Some electoral defeats are born from a campaign mistake, stubborn inflation, an unpopular war, or a candidate unable to cross the season without tripping over his own sentences. The defeat approaching the Republican Party has a different nature. It comes from a prolonged, conscious, repeated choice: handing an entire political organization to the temperament of a man who turns everything he touches into an extension of his wounded biography.

Donald Trump reaches the eve of the 2026 midterms as a dynastic burden on his own party. The Republican Party carries its leader like a dead king still signing decrees. Local candidates, congressmen, governors, donors, lawyers, bureaucrats, and preachers still orbit around him, even as the numbers already scream what instinct should have understood long ago: Trump has become a force of attrition. Wherever he enters, he consumes. Wherever he dominates, he diminishes. Wherever he promises salvation, he leaves moral, institutional, and electoral debt.

In 2018, he tried to save Republicans with the old choreography of migrant panic. He invented emergency, multiplied images of invasion, treated the border as a stage, and expected fear to do the work his government could no longer do. The electorate answered with brutality. Democrats retook the House, gained dozens of seats, advanced in state governorships, and opened deep cracks in the Republican map. That defeat happened with the economy still reasonably functional, unemployment low, and without the accumulated weight of a second presidency marked by vengeance.

Now the landscape is heavier. Trump arrives in 2026 as the owner of the disaster. Tariffs making ordinary life more expensive. Employment losing strength. Consumer confidence falling. A war against Iran corroding the promise to avoid imperial adventures. Immigration repression turned into administrative spectacle. Conflict with Catholics. Digital worship of his own image. Tech billionaires circulating through power with the ease of men crossing the lobby of their own building. Health costs rising. Congress reduced to an audience. The entire menu seems prepared by someone trying to prove that the American right can transform victory into collapse at industrial speed.

American politics has always lived with theater, lies, and cynicism. Trumpism added the fusion of incompetence and idolatry. The traditional Republican accepted the demagogue as an electoral tool. The Republican under Trump became the demagogue’s tool. That inversion explains the tragedy. A party that imagined it could manage popular resentment ended up being managed by the private resentment of a man unable to distinguish country, crowd, and mirror.

The polls record the decomposition in numerical language. Recent surveys place Trump in toxic territory, with approval sunk and disapproval commanding the majority. The decisive figure lies in intensity: strong disapproval now exceeds the enthusiasm of the faithful. That changes the nature of the problem. A merely unpopular president can cross the storm with discipline, agenda, and luck. A president intensely detested mobilizes his enemies, demoralizes his allies, and turns every local election into a national plebiscite against his permanence.

The erosion appears inside the very groups that sustained his 2024 victory. Among young voters, Trump is bleeding. Among Hispanics, he is losing the recovery he sold as a historic realignment. Among working-class whites, his sociological altar, the advantage is shrinking. The man who promised economic revenge to the forgotten now presides over the rising cost of living, commercial confusion, the burden of tariffs, and the domestic feeling that every great speech in Washington ends as a larger bill at the grocery store.

The war against Iran made everything worse because it struck the sacred nerve of Trumpism itself. Many voters accepted the crudeness, vulgarity, narcissism, theatricality, and chaos under the promise that he would end America’s imperial liturgy. Trump sold himself as the president who would not deliver other people’s children to the altar of the Middle East. When the war came, the populist mask cracked. The base began to see that the difference between the old establishment and its supposed enemy may have been only the accent of the propaganda.

The electoral ruin explains only the surface. The real disease lies in the human chain that made this government possible. No degraded power governs alone. It needs the opportunist who smells promotion, the mediocre functionary grateful to occupy a chair larger than his talent, the congressman terrified of a primary, the billionaire who trades public humiliation for private benefit, the lawyer who turns his résumé into armor for abuse. Trumpism manufactured all these types on a national scale.

Todd Blanche symbolizes the institutional opportunist. He left corporate respectability, defended Trump in criminal cases, lost where it mattered, and was rewarded with power inside the Department of Justice. His trajectory is almost didactic. In a regime of personal loyalty, legal failure can become political credential when the failure proves sufficient submission. Justice, in this environment, ceases to be an institution and begins operating as the emotional department of the chief.

There is also the sub-mediocre, an indispensable figure in every personalist court. Trump prefers aides smaller than the office because their smallness functions as a guarantee of obedience. People with reputations of their own impose limits, however minimal. People with no future outside presidential favor smile before degradation and call servility courage. Mediocrity has ceased to be an administrative accident. It has become a method of selection.

The career Republican politician represents organized cowardice. He knows the lie, senses the risk, smells the disaster, yet calculates his own survival before any public duty. His virtue, in the eyes of the regime, is his lack of greatness. He sustains Trump because he depends on the Trumpist base to survive the next primary. He accepts war, inflation, abuse of power, and constitutional mutilation as the operating cost of his own seat.

The billionaire arrives wearing the perfume of efficiency. He speaks of innovation, freedom, disruption, the future. When the state offers an approved merger, a protected contract, buried regulation, or political shielding, the language of the market becomes a receipt. The autonomy that money should guarantee turns into luxury submission. These men obey through the voluptuous desire to buy the whole government and still be treated as geniuses for doing so.

The elite lawyer completes the picture with his funeral elegance. Respectable firms understood that Trump demands more than service. He demands legitimation. He wants reputations accumulated over generations deposited before him as tribute. When legal firms accept humiliation, abandon causes, adjust principles to the mood of power, and lend constitutional grammar to political persecution, they teach the next tyrant the exact price of surrender.

That is why a Republican defeat in November would solve only the visible layer. Trump may lose the House, compromise the Senate, destroy governors, contaminate secretaries of state, and transform safe districts into zones of panic. Still, the human types that sustained him will remain available. The opportunist will look for another chief. The mediocre will look for another badge. The billionaire will look for another counter. The respectable jurist will find another elegant phrase to justify the next obscenity.

Trump is the proper name of a collective degradation. His unpopularity reveals the exhaustion of the voter. His permanence reveals the resilience of organized rot. The American people appear tired of him; the apparatus that profited from him is still calculating how to survive his fall.

The 2026 midterms will take the form of an inventory. A president transformed his second chance into a laboratory of vengeance, war, inflation, and digital idolatry. A party preferred to kneel before the most toxic man in recent American public life rather than recover any adult notion of duty.

When Rome rots, the barbarians have no need to break down the gates. They find senators selling the hinges, generals renting out the walls, jurists drafting the deed of invasion, and merchants explaining that all of it favors growth.

The question in November will be simple: how many Americans are still willing to pretend the city remains standing?