Candeloro’s Substack

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Bailey's avatar
Bailey
5d

I wish you would quit pushing the Right vs Left narrative. That is exactly What THEY want!! Divide and concur. If people would get out of that paradigm - maybe we could get together and go after the REAL problem - Both Right and Left are Wings of the Same Corrupt Bird!! Working against us. Look up Albert Pike, Allister Crowley, Alice Bailey, The synagogue of Satan, secret socities, etc. They are running a script that was written in the 1800's. They use both sides to cause Chaos and division. These people are Luciferians. Believe it or not they are Keeping everyone from knowing the True and Loving God, whom is NOT satan.

Look up Agenda 2030, the Georgia Guidestones, the book the 4th Industrial Revolution, the book Pawns in the Game by William Guy Carr (From the 50's). What is happening now was planned and told to us long ago....But nobody listened. They keep us busy with bread and circuses - so we are not paying attention to what is Really going on. What they have planned for all of us is not good. I wish we could ALL get together and go against them and look past all there propaganda which 100% what MSM is.

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Theressa's avatar
Theressa
5d

When I started reading this I got the impression that you were talking about Biden! Lol… you need to do some real research because it’s apparent you don’t know what you’re blabbering about!

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