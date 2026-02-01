Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussão sobre este post

Wendy
1d

Interesting

Rafael Perez
1dEditado

Only in Latin America do we preserve the mantle of truth without trampling on it. Respect and shame still exist in Latin America. They maintain us in the road of honesty. Venceremos. Es tiempo de Federalizar las Naciones Latino-America. El Imperio Latino sería más grande y más fuerte que el Imperio Yankee.Todo Latino-América debe estar bajo una sola sombrilla. We are not guest at the table. We are sitting ducks. The violation of the sovereingty of Venezuela demonstrates that. Great article by the author. Viva Brazil.

