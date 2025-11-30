Socrates' hemlock was not a glitch in the system, but the logical consequence of an order where truth is submitted to the scrutiny of those who neither know what truth is nor care to seek it.

There is an almost childish romanticization, repeated ad nauseam by newsroom pundits and weekend political scientists, that democracy is the universal panacea for all human ailments. They forget—or pretend to forget—that the founding scene of Western politics was not a collective group hug in a public square, but a judicial murder.

​Socrates, the father of philosophy, was not silenced by a bloodthirsty tyrant from barbarous lands. The hand that served him the hemlock was the "people," the sacred demos, in the full exercise of their majority will. The Athens that prided itself on its liberties used the ballot box to snuff out intelligence. Plato, watching in horror, learned the lesson we insist on ignoring two millennia later: democracy can be, and often is, merely tyranny legitimized by a headcount.

​In The Republic, Plato did not treat democracy as a "sacred cow," but as an autoimmune disease of the polis. To him, the system is an open invitation to chaos. The empire of opinion (doxa), governed by the fluctuating moods of the masses, does not make way for the statesman; it rolls out the red carpet for the demagogue. Not the classic tyrant who seizes power by the sword, but the insidious despot manufactured by flattery and cheap rhetoric.

​The reasoning is devastating: when the truth must be validated by a majority vote, the lie inevitably becomes state policy. If logic yields to hysterical emotion, politics degenerates into spectacle. Tyranny is not the opposite of democracy; paradoxically, it is its natural offspring, born the exact moment the crowd decides its will outweighs any law or institution.

​We must have the courage to state the blindingly obvious: the majority can indeed be tyrannical. Benjamin Franklin, with a lucidity often missing from modern constitution-makers, summarized it best:

​"Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch."

​This scenario of organized chaos finds its perfect explanation in the prophecy of José Ortega y Gasset. In The Revolt of the Masses, the Spanish philosopher diagnosed the rise of "hyperdemocracy." Roughly speaking, it is the empire of the mass-man: an individual emptied of history, satisfied with his own mediocrity, who feels entitled to impose his vulgar desires as if they were universal laws.

​The mass-man is history’s spoiled brat; he demands all the rights of civilization but refuses any duty or moral brake. He does not want to debate; he wants to impose. And woe betide anyone who disagrees with the chorus—they will be canceled, sued, or silenced by the tribunal of public virtue.

​Today, the demagogues foreseen by Plato have sophisticated their methods. They no longer need to scream "Barabbas" in the Agora; they need only manipulate the algorithm. The continuous news cycle and sports-team polarization have created the perfect environment for degradation: reason drowned out by noise, and truth diluted until it is unrecognizable. We live under the illusion of freedom simply because we can choose between two options of servitude.

​The way out is not "more democracy," as the parrots of progressivism repeat, but the rescue of the Republic—in the strict sense of the Rule of Law, the government of laws and not of men. An order where solid institutions and high culture protect society from the whims of the mob.

​As long as we continue to believe that the will of "50% plus one" is synonymous with justice, we will continue to serve hemlock to our best and brightest, mindlessly applauding our own ruin.

