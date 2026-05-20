The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Bernard Doug Cook's avatar
Bernard Doug Cook
1d

Why do people still use terms like conservative & liberal anymore, both are moot & quite meaningless as they all serve the same master; besides, fiscal responsibility & support for the little guy has never been a part of the real conservative agenda anyway, just as support for the downtrodden with a more egalitarian society has never been part of the liberal agenda!

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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
1dEdited

The totalitarian world governance was quietly announced in 2019 when WEF and UN signed a memorandum of understanding in respect of Agenda 2030.

The international organised criminal syndicate which is also known as the Black Nobility, the Firm., the Olympians, the Aristocracy, the Globalists, the Committee of 300 and the Club of Rome doesn't care that we know about them now.....

BECAUSE THEIR SYSTEM IS COMPLETE.

There are no western barbarians who can surpass the Black Nobility international organised crime syndicate which fully controls their every move.

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/black-nobility-101

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