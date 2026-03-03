Aristotle had already understood, without the therapeutic vocabulary of our age of anxiolytics and self-help podcasts, that man does not fear confirmed disaster. He learns, indeed, to live alongside tragedy when it has shape, a name and a death certificate. An earthquake is bearable. A flood is bearable. Even death is bearable, provided it arrives with an explanation. What destroys him from within, what reduces him to a cornered animal, is the nebulous disaster. The maybe. The we don't know yet. The we are still assessing the situation. The human soul, dear reader, was not built to inhabit a hospital corridor without a diagnosis. And when the answer fails to arrive, it improvises.

That was precisely what 2020 delivered to the world on an industrial scale, with the efficiency of an assembly line and the precision of a Swiss watchmaker who manufactures bombs. In the early days of the pandemic, there was genuine ignorance. Legitimate questions. Transmission before symptoms? Incubation period? Efficacy of sanitary measures? Do lockdowns work? Science, when it still retains some measure of decency (something increasingly rare, let us admit), acknowledges temporary uncertainty. It is part of the method. Socrates would have called it maieutics. We, in the modern West, call it honesty, that virtue we treat with roughly the same enthusiasm we reserve for filing taxes.

But that honest interval, that legitimate void, became political raw material and informational merchandise. Disinformation did not need to manufacture uncertainty. It inherited it. It merely occupied the void with the ease of someone claiming a reserved seat in a government waiting room. And here lies the distinction that journalistic coverage of the subject, nearly always hysterical and nearly never analytical, insists on ignoring. The focus lands on the lie, the false claim, the manipulated image, the doctored video. All of this is real and it matters. But these are the furniture inside a building that was erected before their arrival. The building itself is made of something else entirely. It is made of the gap between what people urgently need to know and what credible sources have managed to say up to that moment.

Arie Kruglanski, a psychologist at the University of Maryland, mapped the mechanism with clinical detachment. He called it the need for cognitive closure. Under conditions of uncertainty, the human brain executes two movements in near-automatic sequence. First, it seizes the nearest explanation that appears to close the open wound of not-knowing, however imprecise, however unverifiable, so long as it feels complete. Then it freezes. It locks onto that explanation and begins defending its own improvisation as though it were moral virtue, as though the hasty conclusion were the fruit of private illumination rather than an emergency protocol inherited from when we fled predators on the savannah. The trouble, dear reader, is that the protocol cannot distinguish between a leopard in the bush and a pandemic in a global information system connected by fibre optics.

Daniel Ellsberg, in 1961, had already charted the margins of this abyss. His experiments demonstrated that human beings consistently prefer a known risk to an unknown one, even when the unknown might prove more favourable. The phenomenon runs deeper than mere statistical cowardice. Ambiguity corrodes the decision-making process itself. Where probability cannot be estimated, the mind manufactures certainty. And manufactured certainty, in the age of social media, spreads faster than any virus.

Here enters the detail that mainstream media tends to treat as a footnote, when not as flat-earther superstition. The most efficient unit of disinformation was always the question, never the false claim. The question dresses itself in prudence, in intellectual curiosity, in epistemological responsibility. It dispenses with belief and asks only for consideration. And consideration, on a digital platform, already constitutes propaganda. The activation threshold is infinitely lower. A claim forces the reader to accept or reject. A question merely asks that he think about it. And thinking about it, in the contemporary algorithmic ecosystem, already means transmitting.

Aristotle, irritatingly prophetic three millennia later (the Greek was gifted at this, at being inconvenient to every generation that fancies itself more intelligent than its predecessors), identified the cognitive mechanism that makes all of this possible. He called it the enthymeme. An argument with a suppressed premise that the audience supplies unconsciously. The listener participates in the reasoning. He feels he arrived at the conclusion on his own merit. And proceeds to defend it with the territorial vanity of someone who has uncovered a secret, not of someone who has been led into a trap. Kate Starbird, a researcher at the University of Washington, demonstrated that the enthymeme scales. When millions of people simultaneously supply the same missing premise, the manufactured conclusion acquires the irresistible texture of collective discovery. The crowd applauds its own manipulation believing it is giving a standing ovation to its own intelligence.

That was precisely how the pandemic delusions of 2020 unfolded. Disproportionate sanitary measures were adopted without robust evidence of efficacy, while legitimate questions about their side effects were treated as heresy. On one side, crude correlations pressed into the void of ignorance. On the other, an official science that censored inquiry in the name of consensus. Both sides fed the same mechanism. The question performed the work that a complete argument never could, because a complete argument demands from the interlocutor the humility of being persuaded. The question permits the vanity of having discovered.

The WHO, with the semantic creativity peculiar to it, chose to label this an infodemic. A technical, antiseptic name for a simple and brutal fact. In an uncertain environment, the question becomes a solvent. It dissolves the border between doubt and transmission. A person shares to ridicule, to correct, to protest, and the platform registers it all as signal. The algorithm, that educator without conscience or shame, cannot tell indignation from endorsement. It tallies reach and moves on, with the moral indifference of a bureaucrat.

It is at this juncture that Lobaczewski becomes useful, because the Pole saw politics as pathology before it became a bookshop trend and a boutique publisher's badge of honour. In his Political Ponerology, he describes how psychopathic minorities exploit states of moral and cognitive confusion to impose narratives and reorder collective perception. The essential point transcends the lie itself and resides in the disorganisation of discernment. The deliberate production of fog in which the population, exhausted by contradictions and bombarded with competing versions, begins to request tutelage. When the ordinary citizen can no longer distinguish the plausible from the deranged, he becomes governable by any authority that promises closure, even fraudulent closure. And in the contemporary West, where the relationship between citizen and institution has been progressively hollowed out by decades of managerial mediocrity, the soil is as fertile as Ukrainian chernozem.

The gap of 2020 closed, eventually. The questions lost traction. But the architecture that made them effective remains intact, waiting patiently for the next opportunity, like a parasite that does not kill its host but merely awaits the next fever. The structure serves for elections, wars, technological crises, financial collapses, health emergencies, any scenario in which reality arrives before organised knowledge. And reality, by definition, always arrives first.

G.K. Chesterton once observed that the modern world is full of old Christian virtues gone mad. One might add that the modern information ecosystem is full of old Socratic virtues gone weaponised. The question, that noblest instrument of philosophy, has been repurposed as ordnance. Contemporary disinformation, it would appear, is likewise no improvisation. It is patient engineering erected upon the oldest foundations of the human condition. The next gap is already being mined. When the next crisis arrives, and it will, and you feel that unbearable itch for immediate certainty, understand the nature of the game. The void was prepared as terrain, never as accident. And there will always be someone ready to fill it, with the cynical elegance of those who have learned that, when all is said and done, truth rarely prevails, because what arrives first is the sensation of relief. And relief, dear reader, is the most addictive substance in existence. Ask those who sell it.

