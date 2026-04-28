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Shelly's avatar
Shelly
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Politicians and administrations on BOTH sides have hurt the people. Power has become a God in and of itself and I think we are at a point in history where we must choose "who is our God"?

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Ria venn's avatar
Ria venn
1d

I understand your explanations & I concur, but, I also think there’s another thing happening the same thing that happened after the last shooting at Trump when his ear was ‘grazed’.

A lot of what has been written I feel is almost tongue in cheek assertion that he staged all of this for whatever reason.

So many are fed up of the outright lies, the nonsensical gibberish, the abject cruelty, disinterest in the suffering of Americans & of innocent immigrants, the theft of the people’s money, the outright hunger for more money & power, in full sight for all to see, so they too have embellished their own narrative.

Can anyone blame them❗️

This attempt at injuring officials, even Trump, is a result of everything, & more, of what I’ve spoken to.

The pain he & his regime have inflicted at the American people is abhorrent & he has dragged the world into it as well without a care of the consequences of actions he/they set in motion.

I’m definitely not justifying this reckless attempt to injure but expressing the sheer angst & frustration that this person is feeling.

It’s understandable because his feelings are shared by many.

Not his actions.

Yes this was a serious event but it’s not going to be the last.

No amount of blaming from the administration nor explanations will quell the anger & frustration of the American population whilst they see their POTUS & all his administration & super rich associates blatantly enjoying their spoils while everyone else suffers the consequences of their decisions & enacting those Big Beautiful Bills that keep getting written, at the expense of You The People.

I feel for you dear Americans, as does the world, even though we too suffer the consequences somewhat indirectly of this government’s actions‼️

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