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson worked to defuse the crisis. In 2018, Brookfield Asset Management rescued 666 Fifth Avenue with a 99-year lease worth $1.28 billion. Brookfield Property Partners, central to that structure, included major capital from the Qatar Investment Authority. Congressional scrutiny later found billions from sovereign governments behind the relevant fund, much of it from the Middle East.

The sequence does not need melodrama. It only needs to be read in order. A family business in distress seeks foreign money. The same family acquires a central role in American foreign policy. The governments entangled in that policy later appear again in the financial architecture surrounding the distressed asset. Even by the forgiving standards of Washington, the odor is unmistakable.

Security Clearance

The financial entanglements might still have been survivable in a healthier administration. The security clearance saga showed something worse.

Jared Kushner’s SF-86 form contained more than 100 errors and omissions through multiple amendments. The director of the National Background Investigations Bureau said he had never seen anything like it. Career security officials at the White House rejected the clearance after FBI review raised concerns about foreign influence, overseas meetings, and the family business network. Carl Kline, a political appointee, overrode them. When that still failed to settle the matter, Trump personally ordered Chief of Staff John Kelly to grant the clearance over objections from White House Counsel Don McGahn and concerns flagged by the CIA.

Kelly and McGahn each documented the episode in internal memoranda.

That detail matters. These were not whispers from hostile journalists. They were contemporaneous records from officials inside the government who understood that something abnormal had happened and wanted it preserved on paper.

Trump and Ivanka publicly denied involvement. Later reporting showed otherwise.

Intelligence officials worried that foreign governments could exploit Jared Kushner’s financial vulnerabilities and international contacts. Their concern was concrete enough that Mohammed bin Salman reportedly boasted to another Arab prince that Kushner was in his pocket.

In a functioning state, such a sentence would have triggered permanent exclusion from sensitive power. In Trump’s Washington, it became background noise.

The White House still denies it

The Epstein Orbit

The Kushner story also passes through another familiar zone of elite life, the social ecosystem in which scandal does not sever relationships so much as rearrange them.

In 2013, the New York Observer, then owned by Jared Kushner, sent Jeffrey Epstein an invitation to an Observer event. Epstein had already served time for sex crimes involving minors. The invitation pitched Jared as New York’s youngest powerhouse publisher and described the gathering as a celebration of the city’s most influential figures in culture, media, and finance. Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump were expected. Harvey Weinstein was on the list. So were well-connected media and political names from the New York elite.

Whether Epstein attended remains uncertain. The invitation itself is enough. A convicted sex offender against minors was still welcome within the social circuits of people who would soon sit near the core of American executive power.

The overlap did not end there. A former Deutsche Bank compliance officer later told the FBI she lost her job after flagging suspicious activity in accounts tied to Epstein and in accounts linked to Jared Kushner. Court filings showed that Deutsche Bank treated Epstein as an honorary politically exposed person, a designation that appears to have softened scrutiny that should have intensified around him. Kushner Companies denied wrongdoing. Deutsche Bank denied obstructing escalation of suspicious activity.

Then came the 2026 document release. Among the records was a 2020 FBI memorandum preserving allegations from a confidential human source. The document did not constitute findings or conclusions by the Bureau. That distinction must be carried with discipline. The memo recorded claims that Trump had been compromised by Israel, that Epstein had ties to Israeli intelligence, and that Kushner was the real brain of the Trump operation. It also referred to Alan Dershowitz and to Harvard-linked elite networks in which wealthy families, including the Kushners, circulated.

The memo proves no grand theory by itself. It does, however, sit inside a wider body of already documented facts. Financial exposure. Foreign leverage. Security concerns. Elite protection. Recurrent proximity to compromised figures. That wider pattern gives weight to even unverified claims, because the surrounding structure is already real. The American elite has built an ecosystem in which money, access, scandal, and immunity reinforce one another with remarkable efficiency.

The ancient Greeks would have recognized the arrangement. Oligarchy rarely arrives in ceremonial dress. It tends to appear as social familiarity among people who assume consequences are for other classes.

Jared's declaration - Covid

During the Covid crisis, Jared Kushner’s administrative reach expanded into the absurd.

Vice President Pence asked him for help. Kushner responded by calling two Wharton associates, Nat Turner and Adam Boehler. Within days they were in the West Wing basement drafting policy on personal laptops. Turner consulted Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member. Advice with national consequences moved through a chain that resembled a private network improvising state power in real time.

Officials described the result as a shadow task force. Private-sector volunteers, McKinsey consultants, and finance professionals ran a parallel operation that often collided with the formal government response. One official compared it to a fraternity descending from a UFO into the federal government. Max Kennedy Jr., who volunteered and later became a whistleblower, left an even harsher portrait. Young Wall Street types worked from personal laptops and Gmail accounts, cold-emailing Chinese factories for protective equipment. After a week, volunteers were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements or leave. Kennedy later said he was pressured to adjust mortality models and justify funneling PPE toward a small set of distributors. His summary was devastating. A family office fused with organized crime and Lord of the Flies.

