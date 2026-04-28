There are civilizations that decline by the sword, by famine, or by barbarian invasion, and then there are those that decline in a far more modern and considerably more embarrassing fashion: through the collective inability to distinguish what actually happened from what one wished had happened. The second variety of decadence is harder to name, leaves no photogenic ruins, and tends to be celebrated, at the very moment it occurs, as an exercise in critical thinking. The United States was kind enough to supply the most instructive case study of the season, on a Saturday evening in April, at the Washington Hilton.

That night, a thirty-one-year-old man named Cole Tomas Allen, a tutor and computer engineer from California, arrived armed at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Police stopped him before he could accomplish whatever he had planned. Donald Trump was present. Nobody died. Hundreds of journalists from the world's most prominent news organizations documented every second in real time, their accounts corroborating one another. Authorities identified the suspect, gathered the evidence, and examined his writings, which expressed rage at Trump and a stated intention to target administration officials.

And yet, before the sirens outside the hotel had gone quiet, the internet had already reached an entirely different conclusion. The attack was staged. The White House needed a pretext to build its four-hundred-million-dollar ballroom on the East Wing. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt had said, minutes before the incident, that there would be shots fired that evening, referring, obviously, to the zingers in the president's speech, but the lexical coincidence was too good to waste. A man held up a card near Trump. A mentalist happened to be performing on stage at that precise moment (which is, let us be honest, a philosophically disturbing coincidence in its own right). Therefore: conspiracy, false flag, deep state, ballroom, theater of power.

The human brain is, by nature, a cause-seeking machine. This is not a flaw. It is largely responsible for everything we have ever built, cured, or understood. The trouble begins when the search for causes dispenses entirely with the demand for evidence, when the narrative becomes the primary datum and the verifiable fact an inconvenient detail to be accommodated or discarded as needed. At that point the same faculty that produces science produces superstition, and the two become functionally indistinguishable from the inside.

The American left, which had spent years appointing itself the institutional guardian of fact-checking and evidence-based discourse, dove headfirst into a festival of theories about Trump orchestrating his own assassination attempt to justify the ballroom. Figures of some prominence, including at least one Democratic lawmaker, participated in the dissemination. The right, with even less justification given that the suspect left writings explicitly detailing his hatred of the president and his intention to attack administration officials, produced its own share of interpretive delirium. Each faction arrived at its version of events before the facts were fully known, which is, my friend, the technical definition of superstition dressed up as political analysis.

What ought to be more unsettling than it apparently is: a room packed with hundreds of the country's best reporters, all with cameras, all broadcasting live, all corroborating the same details in real time, was not enough to contain the immediate proliferation of an alternative reality. This does not happen despite the abundance of information. It happens because of it. The modern conspiracy theory is not the child of an information vacuum — that was the old theory, and it no longer holds. It is the child of excess: contradictory, partial information, changing hour by hour as investigations develop, which no human brain can process without selecting a narrative before the data is complete.

Grosso modo, the brain prefers the simple story to the complex truth because the complex truth offers no ontological comfort. The idea that a frustrated man drove himself there carrying personal resentment and a folder of grievances is deeply unsatisfying as a narrative. It has no architecture. It confirms nobody's worldview and explains nothing about the state of the world. The idea that power stages its own dramas, that there is a conductor behind the curtain pulling the strings of reality, offers something the plain facts never can: the feeling that chaos has order, that order has identifiable villains, and that the group capable of seeing this is, by definition, more clear-eyed than the herd satisfied with the official version.

The conspiracy theory function, as a secular religion. It offers cosmology, community, and the almost erotic sensation of belonging to the select circle that sees what the masses cannot, without any of the obligations associated with actual religion , no discipline, no demand for internal consistency, no inconveniently exacting God. And as long as this practice was attributed primarily to the right, the left felt comfortably superior. The Butler assassination attempt had already cracked that mirror. The Washington Hilton merely swept up the pieces.

What makes self-government possible is not elections or institutions or a free press, useful as all of these are. It is the prior agreement that reality is shared, that facts are not tribal property, that evidence can in principle persuade someone who began by disagreeing. Remove that agreement and what remains is not democracy functioning poorly. It is the performance of democracy over a void, and a performance that grows more elaborate precisely as the void beneath it deepens.

The Washington Hilton was not a security failure, though it was that too. It was a particularly vivid demonstration that the country capable of putting a man on the moon cannot agree, in 2026, on what happened in a hotel corridor watched by five hundred professional witnesses.

And the most ironic thing of all, dear reader, is that those who shout loudest that the shot was staged never needed a shot to fire at reality in the first place.

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