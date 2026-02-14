First and foremost, follow Pâmela Costa. Journalism and opinion built on substance and credibility.

In the 1930s, locked inside one of Mussolini's prison cells, Antonio Gramsci solved the problem that Marx never could. The revolution had not come. Capitalism survived the First World War, survived the crash of 1929, and the masses kept defending the very institutions that were supposedly oppressing them. Gramsci understood what had failed: the focus on economics had been wrong from the start. What sustained capitalism was not capital. It was culture. The revolution, therefore, had not arrived because the target was wrong.

The family teaches that different people have different roles. That hierarchy is not oppression but natural order. That you defend your own blood before any collectivist abstraction. This is unacceptable to anyone pursuing absolute equality of outcomes.

Religion is even worse for the revolutionary project. It tells the oppressed that they have a soul, that they possess individual agency, that something greater than class struggle exists. Gramsci was blunt: dialectical materialism and religious faith are completely incompatible.

His insight was brutal: as long as family and religion organize how people see the world, no social engineering will prevail. They must be destroyed first.

In Brazil, the philosopher Olavo de Carvalho was the one who brought this reading to public consciousness with a clarity no one before him had achieved. While the Brazilian right was still arguing about tax rates, Olavo demonstrated that the real war was elsewhere: the systematic occupation of every space where consciousness is formed, from schools to universities, from media to the deliberate dismantling of family and faith as pillars of meaning. His work anticipated by decades what American conservatives only began to articulate during the culture wars of the 2010s, and his intellectual framework, rooted in a direct confrontation with Gramscian strategy, remains the most rigorous mapping of how the left captured institutions in the Southern Hemisphere.

Look at Brazil today. The Supreme Court reinterpreting the legal definition of family. The Ministry of Education captured by ideological apparatchiks. Liberation theology operating as a Trojan horse inside the Catholic Church itself. NGOs funded with public money tasked with "deconstructing" traditional family structures. This is not coincidence. It is method. It is Gramsci executed with a tax ID number.

And none of this is uniquely Brazilian. The same pattern operates across the West. The redefinition of marriage and family through judicial reinterpretation rather than legislation. Public education systems that treat parental authority as an obstacle. Universities where religious conviction disqualifies you from serious intellectual discourse. Federal agencies funding organizations whose explicit mission is to dissolve the institutions that Gramsci identified as obstacles to revolution. The vocabulary changes from country to country. The architecture is identical.

The Brazilian scholar Flávio Gordon documented this process with academic rigor: the Gramscian march through Brazilian institutions was not a conspiracy theory. It was a confessed project, executed with the patience of decades, exactly as Gramsci himself prescribed. Gordon's work, building on Olavo de Carvalho's foundational analysis, provides one of the most detailed case studies available of how a Gramscian strategy moves from theory to institutional reality within a single generation.

Anyone who still believes that politics is just about economics has understood nothing. The battle is for the soul.

