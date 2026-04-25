Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
1d

Beautifully written!

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Herman's avatar
Herman
19h

Things are only getting worse, it appears. It doesn't stop. It reminds one of the ancient Doctrine of The World Ages, according to which we are now living in the Iron Age, the age of evil.

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