Trump returned to the center of American politics promising something very easy to understand and very difficult to deliver in Washington. America First meant ending the liturgy of perpetual war, reducing the imperial costs of the Middle East, and restoring priority to the voter who pays for gasoline, taxes, and groceries. The average American no longer wanted geopolitical crusades wrapped in messianic vocabulary. He wanted national normality. He wanted other people’s bills to stop arriving at his table.

On June 13, 2025, with the diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran still open after the rounds held in Oman and Rome, Israel attacked Iran. The United States had not chosen that escalation, but it immediately inherited the political, military, and economic weight of its consequences. The strategic humiliation was condensed in that detail. The ally acted first. Washington was left to manage the fire.

That was when the promise of America First began to meet its real limit. The problem was never just the possibility of another war. The problem was discovering, in full view of Trump’s own electorate, that the American foreign-policy agenda could be captured by a foreign center of decision with the power to create faits accomplis and then demand automatic solidarity. A tired empire still retains weapons, money, and bases. What it no longer retains with the same firmness is command over its own time.

The open war began on February 28, 2026, with U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran. Two days later, on March 2, Hezbollah opened fire in support of Tehran, and the Lebanese front reignited. On April 16, Washington brokered a ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. On April 17, Trump publicly declared that Israel was forbidden from continuing to bomb Lebanese territory. When the American president has to speak to the Israeli government in those terms, the special relationship still exists, but it already reveals a problem of strategic hierarchy.

The crisis in Hormuz turned that disorder into a domestic experience. After the war began on February 28, the strait was closed and global energy flows went into convulsion. On April 17, Tehran announced that commercial vessels could resume passage, but the disruption continued, the markets remained tense, and oil prices kept swinging under the threat of a new collapse of the ceasefire. Geopolitical abstraction became material cost. The war reached the gas station, freight prices, market nerves, and the mood of the electorate.

Within that setting, AIPAC began to absorb the wear produced by its own method. Its electoral arm, the United Democracy Project, exists to finance candidates aligned with the Washington-Tel Aviv relationship. For years, that arrangement functioned as a normal expression of power. After a certain point, it began to function as an excessive display of tutelage. Money that once imposed discipline began teaching a new generation of politicians that confronting the lobby could yield identity, visibility, and activist support. This has happened before in history. A power that becomes too ostentatious loses elegance, and a power without elegance begins to manufacture resistance.

The 2024 primaries made that movement visible. Jamaal Bowman fell in New York after a contest marked by heavy pro-Israel spending. Cori Bush was targeted by the same method in Missouri. What was at stake there was never just the war in Gaza, nor merely the fate of two names on the Democratic left. It was the political pedagogy of excess. Every exemplary punishment taught the rest of the party that the Israel issue had ceased to be protected consensus and had become an open field of internal conflict.

The numbers already register the erosion. On April 7, 2026, the Pew Research Center showed that 80 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents held an unfavorable view of Israel. Across the country as a whole, 60 percent of American adults expressed the same judgment. Once that level of erosion appears in polling, it ceases to be campus noise, generational fashion, or moral spasm. It becomes political fact. And political fact, in the United States, always ends up collecting an electoral toll.

That is why AIPAC is approaching a new and dangerous condition. It remains powerful, rich, and organized. But it already carries signs of being a toxic brand in growing sectors of the Democratic field, and that deterioration is likely to spread into competitive districts where the cost of association may outweigh the benefit of the check. That reading is an inference, but a well-grounded one, supported by the intersection of the aggressive electoral spending of 2024 and the rapid deterioration of Israel’s image among Democrats.

On the Republican side, the bill takes another form. Trump promised sovereignty of agenda. His voters heard an end to foreign wars, cheaper energy, and domestic priority. What they now see is a war Washington did not initiate on its own terms, a global energy crisis that hit the American pocketbook, and an escalation whose political calendar now runs dangerously close to the elections of November 3, 2026. Midterms never forgive presidents who appear to be dragged along by events they swore they controlled.

The final irony is harsh. The most powerful lobby in Washington may be doing more to erode Israel’s standing in American politics than many of its declared adversaries. Not through betrayal. Not through incompetence in the vulgar sense. Through a form of myopia that mistakes immediate control for historical permanence. The system reacts to each threat as though it were facing the Last Judgment. Serious civilizations do not operate that way. Durable alliances do not either. Those who live by reflex lose the ability to order the future.

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The power remains long. The horizon is what has grown short.