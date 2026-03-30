Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Ronin
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This was great. I was just remarking to my Liberal friends at Whole Foods about how Trump has gone mask down, and made it clear to voters that the US government is really just mafia. This author voted for Trump, and is still coping with the fallout. It's hard to imagine Kamala being worse - Bidens / Burisma? It's chump change compared to this...

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Hi Marcos, I feel like I'm having my likes throttled back on here which is why I'm sharing. Keep up the good work!

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Is Christian-Zionism a key component of the US’s military adventurism in the Middle East?: https://roninhardjan.substack.com/p/was-charlie-kirks-assassination-tied?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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