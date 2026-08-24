While Western chancelleries count Russian soldiers scattered across the Sahel, the Kremlin is stitching together airstrips, ports, and access agreements from Libya to the Atlantic, assembling a logistical corridor that dispenses with territorial conquest.

The Estado da Índia, that Portuguese apparatus of the sixteenth century which school textbooks dismiss in two lines between Vasco da Gama and Cabral, never conquered India. It occupied Hormuz, Goa, Malacca, Diu, and a dozen waystations and trading posts distributed along the routes that mattered, and from those points it governed an entire ocean without administering half a dozen villages inland. The Portuguese had understood, with that harsh pragmatism that our historians usually confuse with the absence of a plan, that the power of an empire depends far less on the extent of the territory painted on the map than on the number of places where its ships can resupply. Roughly speaking, it is the same lesson that Moscow has been applying in Africa, with four and a half centuries of delay and with results that would deserve considerably greater attention than they have been given.

The central piece of this arrangement is called Libya. Since April 2024, when the Africa Corps landed in the east of the country under the protection of Khalifa Haftar, satellite images examined by American research centers have been recording continuous works at at least six Libyan air bases, among them Al-Khadim, Al-Jufra, Tamanhint, Brak al-Shati, Al-Qardabiyah, and Maaten al-Sarra, the latter conveniently abutting the borders with Chad and Sudan. The constructions observed have far less to do with flags being raised than with lengthened runways, new hangars, revetments, and depots—that is, exactly what is needed by anyone intending to move personnel and cargo over long distances without depending on the goodwill of third parties. To the port of Tobruk, in turn, thousands of tons of equipment have arrived by sea, while reports accumulate about the Russian ambition to establish some form of permanent naval facility in Cyrenaica.

The chronology helps to understand the haste. With the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024 and the sudden uncertainty that descended upon the future of the Russian installations in Syria, what until then had been a convenience turned into a strategic necessity. Moscow lost, or nearly lost, the Mediterranean rear base that sustained its African operations, and reacted in the predictable manner, namely, by reinforcing the point immediately available to the south. Every empire worthy of the name learns early this elementary arithmetic, according to which the loss of one support obliges the densification of the others.

There is, however, a change of institutional nature that makes the episode far more serious than the sum of the engineering works. While the Wagner Group existed, the Kremlin operated under the comfort of plausible deniability, availing itself of a private company of mercenaries whose crimes could be attributed to the greed of an eccentric businessman and whose failures never formally compromised the Russian Federation. Prigozhin died, and with him died the legal fiction. The Africa Corps answers to the Ministry of Defense, operates under the command of career officers linked to military intelligence, and therefore carries the signature of the Russian state on every access agreement it signs. Moscow exchanged the convenience of the disguise for the solidity of official letterhead, and those who make this kind of exchange are usually planning to stay.

To the south, the Sahel provides the depth. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, united in the Alliance of Sahel States after the sequence of coups that expelled France from the region, have become recipients of convoys, instructors, and military material, while Guinea and Togo have entered the menu of Atlantic possibilities—the latter by means of a military cooperation agreement that, according to still not fully corroborated findings, provides for port access. Add Sudan, the Central African Republic, and Equatorial Guinea, and the design ceases to be a scattered collection of partnerships and begins to resemble a chain of waystations linking the Mediterranean to the Gulf of Guinea. Washington calls this a presence. It would be more honest to call it a route.

Here, dear reader, lies the only good news of the paragraph, and it is ambiguous. Russia is far from having solved the problem that brought it there. Since September 2025, JNIM has imposed a fuel blockade on Bamako, strangling the Kayes road, through which the bulk of Malian gold flows and the supply coming from Senegal transits. The capital of a state that hosts thousands of Russian operators went months without sufficient gasoline; rumors of internal dissension circulate among the officer corps; and relations between Malian military and their foreign tutors have been described as tense. Russian security assistance, once examined by the simplest criterion of all (namely, whether the jihadists continue to operate) has produced protected regimes and unprotected populations. The juntas survive. The countries, not so much.

This fragility constitutes the American margin of maneuver, provided Washington resists the temptation that is congenital to it, namely, that of responding to the Russian presence by planting bases everywhere an instructor from Moscow appears. The disaster of Agadez, in Niger, should suffice as a warning, for it serves no purpose to build an aerial surveillance installation costing billions of dollars if the host can expel it by means of a three-paragraph communiqué. The relevant competition is not over the number of soldiers stationed, but over control of that which determines reach, that is, ports, airstrips, transport corridors, overflight agreements, and intelligence partnerships with governments that have some chance of still existing five years from now. Whoever dominates the scale dominates the journey, even if he never possesses the destination.

Finally, a note of analytical prudence is in order. None of this constitutes a finished plan of continental domination, and it would be foolish to treat every work on a Libyan runway as proof of a cohesive imperial project. The Russians improvise a good deal, depend on unstable partners, face growing competition from Turks, Chinese, and Iranians, and have already demonstrated a remarkable capacity to turn opportunities into quagmires. The point, however, still stands. Infrastructure has the disagreeable quality of outliving the intentions of those who built it, so that a network assembled today to sustain half a dozen military juntas may tomorrow serve purposes far less modest.

The West still spends its time counting armed men, when the decisive datum lies in the fuel depots. Logistical corridors, once opened, are rarely closed by the will of those who arrive later.

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