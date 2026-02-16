There is a type of power that buys more than just things. It buys atmosphere. It buys the right to be present without being questioned, to circulate without suspicion, to laugh at the right table while the world pretends not to notice.

Epstein understood this early on. That is why he did not just target billionaires. He targeted the symbolic engine that legitimizes billionaires. He targeted the place where society learns who deserves admiration, who deserves forgiveness, and who deserves silence.

This place has a simple name: Sports. In America, specifically, the NFL.

The league delivers social legitimacy. It functions as civil liturgy. It converts power into merit, money into virtue, force into moral authority. It does this with slow motion, anthems, and uplifting narratives. In the end, the public leaves believing the top of the world is a prize, not a deal.

The recent files are disturbing because of the pattern. Franchise owners appear in emails and logs with the naturalness of a corporate hallway. Robert Kraft, Steve Tisch, Stephen Ross, Zygi Wilf, Arthur Blank, and others. The sports circle appears as part of the same ecosystem of influence, prestige, and access.

The public reaction came in damage-control mode. PR in shield mode. Sanitized phrases. Calculated distance. What matters is not the degree of friendship. What matters is the environment of social tolerance that sustains the predator and protects the surroundings. What matters is the club etiquette, the silent rule that mandates preserving the comfort of peers.

The sports media fulfills its function in this arrangement. Minimal coverage. Little curiosity. No investigation proportional to the size of the scandal. Sports journalism lives inside the product it should be scrutinizing. It depends on access, rights, partnerships, and programming. Dependence turns into self-censorship masquerading as prudence.

The Casey Wasserman case aggravates the picture. The chairman of LA28 (and owner of an agency managing athletes and artists like Brad Pitt and Coldplay) appears repeatedly in the files and exchanges old emails with Ghislaine Maxwell. Local authorities have called for his resignation. Clients have started leaving his agency. The wear and tear has moved from the underground to center stage. Even so, the Olympic structure tries to preserve him.

The justification is a confession of the times: the ability to raise corporate money. Cash becomes the criterion. Integrity becomes a slogan. Governance becomes accounting.

This is where the nickname "Epstein Olympics" is born. It describes a time of concentrated wealth and concentrated immunity, polished by PR, protected by partner media, and accommodated by institutions that prefer managing the crisis to facing the filth.

Opening the pages matters, with victims' names preserved. Transparency needs consequences to stop being a spectacle. The VIP box needs to lose its charm. VIP access needs to lose its protection. The sport that sells virtue needs to stop serving as an alibi for the caste that bought the right to never pay the price.