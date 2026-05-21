The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Robert Moisescu's avatar
Robert Moisescu
10h

Massive was a hypocrite. He voted to reveal the sexual harassment claims made by women against members of congress yet he himself was accused by a woman of sexually inappropriate behavior. He was not a libertarian or a contrarian.. he was an demagogue and an opportunist who'd throw anyone under the bus as long as it kept his name in the spotlight. His success in politics is what was indicative of the deep rot in american politics. Good riddance.

Candeloro...youre a shit disturber.. we need people like you..so you can point your finger and say look..there goes the virtue signaling hypocrite...did you ever look in the mirror and try pointing your finger...?

Me...I always tell the truth...even when I lie....farging coocarachas....

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Walter Rebel's avatar
Walter Rebel
3h

https://walterrebel.substack.com/p/chapter-17-the-enigma-the-jews-and-427?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=6xjp3k

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