Katherine Eban later reported that Kushner’s team had assembled a national testing plan and then abandoned it. A public health official alleged political calculation, arguing that the virus was then hitting Democratic-run states hardest and the White House saw advantage in leaving governors exposed. The White House denied it. Snopes judged the specific claim unproven. The plan itself still died. That much is plain.

When Kushner finally appeared at a briefing, he told governors to be more resourceful and suggested the federal stockpile belonged to the federal government rather than to the states in an emergency. The website of the Strategic National Stockpile was adjusted the next day in language that better fit his view.

Improvisers had entered government, and government quietly moved the furniture around them.

Affinity Partners

After leaving office, Jared Kushner dispensed with even the appearance of separation between public service and private reward.

On January 21, 2021, one day after Trump left office, Kushner incorporated Affinity Partners in Delaware. Six months later, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund committed $2 billion. The internal screening panel had recommended against the investment, citing inexperience, weak operations, and reputational risk. Mohammed bin Salman overruled them.

By September 2024, Affinity had collected $157 million in management fees while delivering zero profits to investors. Saudi Arabia alone accounted for $87 million in fees. More money arrived from Qatar and the UAE. By 2025, Affinity joined Silver Lake and the PIF in the $55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts, the largest leveraged buyout on record. Jared Kushner’s personal fortune surged.

Senator Ron Wyden described Affinity as likely part of a compensation structure involving U.S. political figures and foreign governments. In 2026, Wyden and Representative Garcia launched another investigation into Kushner’s fundraising from Middle Eastern sovereigns while he had recently been negotiating American foreign policy with those same governments.

Kushner’s defense never changed. He calls conflicts of interest experience. Trump’s own version was even more revealing. He said he had prohibited such business during the first term, received no credit, and learned nobody cared.

Mohammed bin Salman, Jared and Ivanka

That sentence deserves a museum of its own. It contains the whole late-imperial ethic. Standards matter only if enforced. If nobody enforces them, appetite becomes policy.

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Wealth and Symmetry

The numbers complete the picture. Kushner Companies now controls more than 27,000 residential units across 15 states, millions of square feet of commercial space, and a portfolio estimated at $2.9 billion. Family wealth exceeds $7 billion. Josh Kushner built his own fortune through Thrive Capital and early investments in major technology firms. Jared and Ivanka reported between $172 million and $640 million in outside income during their White House years while declining government salaries that would have amounted to a rounding error in their finances.

At the other end of the ledger sat the Kushner housing empire in Baltimore, where tenants endured mold, rats, shoddy maintenance, aggressive fees, and civil arrest warrants for overdue rent. ProPublica and the New York Times documented the conditions in exacting detail. Maryland’s attorney general sued. The company settled for $3.25 million in 2022.

That contrast is the most revealing one in the entire saga. In one arena, Middle East diplomacy, sovereign funds, and executive access. In the other, neglected tenants in decaying buildings facing punishment over rent. The same family stands above both. Extraction at the top. Pressure at the bottom. This is what elite success looks like once moral legitimacy has been stripped away and only operational success remains.

The Perfect Kakistocracy

The Kushner story offers a nearly textbook demonstration of Aristotle’s distinction between wealth used as a means and wealth pursued as an end in itself. When wealth serves prudence, duty, and civic order, it can stabilize a republic. When accumulation becomes a permanent appetite, the state becomes another instrument in the chain of acquisition.

That is what makes the case so instructive. The family arrived in America through suffering and labor. It built real prosperity. Then it discovered something modern elites everywhere eventually discover. The shortest road from money to more money passes through public office, family access, and institutional weakness.

The Medicis understood it. The Fuggers understood it. The robber barons understood it. The Kushners merely inherited the method in a more transparent age. Charles Kushner commits grotesque crimes, goes to prison, receives a pardon, then becomes ambassador. Jared Kushner fails ordinary scrutiny, receives extraordinary protection, helps shape policy with governments tied to his family’s financial interests, leaves office, and secures billions from sovereign funds linked to those same relationships. Along the way he moves through a social world that still had room for Jeffrey Epstein after conviction, through a bank already entangled with compromised elites, and through a White House willing to bend procedure around bloodlines.

Every step was documented. Committees investigated. Journalists reported. Officials wrote memos. Judges sentenced. Senators confirmed. The forms of the republic remained intact.

That is what makes the episode more than corruption. Corruption implies deviation from a standard. This looks closer to a standard revealing itself.

A democracy can preserve elections, hearings, procedural formalities, and the full vocabulary of constitutional seriousness while being consumed from within. The rind stays whole. The fruit rots underneath. Americans voted. Senators deliberated. agencies processed paperwork. White House lawyers filed objections. The press published exposés. At the end of the process, the family at the center of the scandal emerged richer, safer, and more deeply embedded in the governing class than before.

Lobaczewskiwould have called it kakistocracy. A government in which the forms still function, but the substance has passed into the hands of people who treat public power as a family asset.

I would call it the American republic working exactly as its current ruling class has trained it to work.

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