Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah G's avatar
Sarah G
4h

"in the end, a question of whether the man in power understands that authority begins in self-command." This is so relevant. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
6h

Trump sets traps some times you see them a few days later then he lets them linger uncertainty undermines they're guess work

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcos Paulo Candeloro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture