My purpose here is truth. Truth alone. That is what journalism, philosophy, and political science are about.

"And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free"

John 8:32

Arabella: $79 Million

Warren Buffett: $16M

Ford Foundation: $51M

Rockefeller: $26M

Soros (OSF): $72M

Tides: $45M

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