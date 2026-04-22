Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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SpudLink's avatar
SpudLink
7d

Netanyahu's corrupt regime needs to end.

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3 replies by Marcos Paulo Candeloro and others
Iron Heretic's avatar
Iron Heretic
7d

An interesting case, parts describe a real tension between U.S. domestic priorities and the costs of Middle East entanglement. Other parts turn that tension into a total theory of “capture,” as if alliance strain, lobbying, and Israeli agency explain everything.

It leaves out important context: October 7 and Iran’s proxy network are not incidental to understanding why Israel struck Iran directly.

More broadly, the piece often treats inference as conclusion. Polling deterioration does not automatically prove AIPAC is becoming electorally toxic, and visible Israeli influence is not the same thing as full control over U.S. policy. To be fair I would say the case is narrower - recent events exposed a growing mismatch between America First rhetoric, regional realities, and the political costs of unconditional alignment.

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