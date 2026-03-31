Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Alvin Lange's avatar
Alvin Lange
7d

That’s the best use of money these individuals and foundations could find? They condemn themselves by these unworthy decisions!

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Shea Corey's avatar
Shea Corey
7d

So a lot of non-profits, and civil rights organizations donated. I fail to see the point you’re trying to make? I haven’t dove in fully but these organizations seem better than getting funding from pedo/tech billionaires and AIPAC.

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