This is a collaboration with the fearless journalist Pâmela Costa, who makes her Substack debut here. Follow her work at Pâmela Costa

The video opened, and the 21st century changed temperature.

James Foley—journalist—orange jumpsuit—kneeling. A black-clad executioner. A British voice, cold and instructional, as if reading an official communiqué from hell. “Jihadi John” didn’t just behead a man: he launched a format. The camera became a weapon. Fear became a language.

And this is where the lie begins: the claim that it “came out of nowhere,” like a desert storm.

No. Monsters don’t emerge in a vacuum. Monsters are cultivated—through decisions, routes, money, and the cynical machinery of bureaucratic power.

What follows is the documented trail of that cultivation: Clinton and Obama.

The blueprint

In 2008, the RAND Corporation—a Pentagon-funded think tank—published Unfolding the Future of the Long War. The recommendation was explicit: use “nationalist jihadists” as pawns and exploit the “Sunni–Shia conflict” as a divide-and-rule strategy. The report itself conceded the risk: this approach could “inadvertently empower future adversaries.”

The Obama–Clinton administration turned theory into practice.

Hillary Clinton took over the State Department in January 2009. Diplomatic cables later leaked by WikiLeaks indicate that as early as 2006, the U.S. embassy in Damascus already saw the “growing presence of Islamic extremists” as an “opportunity” against Assad. Under Clinton, the doctrine became an assembly line.

Libya: the collapse and the missing arsenals

In 2011, Clinton championed the intervention in Libya. The outcome was broadcast in real time: Gaddafi executed on camera. Clinton laughed in a CBS interview: “We came, we saw, he died.”

What she didn’t add: up to 15,000 portable anti-aircraft missiles reportedly went missing from Libyan stockpiles. The UN documented these weapons moving toward Syria, the Sahel, and beyond.

Benghazi: the pipeline

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported in the London Review of Books that the Benghazi consulate—where Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed in September 2012—functioned as cover for a CIA operation channeling Libyan weapons to Syrian rebels through Turkey. According to Hersh, the operation was backed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, and ran by the CIA with MI6 involvement.

One month before the Benghazi attack, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) produced an assessment identifying “Salafists, the Muslim Brotherhood, and AQI” as the core forces driving the Syrian insurgency. These were not “moderate rebels.” U.S. intelligence knew. Obama knew. Clinton knew.

The same document warned—plainly—that there was “the possibility of establishing a Salafist principality in eastern Syria,” and that this was “exactly what the supporting powers to the opposition want.”

“It was a deliberate decision.”

General Michael Flynn, then director of the DIA, told Al Jazeera in 2015: “The intelligence was very clear. It was a deliberate decision.”

Not a miscalculation. Not an unforeseen consequence. A decision.

In 2013, Obama formally authorized Operation Timber Sycamore, one of the largest CIA covert programs of the era. Cost: roughly $1 billion a year—about 7% of the agency’s total budget. More than 60,000 fighters were trained and armed across 42 groups.

Vetting? Nearly nonexistent. Fighters were blocked for extremist ties only if trainers discovered links through the trainees themselves. Special Forces trainers had long protested inadequate protocols. They were ignored.

By 2017, Conflict Armament Research documented U.S.-sourced weapons reaching ISIS in as little as 59 days after purchase by U.S. government channels. The FBI traced Timber Sycamore-linked weapons to an attack in Jordan that killed two Americans.

The public story vs. the documented reality

While this machinery ran, Obama and Clinton sold the public a comforting narrative: “moderate rebels” fighting for Syrian democracy. Mainstream media amplified it. Dissenters were dismissed as “conspiracy theorists” or “Assad propagandists.”

In June 2014, ISIS declared its caliphate—precisely what the DIA report had anticipated two years earlier. Televised beheadings. Sexual slavery. Yazidi genocide. Attacks in Paris, Brussels, Nice, Manchester.

Obama’s response? He called ISIS a “JV team.” Months later, that “JV team” controlled territory roughly the size of the United Kingdom.

Clinton, running in 2016, was never seriously pressed on her role. The email scandal exposed a private server used in part to shield communications tied to Libya and Syria. James Comey’s FBI cleared her at speed. The media moved on.

Trump ended Timber Sycamore in 2017, telling the Wall Street Journal that weapons had ended up “in the hands of al-Qaeda.” But the damage was already done: hundreds of thousands dead, millions displaced, a generation radicalized.

Blowback—or an accepted outcome?

This pattern is not new. Afghanistan in the 1980s: U.S.-backed mujahideen against the Soviets produced al-Qaeda and, eventually, 9/11. The CIA even has a term for it: blowback.

But the DIA report of 2012 didn’t read like blowback. It read like a forecast—and an outcome tolerated in advance.

The Clinton–Obama years did not “create ISIS” through incompetence. They created the conditions for ISIS to emerge through documented policy choices. When intelligence flagged the consequences, the machine kept running.

This is not conspiracy theory. It is a record: declassified documents, intelligence assessments released through FOIA, congressional investigations, and admissions from officials who sat at the center of the apparatus.

The franchise lives on

Today, ISIS-K operates against China, Iran, and Russia—America’s three major geopolitical rivals. The franchise moved. The business model stayed.

When the next atrocity happens and Washington points outward, remember: the architects of this catastrophe were never held to account. Hillary Clinton nearly became president. The policymakers who ignored explicit warnings from their own agencies still rotate through think tanks, corporate boards, and TV studios—explaining how to “save the world.”

History doesn’t forgive.

But the American establishment, clearly, forgives itself.

