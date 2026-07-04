The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Chris Coffman's avatar
Chris Coffman
6dEdited

With strategic silence worthy of Xenophon himself, you omit any reference (other than your title) to perhaps the most famous example of all, specifically three burning buildings that all collapsed in what were objectively controlled demolitions. The global political consequences were commensurate with those which followed the mysterious burning of the Reichstag.

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Zbigniew's avatar
Zbigniew
7d

Interesting and well written. And... sad. Why sad? I don't know.

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