Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussão sobre este post

Avatar de User
Avatar de Becky Brown
Becky Brown
6h

Sickening beyond belief.

Responder
Compartilhar
Avatar de Friar Tuck
Friar Tuck
22m

To much delight the painting of Andrew after his frontal lobotomy was finally revealed to the the public.

https://x.com/kadmitriev/status/2025167219689202102?s=20

Responder
Compartilhar
5 comentários a mais...

Nenhuma publicação

Pronto para mais?

© 2026 Marcos Paulo Candeloro · PrivacidadeTermosAviso de coleta
Comece seu SubstackObtenha o App
Substack é o lar da grande cultura