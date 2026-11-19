There is a certain poetic justice, the kind History hands out with a moneylender's stinginess, in the fact that Donald Trump landed in Shenzhen on Wednesday to sit down with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin barely two weeks after watching his own electorate evict his party from control of Congress. The man who promised in 2016 to end other people's wars arrives in China carrying a war of his own, the one in Iran, along with a defeat that none of his opponents could have inflicted on him alone.

The numbers, for those who still cultivate the habit of checking them before holding forth, are documented and not especially generous. Democrats retook both chambers, with 56 of the 100 Senate seats in the final tally once Alaska was counted, and a House majority estimated at around 259 seats, possibly their largest in almost two decades. They flipped Senate seats in Ohio, Iowa, Kansas, South Carolina and, believe it or not, Texas. Hakeem Jeffries is expected to take the speaker's gavel in January and, with it, the power to set the agenda, issue subpoenas and investigate.

The usual press corps rushed to proclaim a progressive rebirth, as if the voter in Kansas had woken up on an ordinary Tuesday converted to the causes of Manhattan. The exit polls, however, tell a far less flattering story for the winners. Three of every four voters said the Iran war weighed as a crucial or major factor in their choice, more than 60 percent judged the military action a mistake, and 87 percent said they were worried about the price of gasoline and diesel. Curiously, when asked to name the country's biggest problem, only 4 percent chose foreign policy, while 39 percent pointed to the economy. The apparent contradiction dissolves at the gas pump, since with tankers struck by mines in the Strait of Hormuz and Brent touching 117 dollars early this month, geopolitics stopped being a seminar topic and started being charged by the gallon.

None of this is new, and perhaps that is the most melancholy part. Thucydides already recorded how the Athenian assembly, drunk on the eloquence of Alcibiades, sent its fleet to Sicily and, once the disaster was complete, turned its fury on the orators who had persuaded it. George Washington, in his farewell address of 1796, urged the young republic to keep its distance from foreign quarrels, and John Quincy Adams added in 1821 that America does not go abroad in search of monsters to destroy. In 1966, Vietnam cost Lyndon Johnson 47 House seats. Forty years later, Iraq took both chambers of Congress away from George W. Bush at once. The American republic, therefore, has an old habit of cheering the troops as they leave and collecting the bill, with interest, when they come home.

And here, my friend, we reach the point that credentialed analysts prefer to sidestep. I wrote in the pages of Gazeta do Povo in 2018 that the Trump phenomenon could only be understood as sovereigntism, broadly speaking the refusal of the ordinary citizen to finance, with his own job and his own children, the projects of an elite that never asked his permission. It was Steve Bannon who kept repeating, inside and outside the White House, that the Iraqis should solve their own problems, and that promise is what led the Ohio steelworker and the Texas trucker to switch parties. My reading, which the reader should take for what it is, an inference of this author, holds that this voter remains exactly where he stood ten years ago, wary of crusades abroad and attentive to the price of diesel, and that he simply billed his old guarantor for a broken contract. The available evidence points in that direction. After all, Vice President J. D. Vance himself blamed the Republican losses on the war, Trump admitted in an interview that part of the result was due to Iran, and, according to a poll reported by Newsweek, a third of the Gen Z voters who had backed him in 2024 simply stayed home.

Democrats, for their part, inherited a victory they did little to deserve, and everything suggests they intend to manage it like someone receiving an apartment from a distant aunt. Jeffries speaks of transformational change, a phrase that in Washington usually precedes committees of inquiry and no transformation at all. The party that spent the campaign denouncing the war will now have to decide whether it cuts off its funding or merely condemns it in official statements (this columnist's bet, for whoever cares, falls on the official statements).

Meanwhile, in Shenzhen, the technological showcase that Xi picked by hand to display the Chinese ascent, the American president will discuss on Thursday, according to his own country's press, a nuclear arms control pact with Beijing and Moscow. He negotiates, consequently, in the uncomfortable condition of a lame duck, across the table from two counterparts who never suffered the annoyance of a competitive election and who read other people's ballot results better than many television pundits.

I closed that 2018 article by saying that the Texan redneck understood, in his own way, what escaped the scholars. Eight years later he still understands, so much so that he has just sent a Democrat to the Senate. The one who forgot the lesson was the professor.