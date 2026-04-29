Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Azhar Khan's avatar
Azhar Khan
10hEdited

Problem with American US reader and audience is the overall lack of learning and lack cognitive ability , that creates penchant for shortcuts. Creepy Greedy CEOs of Silicone valley impressed them with less paper work and hassles Truth and breakinv stories need time; but that is too precious for Americans to spend it on learning the truth and reason for their miserable state of affairs

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Terry Malone's avatar
Terry Malone
10h

A group of powerful tech figures has backed a project that allows anyone with money to challenge journalism. For a fee, a news report can be run through an AI system that delivers a verdict and assigns a credibility score to the journalist. This shifts accountability into a paid process, one that can be influenced, gamed, and ultimately used by powerful interests to pressure or discredit reporting. Dangerous for free speech and freedom of expression.

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