THE MONEY BEHIND THE LAST WEEKEND PROTESTERS
My purpose here is truth. Truth alone. That is what journalism, philosophy, and political science are about.
"And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free"
John 8:32
Arabella: $79 Million
Warren Buffett: $16M
Ford Foundation: $51M
Rockefeller: $26M
Soros (OSF): $72M
Tides: $45M
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That’s the best use of money these individuals and foundations could find? They condemn themselves by these unworthy decisions!
So a lot of non-profits, and civil rights organizations donated. I fail to see the point you’re trying to make? I haven’t dove in fully but these organizations seem better than getting funding from pedo/tech billionaires and AIPAC.