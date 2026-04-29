There are periods in history when power shuts down newspapers. There are more sophisticated periods when it creates a private tribunal, calls that innovation, feeds the machine with artificial intelligence models, and hands the crowd a moral scoreboard to use against inconvenient reporters. We appear to be living through one of the sophisticated periods, which is a polite way of saying the more expensive kind.

The venture answers to the name Objection AI. It was created by Aron D'Souza, the same lawyer who operated behind the scenes of the legal offensive that brought Gawker to ruin, and it launches with money from Peter Thiel, Balaji Srinivasan, and other names from Silicon Valley's luxury libertarian ecosystem, that fascinating place where one believes simultaneously in radical freedom and in the urgent necessity of silencing whoever disagrees. For two thousand dollars, any person, and naturally any corporation, fund, or powerful figure afflicted by the democratic inconvenience called a question, can trigger an investigation against a news report, submit a journalist's work to a panel of artificial intelligence models, and receive a synthetic verdict accompanied by a moral scoreboard called the Honor Index, designed to measure journalistic credibility as though reputation were an app rating or a Beijing-style social credit score with Californian branding.

The apparatus carries all the customary pomp of modern farce: investigators, dossiers, case numbers, legal language, performative neutrality. The company claims to use models from OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and Google to adjudicate journalistic claims by claim, as the priests of technocracy like to say. More or less, it is a tribunal. But it is a tribunal whose judges were hired by the defendant.

The pedigree, my friend, is the most revealing element of the entire operation. Thiel had already transformed private grievance into legal engineering when he secretly financed Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker, a case that ended with a hundred-and-forty-million-dollar judgment and the practical destruction of the outlet. He admitted to having bankrolled the operation with roughly ten million dollars and presented it to the world as a legitimate defense against press abuses. The narrative was palatable, as narratives that disguise revenge as virtue always tend to be. What Objection AI represents is simply the industrialization of that dream: where it once required years and a fortune to crush a specific publication, the goal now is to serialize the embarrassment, to produce algorithmic verdicts at scale, to circulate cards about journalists failed by the machine before any reader has opened the original story.

The most exposed nerve of the project is the anonymous source, which the platform treats not as the operational reality of investigative journalism but as a correctable methodological defect. Much of the journalism capable of disturbing power depends on people who speak under real risk of dismissal, lawsuit, persecution, and professional ruin, and the platform's logic holds that the source who cannot be named carries diminished evidentiary value, pushing the reporter into an elegant trap: either deliver sensitive material to a private system managed by those who prefer to be admired without being investigated, or accept reputational punishment for protecting the very person who made the story possible. D'Souza calls this innovation in fact-checking. The more accurate name would be extortion with a friendly interface.

There is also the involuntary comedy of presenting artificial intelligence as a legal oracle at the same historical moment that Sullivan & Cromwell, one of Wall Street's largest law firms, was forced to apologize to a federal judge for filing a brief stuffed with nonexistent legal citations generated by AI, including invented precedents and legal distortions of considerable creativity. The machine that hallucinates jurisprudence now wants to calibrate the credibility of those who report. Modernity has an admirable sense of humor, when it is not busy destroying us.

The deeper problem, evidently, transcends the technology. Artificial intelligence functions here as incense, perfuming the same old ambition. The true desire is to remove from the public sphere what remains of human conflict, editorial judgment, professional courage, and moral accountability, replacing everything with auditable procedure, verifiable metric, and manageable index. The journalist ceases to be someone who investigates, errs, corrects, insists, and exposes herself. She becomes a reputational asset auditable by an entity financed by people who prefer to be admired without being investigated.

Silicon Valley has a peculiar relationship with freedom: it tolerates and celebrates it while it serves to dismantle other people's institutions, and immediately develops a passion for codes of conduct, private tribunals, and closed communities when that same freedom begins investigating its own messiahs. The war against public mediation has well-defined phases: the first was to ridicule journalists as a corrupt and ideologically captured class, a diagnosis not entirely unjust in many cases but serving more as pretext than principle; the second was to build their own channels, their own podcasts, their own networks, bypassing intermediaries without eliminating them; the third, which Objection AI inaugurates with some sophistication, is to build the private infrastructure for ranking, disciplining, and wearing down whoever insists on asking questions. It is the ancient dream of the aggrieved prince, updated by engineers, financed by impatient billionaires, and delivered with the solemnity of men who genuinely believe they are saving civilization.

An algorithmic tribunal designed to reward only what arrives pre-packaged as perfect evidence favors, by construction, those who control the records, the legal departments, the servers, and the contracts. Political truth rarely reaches a reporter in PDF format with an official stamp and an impeccable chain of custody; it begins as a whisper, a contradiction, a partial document, a frightened source, an incomplete datum that requires patience and courage to become a story. Objection AI was not designed for that journalism. It was designed against it.

The press deserves skepticism. The oligarchy deserves more.

In the old feudalism, the lord controlled the land, the castle, and the tribunal. In digital feudalism, he controls the platform, the capital, the algorithm, and the moral index. Nobody needs to prohibit the story; it suffices to make its publication expensive enough that the editor thinks twice, the reporter thinks three times, and the source gives up before making the call. The journalist receives an email. A contestation has been opened. The system requests documentation. The anonymous source becomes a liability. The refusal becomes suspicion. The silence becomes a low score. The low score becomes a post. The post becomes ammunition. And somewhere in that sequence, before any of it reaches a reader, the next difficult story quietly dies.

That is how you build censorship with pleasant UX.

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