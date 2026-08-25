Aristotle opens the Politics with a claim that twenty three centuries of commentary have failed to soften, namely that man is by nature an animal of the polis, and that whoever stands outside the city by nature rather than by accident is either a beast or a god. He offered it as a description of the human creature. Silicon Valley has read it as a market opportunity.

Consider the career of the TerraMar Project, founded in 2012 by Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving twenty years for trafficking minors on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein. In 2014 she was on stage explaining how technology might be leveraged to build a global ocean community, which her own publicity elsewhere called a digital ocean country, complete with passports issued to citizens of the sea in exchange for a pledge and, where possible, a donation. She took the case to the United Nations that same year in support of a dedicated ocean development goal. By the testimony of TerraMar's own tax filings the organisation disbursed no grants whatsoever between 2013 and 2017, and it dissolved in July 2019, within days of Epstein's arrest. Broadly speaking, a conservation charity that conserved nothing, funded nothing and evaporated the instant its patron was handcuffed was performing some function, and conservation does not appear to have been it.

The idea travelled well, because it dovetailed with the ambitions of Peter Thiel, Palantir cofounder and amateur Antichrist scholar, who has been arguing for the better part of two decades that permanent settlements in international waters would let serious people live beyond the reach of regulators and, more to the point, beyond the reach of voters. The vehicle was the Seasteading Institute, founded in 2008 with Thiel's money by Patri Friedman, grandson of Milton Friedman, whose grandfather spent a career insisting that free societies are built by persuading people and whose grandson concluded that persuasion is the bottleneck. The project ran aground on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which declines to let floating platforms manufacture territorial claims, and so it came ashore and went looking for governments willing to sell what the ocean would not give, first in French Polynesia, then in Panama, then in the Philippines.

Here, dear reader, the thing stops being eccentric and becomes policy. California Forever, assembled by a former Goldman Sachs trader with money from the usual Valley names, has spent years quietly buying some sixty thousand acres of prime Solano County farmland in order to build the perfect fifteen minute city from nothing, which is to say Hank Scorpio's Cypress Creek with a sustainability report. Próspera sits on Roatán, incorporated in Delaware, financed by Thiel-adjacent capital, operating under a Honduran special regime that handed it authority over its own tax, regulatory and legal arrangements, and it is now suing the Republic of Honduras for something near eleven billion dollars because the country changed its mind. Over the ruins of Gaza there circulate American backed reconstruction proposals written in the vocabulary of public private trusts, technology parks, luxury resorts and smart cities, which is a remarkable idiom to deploy above that particular ground and above the people still under it

And then there is Pax Silica, the State Department's flagship supply chain and artificial intelligence programme, launched with thirteen partner nations and pitched openly as the American answer to the Belt and Road. Its first project is a four thousand acre Economic Security Zone in the Luzon Economic Corridor, designated by Manila, co-developed with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, anchored by Foxconn, with the Development Finance Corporation standing by to fund it. The State Department's own language describes a planned constellation of integrated manufacturing sites across multiple continents. Note that this one is not a libertarian fantasy at all, since it is a sovereign state building the enclaves itself, which ought to worry you rather more than the floating platforms ever did.

Venezuela belongs in the same conversation. January brought the American military raid that pulled Nicolás Maduro out of Caracas and into a New York jail cell, installed his own vice president as caretaker, and produced a presidential announcement that the United States would run the country temporarily while American oil firms spent billions repairing its infrastructure. Then, on the twenty fourth of June, twin earthquakes of magnitude seven point two and seven point five struck thirty nine seconds apart, killing thousands, leaving tens of thousands unaccounted for and flattening whole neighbourhoods in La Guaira, Caraballeda and Catia La Mar. Let me be exact about what I am claiming, because the distinction is the whole of my credibility. The earthquake was an act of geology and I say nothing else about it. What I do say is that the reconstruction of a devastated coastline, under a caretaker government installed by a foreign power that has publicly declared its intention to administer the place, is a commercial opportunity of a scale that does not present itself twice in a century, and that men who spent fifteen years hunting for somewhere to build a city from scratch are not in the habit of missing such things.

Patri Friedman has been admirably candid about the appeal, having complained that the barriers to entry in the governance business are insane, inasmuch as acquiring a state requires winning an election, mounting a revolution or fighting a war. Thiel put it more elegantly, wondering aloud whether one might unilaterally change the world by technological means without having to convince and beg and plead with people who were never going to agree anyway. There is no conspiracy to expose, given that both men published the argument under their own names and nobody bothered to read it.

Which brings us to the part nobody says out loud, so I will say it and mark it as my reasoning rather than anybody's finding. A territory constituted specifically to sit outside the enforcement authority of any state is, by its own published design specification, a place where anything at all may be done to anyone with no agency competent to walk in and stop it. That is not lurid speculation about what such places might attract, since we already possess the case study. The last stretch of private territory operated beyond effective jurisdiction by a very rich man with very good lawyers turned out to be precisely what everybody now knows it was, and the woman who was selling ocean passports in the first paragraph of this piece is doing twenty years for what happened on it. I accuse nobody of anything. I observe that the architecture is identical, that the founders have proposed no remedy, and that in every version of the blueprint the clause guaranteeing immunity from outside regulators arrives long before any clause explaining how a resident might complain.

So we return to the Stagirite, who would have recognised the whole business on sight. What is being marketed as innovation is the oldest political appetite there is, the wish to rule without being ruled, to legislate without being legislated for, to enjoy the fruits of a common life while owing nothing to the commons that produced it. The medieval baron at least had to live among his peasants and occasionally listen to them complain. Broadly speaking, the charter city is a manor house with an app, and the citizen it promises to liberate turns out on inspection to be a subscriber, since no founding charter yet drafted contains a mechanism for throwing the founders out.

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