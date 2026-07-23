The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Timithius's avatar
Timithius
3d

I highly recommend reading Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez's Substack articles. It's investigative reporting about Zorro Ranch that'll curl your hair. She's an investigative journalist from New Mexico who has dug deeper into this story than anyone. She touched a nerve, and was forced to flee the country, fearing for her life. That's it's own harrowing story, documented in real time. Check her out!

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dh's avatar
dh
17h

Juicy juice..

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