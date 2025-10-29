Make no mistake. The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, the corporate court jester of Disney/ABC, was not a victory for "free speech." It was not an act of state "fascism," as the progressive hysterics scream. And above all, it was not "cancellation."

What we witnessed was something far more banal and revealing: it was liability management.

Kimmel wasn't punished for attacking the Right; that is, after all, his primary function, the service for which he is paid. He was punished for being an incompetent propagandist.

By crudely lying about the Charlie Kirk shooter, parroting a narrative that the facts had already debunked, he committed the cardinal corporate sin: he made the propaganda too obvious. He broke the illusion. His "punishment" wasn't moral or political; it was a compliance decision. Disney acted not as a censor, but as a Public Relations manager controlling an asset that had begun to post a loss.

"Cancel culture"—the polite euphemism for mob harassment and institutional censorship—is the Left's tool of power. And it works precisely because they control the institutions that legitimize it: academia, the legacy media, and, increasingly, the judiciary.

The "Muzzle Democracy" is an asymmetric tool. It only works for those who define the terms.

And here, the farce becomes tragedy.

The most pathetic spectacle of the last few days was not Kimmel's hypocrisy, but the reaction of "Right-wing" figures (like Pam Bondi) who, seeing the effectiveness of the muzzle, childishly tried to use it for themselves, babbling the term "hate speech."

This is the purest form of Mental Slumming.

When the Right calls for the banning of "hate speech," it commits strategic suicide. It is, in practice, validating the enemy's weapon. It is asking its executioner to please sharpen the blade. It hands over the legal justification for its own future annihilation.

Do not be fooled by the "genuine liberal" (like Ezra Klein), the sensitive face of tyranny, who calls for "civility" and begs the Right to "rise above" the provocations. This is the abuser asking the victim to maintain composure during the beating.

The only legitimate weapon against a public lie is a public truth. The only answer to censorship is not more censorship, but absolute contempt for it.

The moment the Right begs the State or Corporations to censor its enemies, it admits it has no arguments left. It trades its only advantage—the truth—for the aesthetics of surrender.

It is a voluntary castration. And those who castrate themselves win no wars.

