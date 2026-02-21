In February 2016, Jeffrey Epstein wrote an email to Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, with a sentence that should have made the front page of every newspaper in the Western world: "As you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds." The sentence is in the Epstein Files. It is an official document of the United States Department of Justice. And the mainstream press treated it as it would a footnote about the weather in Bermuda.

The name "Rothschild" appears nearly 12,000 times across the 3.8 million pages released in January 2026. Twelve thousand times. By comparison, "Clinton" appears at a significantly lower frequency. But in the media ecosystem that Chomsky helped build, repeating the name Rothschild in an investigative context is automatically reclassified as conspiratorial delusion. Convenient, when yours is the most cited name in the largest child sex trafficking scandal in modern history.

Les Wexner, the billionaire founder of Victoria's Secret and Epstein's largest known benefactor, testified under oath before the House Oversight Committee on February 18, 2026. Asked about the credentials that led him to entrust Epstein with full power of attorney over his finances, he answered plainly: "His personal work for the Rothschild family in France." He added: "Specifically, I spoke to Élie de Rothschild. He represented their whole family." Under oath. Before the United States Congress. Wexner's attorney was caught whispering to his client on a hot mic: "I'll fucking kill you if you answer another question with more than five words." Desperation has recognizable symptoms.

The documents confirm what Wexner revealed. In October 2015, Southern Trust Company Inc., chaired by Epstein and based in the Virgin Islands, entered into a $25 million contract with Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A. The subject: "risk analysis" and "application of certain algorithms." Twenty-five million dollars for a convicted child sex offender to run algorithms for the wealthiest family in Europe. If this were a TV script, no studio would buy it for lack of plausibility.

Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of the Edmond de Rothschild Group since 2023, exchanged emails with Epstein dozens of times per month. The Wall Street Journal confirmed in 2023 that she met with him in person more than a dozen times after his conviction. The bank's initial defense was to deny any contact. Later, they admitted the meetings took place "as part of her normal duties." Normal duties apparently include regular meetings with convicted pedophiles.

In 2014, Epstein wrote to Ariane: "The coup in Ukraine should provide many opportunities." Many. A financial manager convicted of child sexual exploitation discussing geopolitical opportunities with the heiress of a $236 billion banking empire. This should have been front-page news. It became editorial silence.

Across the Atlantic, WikiLeaks emails had already exposed the relationship between Hillary Clinton and Lynn Forester de Rothschild. In September 2010, Clinton, then Secretary of State, wrote to Lady de Rothschild apologizing for having pulled Tony Blair away from a private engagement with the Rothschilds in Aspen to attend Middle East negotiations. The phrase is verbatim: "Let me know what penance I owe you." The Secretary of State of the world's greatest power asking penance of a private citizen. In January 2015, before Hillary announced her candidacy, Lynn was already drafting her economic policy in emails to aide Cheryl Mills: "We need to craft the economic message for Hillary." Whoever runs American politics is not necessarily on the ballot.

Alan Dershowitz, Epstein's former attorney and Harvard professor emeritus, declared publicly in 2019: "I was introduced to Epstein by Lady Lynn Rothschild. She introduced Epstein to Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew." The connector between the pedophile and two of the most powerful men on the planet had a surname. And that surname appears 12,000 times in the files.

Cindy McCain, widow of Senator John McCain, summed up the situation with a candor rarely displayed by the political class: "We all knew." They knew. And silence was the collective choice.

The pattern that emerges from the documents is structurally clear. Epstein operated as the Rothschild family's financial representative. He used that position to build a network of relationships with billionaires, politicians, and academics. That network was the operational substrate of the largest documented child sex trafficking scheme in history. And when the survivors began to speak, the silencing machine operated with banking precision.

The Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, the Warburgs, the Schiffs. Century-old billionaire dynasties that thinkers from Carroll Quigley to Olavo de Carvalho identified as the de facto owners of the world. Dynasties that survive empires, world wars, and revolutions because they operate on a layer of power that precedes partisan politics. They create central banks, finance both sides of conflicts, install and topple governments with the ease of changing a tie. The press that depended on these fortunes to exist learned, over two centuries, to treat any mention of these names as intellectual pathology. The Epstein Files delivered, across 3.8 million pages, the documentary confirmation of what these thinkers had identified for generations: there exists a layer of power that operates above governments, above the law, and that protects its own with the efficiency of those who simultaneously control both capital and narrative.

Ariane de Rothschild with Jeffrey Epstein.

The United Nations, in February 2026, classified the Epstein operation as a "global criminal enterprise" with acts that may constitute crimes against humanity. Twelve thousand mentions of the name Rothschild in the documents. And the silence of the mainstream media is so deafening that it has itself become the greatest proof that the system works exactly as described.

Whoever controls the money controls the story. Whoever controls the story controls the silence. And the silence, in this case, has 12,000 names.

Compartilhar