Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
4dEdited

A piece of intellectual masturbation. “Trump is not the apex of American conservatism. He is its final caricature. Classical conservatism preserved institutions to contain passions.”

It uses a list of historical references to proffer an intelligent prowess to mesmerise the reader whilst entirely bemoaning the disruption under the guise that Trump, who is no longer playing by the rules that entrapped the American system to be controlled by the remaking of the British Empire for which the revolution was fought.

Because Trump has broken the rules, called for sovereign states to settle their differences and make new deals to be mutually beneficial, this article wants you to forget all that and call him a cartoon because he rejects that history of being controlled as chattels by an elite and witness to them managing our decline and kissing their feet as they do it.

Happy 250th USA. All because of Trump. The one true king of the people.

Now go listen to Susan Kokinda and you can start here.

https://youtu.be/d0tg0CLfTi0

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James Doyle's avatar
James Doyle
4d

Lots of ink has been spilled disparaging Trump. I could see twice in the article you wanted to call Trump a fascist but you are trying to not look cliche and the "f" word is so overused. I remember Reagan as a broker of peace who could make both sides work for the common good.

Perhaps you haven't noticed Hakeem Jeffries is no Tip O'Niell. What is left in Congress becomes more polarized each election. On politics you play the hand you're dealt. Trump projects power because he has to. Quiet diplomacy no longer works and backroom deals don't happen anymore. The tectonic plates of Republican and Democrat continue crash against each other and the earthquakes will continue to happen. Like it or not we live in a different world. Adapt.

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