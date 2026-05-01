There are political impostures that work precisely because they preserve the symbols while destroying their meaning. The perfect forgery does not erase the original; it occupies it, inhabits its form and evacuates its content, leaving the inattentive observer with the comforting impression of continuity. Trumpism is exactly this: a fraud that perpetuates itself because it handles the symbolic archive of the American right with the fluency of someone who had inherited it, when in fact it was seized.

They invoke Jefferson, but despise the freedom of conscience that Jefferson considered untouchable. They invoke Washington, but flirt with the plebeian indiscipline against that republican order which Washington defended with the sobriety of someone who knew what it had cost to build. They invoke Reagan, but traded the moral anticommunism for a vulgar idolatry of the strongman that Reagan, with his distrust of Washington and his essentially optimistic temperament, would have found profoundly repugnant. They invoke the Constitution, but dream of an Executive without restraint, a domesticated judiciary and a citizenship defined by resentment and spectacle. The difference between conserving and caricaturing is subtle enough to deceive those who have not read the originals. Trumpism counts on precisely that.

The genuine conservative distrusts the concentration of power because he knows human nature and does not particularly like what he sees in it. The Trumpist applauds that concentration when it arrives signed by his tribune, which reveals not a political philosophy but a tribal loyalty dressed in doctrinal clothing. The conservative respects institutional continuity not out of a fetish for form, but because he understands that institutions accumulate wisdom that a single man or generation rarely surpasses. The Trumpist only respects the institution when it obeys, which is to say he does not respect the institution at all, but obedience. The conservative understands religion as the moral foundation of the person and the spiritual limit of the State. The Trumpist turns it into a partisan badge and instrument of tribal mobilization, which is a profanation, though one performed with pastoral language of impressive fluency.

The fraud begins precisely there, dear reader. The American religious right, that amalgam of televangelist theater, apocalyptic marketing and moral clientelism, learned to speak as though it were the guardian of the American founding. But the United States were born from the opposite historical experience. The Founders knew the Europe of religious wars, of confessional persecutions, of anointed thrones and tutored consciences. Jefferson was not an atheist, but he had read enough to know that faith appareled by the government becomes a moral militia, and that faith protected from the government can be a civilizing force. The wall of separation between Church and State he described was born not of hostility to religion but of respect for it: a faith that does not need the State to exist is a faith that still retains some integrity.

Reagan perceived the electoral utility of that energy and, with his genuine talent for coalitions, married corporate money to the evangelical pulpit. The operation appeared restorative; it was also, though Reagan did not live long enough to see the final result, a dangerous opening. The clubbish, entrepreneurial, anticommunist and constitutional country found itself in the company of auditorium preachers, fundraising prophets and operators of cultural fear. There emerged a right that spoke of liberty while delivering the popular imagination to a political theology of permanent emergency. Trump did not create this world. He simply removed from it the last remaining constraints, with the naturalness of someone who had never considered them an obligation.

The comparison with European history is uncomfortable because it reveals the mechanism with a clarity excessive for the comfort of those who would rather not recognize it. In twentieth-century Ireland, broadly speaking, the alliance between the nationalist party and the Catholic hierarchy stifled modernization, policed customs and concealed moral abysses beneath pastoral language of impeccable appearance. In Mussolini's Italy, the Vatican saw in fascism the opportunity to recover temporal power, while the Duce saw in the Church a spiritual legitimacy that the totalitarian State alone could never produce. The pulpit and the palace, when they embrace with such ardor, are rarely praying for liberty; they are negotiating jurisdictions.

The American tragedy, my friend, is that all of this occurs in the name of the Founders. Jefferson became a campaign poster for people who despise the most Jeffersonian principle of the Republic. Washington became a patriotic ornament for those who celebrate the crowd when it pressures the rule of law. The Constitution became a stage prop in hands that treat it as an obstacle whenever it limits the leader and as sacred scripture whenever it, by chance, serves him. Every revolutionary movement needs an eschatology, and Trumpism found its own in the Christianity of the rally stage, in suburban resentment, in the messianic internet and in the cult of the leader who promises to save the nation from its own complexity.

What once appeared as electoral moralism became court liturgy. What was once a tactical alliance became a degraded civil religion. What once used the Bible to solicit votes began using votes to manufacture saints, martyrs and internal heretics, with an efficiency that is, from a purely technical perspective, not without its own dark impressiveness. Trump is not the apex of American conservatism. He is its final caricature. Classical conservatism preserved institutions to contain passions. Trumpism mobilizes passions to capture institutions. The distinction is the difference between a republic and a movement, between prudence and permanent cultural warfare, between politics and revenge with a flag attached.

This is why so many former conservatives became courtiers. They continue using the old vocabulary, family, faith, liberty, Constitution — but no longer inhabit the moral world those words demand. Family became a slogan. Faith became a brand. Liberty became a license to dominate. The Constitution became a selective manual, cited in the convenient passages and forgotten at the first opportunity for command. The Trumpist sect took Reagan without the antitotalitarianism, Jefferson without the freedom of conscience, Washington without the republican virtue and the Bible without the Sermon on the Mount. What remained is a nationalism of rapid consumption, made for podcast, baseball cap and algorithm.

The decisive question, therefore, is not whether Trumpists are conservatives. The question is why so many conservatives accepted disappearing inside Trumpism while repeating, with grave expressions, that they were saving civilization. The answer is perhaps simpler and more humiliating than they would care to admit. Trumpism offered the American right what every decadence offers to men tired of moral responsibility: relief. Relief from doubt, from prudence, from complexity, from the obligation to persuade, from the institutional decorum that demands restraint even when restraint is inconvenient. In exchange, it asked only that they call servitude loyalty. And they accepted, with visible relief.

The Founders did not imagine a perfect Republic because they were serious enough readers of history to know that political perfection is an advertisement for tyranny. They imagined something rarer and more fragile: an order sufficiently distrustful of man to prevent any single man from confusing himself with the nation. Trumpism inverted that founding prudence, made the leader the measure of truth and religion the moral veneer of an ambition that no longer even bothers to appear virtuous. They call this restoration. In more honest language, it is capitulation.

Conservatism demands memory. Trumpism demands idolatry. And where idolatry begins, the Republic ends. At least the Republic of the Founders. The one Trumpism intends to build in its place has a different name, though its architects still prefer not to use it in public.

Leave a comment