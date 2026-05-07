There are rumors that attempt to reveal facts. Others reveal the spiritual condition of the public that believes them.

The story now circulating under the name “The List” belongs to the second category. It arrives dressed in the familiar garments of digital apocalypse. Six hundred thousand sealed indictments. Two hundred and eleven names. A date. A door. Comey. Bondi. Epstein. PACER. Military tribunals. Private jets leaving Washington before dawn. The whole thing reads like a fever dream composed inside the nervous system of a country that has lost any remaining patience with official explanations.

The technical problem is immediate. PACER itself says sealed documents, including sealed indictments, are not publicly available through PACER. So the image of 600,000 sealed indictments sitting there, visible to anyone who knows where to look, collapses under the weight of one bureaucratic FAQ. The machinery of federal secrecy may be corrupt, selective, political, self-protective and insulting to the intelligence of the public. It is still machinery. It has procedures. It does not leave its most explosive secrets stacked in the lobby with a search bar attached.

But the comfortable man, the one who still believes the institutions because believing them costs him nothing, will stop there. He will mock the number, dismiss the post, congratulate himself for not being one of the peasants, and return to consuming certified falsehoods from certified people.

That is precisely how regimes decay.

The rumor may be legally incoherent. The appetite that made it viral is entirely rational.

The American people have been trained, over decades, to assume that the truth does not come from institutions. It leaks from them. It escapes in fragments. It appears in screenshots, court exhibits, redacted PDFs, misdirected emails, forgotten footnotes, deposition transcripts and photographs of officials carrying papers they did not intend the public to read. Modern power no longer confesses. It gets discovered by accident.

This is why Epstein refuses to die as a story. His body was found in a cell. His method survived in networks, files, calendars, intelligence whispers, financial trails and the unbearable suspicion that the most protected crimes in the West are protected precisely because they are useful.

The Department of Justice announced in January 2026 that it had published 3.5 million responsive pages under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. That number sounds immense, almost heroic. Millions of pages. A mountain of documents. A cathedral of paper. Yet the public has learned the first law of bureaucratic transparency. Quantity can become the most elegant form of concealment. Give the citizen a continent of paper and remove the map.

The essential question remains primitive because all serious political questions eventually become primitive. Who was protected? Who paid? Who traveled? Who knew? Who intervened? Which names were treated as evidence and which names were treated as furniture? Which institutions failed through incompetence, and which failed by design?

The official answer always comes wearing gloves.

Victim protection. Ongoing investigations. Redaction protocol. Review process. Legal constraints. Classified equities. Interagency consultation. The vocabulary of concealment in Washington has the moral texture of hospital disinfectant. Everything smells clean. Nothing feels alive.

Comey enters this drama as a symbol rather than a solution. The former FBI director was indicted in September 2025 on charges of false statements and obstruction tied to congressional testimony. The legal case has its own procedural fights, defenses and political context. But the reason his name electrifies the public is larger than the docket. Comey represents the old priesthood of the security state, the caste that spent years presenting itself as guardian of the republic while acting like the republic was a private inheritance.

For one faction, Comey is the martyr of institutional independence. For another, he is the polished face of a bureaucracy that discovered democracy only when voters stopped obeying it. Both views miss the deeper point. The public no longer sees men like Comey as individuals. It sees them as apertures. A Comey indictment, a Bondi hearing, an Epstein release, a congressional subpoena, each one becomes a possible crack in the wall.

That is why the phrase “the list” has such force. The list is not merely a document. It is the fantasy of moral compression. It promises that the diffuse corruption of an age can be reduced to names. It promises that the fog will become a table. It promises that the citizen will finally be allowed to see the roster of the protected.

There is something childish in that hope. There is also something noble in it.

Every healthy civilization needs the belief that crime has a name, guilt has a body, and public office does not transform vice into policy. When that belief disappears, conspiracy is no longer an illness at the margins. It becomes the folk epistemology of a betrayed population.

The ruling class created this condition. Not the anonymous accounts. Not the Telegram prophets. Not the men counting sealed indictments like monks counting relics. The official class created it by lying with composure, censoring with therapeutic language, classifying embarrassment as national security, and calling every demand for accountability a threat to democracy.

A regime that tells the truth badly will eventually produce citizens who believe lies passionately.

This is the great lesson of the 600,000 sealed indictments. The number is almost certainly fantasy. The distrust is not. The detail about military tribunals smells of theater. The suspicion of a protected network does not. The claim that names are about to fall on a predetermined date may be nonsense. The belief that names have been shielded by people with power is not nonsense at all.

Washington’s defenders want the public to choose between two forms of stupidity. Either believe every viral prophecy, or believe every official denial. The adult mind rejects the bargain. It can recognize a false rumor and still understand the institutional corruption that made the rumor plausible.

That distinction is now forbidden because it is dangerous. It denies comfort to both sides. It denies the regime its favorite defense, which is to point at the craziest version of a suspicion and pretend the suspicion itself has been disproved. It also denies the digital mob its narcotic certainty, the dopamine of believing that Friday will bring the final unveiling and the wicked will be marched into history by lunchtime.

Power rarely ends that way.

It usually dissolves by accumulation. A document here. A hearing there. A contradiction. A witness with bad memory. A banker who saw nothing. A philanthropist who visited too often. An intelligence officer who retired into consulting. A journalist who knew which questions not to ask. A prosecutor who discovered caution only near important names.

The list may never arrive. The list may not exist in the form promised. The date may pass, the jets may land, the prophets may edit their posts and the believers may be told that the real disclosure was delayed by forces too secret to name. That is the usual life cycle of apocalyptic politics.

Yet the regime should not celebrate.

The rumor is a symptom of its own failure. Millions of people now look at the American state and see less a constitutional order than a vault with a flag on top. They assume, before evidence is presented, that the powerful are protected, that the files are curated, that the courts are selective, that the press is housebroken and that transparency is a performance staged after the important material has already been removed.

The tragedy is that this assumption is no longer fringe. It is increasingly ordinary.

The American republic was built on the idea that power must be distrusted because man is fallen. The modern managerial state inverted the formula. It asks fallen men to trust power because experts have procedures. That inversion produced the present sickness. A country of citizens became an audience of suspects, watching the stagehands move props behind a curtain called national security.

So let us be precise. No serious person should publish the claim of 600,000 sealed indictments as fact. No serious person should treat anonymous numerology as evidence. No serious person should confuse PACER folklore with federal criminal procedure.

And no serious person should pretend that debunking the rumor restores the legitimacy of the people being rumored about.

The list may be fake.

The hunger for it is real.

And that hunger is the indictment no court can seal.

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