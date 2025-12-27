The case of Brazil's Supreme Court sanctions reveals a deeper pathology: when corruption reaches sufficient scale to finance all sides, it ceases to be crime and becomes legitimate business model

For months, American conservatives celebrated what appeared to be a historic victory: Donald Trump had weaponized the Magnitsky Act—created to punish human rights violators—against Alexandre de Moraes, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice accused of systematic judicial overreach, censorship, and persecution of political dissidents.

It was an unprecedented move. Never before had the Magnitsky Act targeted a sitting judge from an established democracy. Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of imprisoned former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, had lobbied intensively in Washington. The promise was clear: all Supreme Court justices who voted to convict his father would face sanctions.

The promise lasted 135 days.

On December 12, 2025, Trump reversed course. Moraes was removed from the sanctions list. The tariffs Trump had simultaneously imposed on Brazilian products—50%, the highest levied on any country—were suspended in November. Trump praised Brazil's President Lula for their "excellent chemistry."

What happened?

The standard explanation, offered by Paulo Figueiredo and Eduardo Bolsonaro in their public statement, was moral: Brazilian society lacked cohesion, failed to unite, didn't support the pressure campaign strongly enough.

But this explanation stops exactly where the analysis should begin.

The real question isn't "why didn't Brazilians unite?"

The real question is: which fraction of Brazil's economic elite sabotaged the strategy—and why?

And here we discover something uncomfortable for American conservatives banking on "based billionaires" and transactional alliances: the Magnitsky Act failed because Brazil's metacapitalists did exactly what Lenin predicted capitalists would do when forced to choose between principles and profits.

They provided the rope.

What Lenin Would Do (And Did)

Olavo de Carvalho, the Brazilian conservative philosopher who taught an entire generation of right-wing intellectuals, summarized it perfectly in 2002: if Lenin were president of Brazil today, he wouldn't socialize the economy. He would concentrate on reassuring investors while advancing on the cultural and geopolitical fronts that actually decide civilizational wars.

When Lenin destroyed Russia's constitutional order in 1917, the Moscow stock exchange didn't drop a point. Foreign investors made fortunes with the new regime. Why? Because Lenin was a strategist—he knew how to use capitalist greed against the capitalists themselves.

Reassured by guarantees to their money, they would be the first to lend a hand

This is exactly what happened with Brazil's Magnitsky case.

Trump applied sanctions on July 30, along with 50% tariffs on Brazilian products. On December 12, he removed the sanctions. The tariffs had already been suspended in November.

What changed? The metacapitalists negotiated.

When Profit Trumps Principle: The JBS Factor

The business reaction to Trump's tariffs was immediate:

Brazil's industrial confederations created delegations to Washington. Joesley Batista (JBS) met with Trump at the White House—the same Joesley who confessed to bribing 1,800 Brazilian politicians, including the kickback scheme to the Workers' Party that financed JBS's empire with money diverted from Brazil's development bank (BNDES). André Esteves (BTG Pactual) negotiated with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The American Chamber of Commerce in Brazil warned about 10,000 Brazilian exporting companies.

All carried the same message: don't mix Supreme Court issues with business.

Ricardo Lacerda (BR Partners) summarized: "It's not correct to mix issues of eventual Supreme Court abuses with tariffs that harm our commercial interests."

The irony is brutal: the same Joesley who built a global empire through systemic corruption—who in May 2017 secretly recorded President Michel Temer discussing payments to buy the silence of jailed politicians—now negotiates American tariffs as the "legitimate representative" of Brazilian business. JBS employs 70,000 Americans in Republican states. That's the real bargaining chip.

For American readers unfamiliar with the JBS saga, understand this: when a company confesses to bribing 1,800 politicians, builds its global empire with embezzled public funds, secretly records presidents negotiating hush money, gets arrested, released, arrested again, released again—and not only continues operating but expands globally, secures U.S. federal contracts to feed schoolchildren and military bases, sits with Trump at the White House, and travels with Lula to China—the message is unequivocal.

When corruption reaches sufficient scale to finance all sides and become systemic, it ceases to be crime and becomes a business model. Successful business models aren't punished. They're replicated, protected, and legitimized through IPOs and government contracts.

This is the mentality Olavo de Carvalho called "capitalists who provide the rope for Lenin." When the free market becomes the maximum principle replacing the civilizational values that made it possible, the result is strategic self-cannibalization.

While businessmen think in quarters, Gramscians think in decades. While some calculate EBITDA, others calculate cultural hegemony.

And when the moment of choice arrives, metacapitalists always choose profit.

The False Premises: Why the Strategy Was Dead on Arrival

The Magnitsky strategy was built on three premises:

1. Trump would be a reliable ideological ally

2. Metacapitalists would choose principles over profits

3. External sanctions would compensate for lack of domestic power

All three were false.

Trump is a businessman. When Lula offered access to rare earth minerals (strategic for American industry), geopolitical cooperation against Venezuela, and reduction of trade tensions, Trump calculated: is it worth keeping Moraes on the list or accepting the concessions?

He accepted the concessions. Because Trump doesn't play ideological chess. He plays commercial poker.

And the metacapitalists? They did what they always do: prioritized commercial relations over political alignment. JBS employs 70,000 people in the U.S. in Republican states. BTG has billions in transatlantic operations. Brazil's industrial federation represents sectors that invoice through exports.

Asking them to sacrifice all that for sanctions against a Supreme Court justice wasn't strategy. It was fantasy.

Here lies what we can call "scissors theater"—the scissor performance that deceives conservatives worldwide. The apparent dichotomy between "Trumpist right" and "globalist left" masks a convergence of interests at the top.

Peter Thiel (financier of J.D. Vance, icon of the "new right") and Eric Schmidt (largest Democratic donor, architect of Biden's AI policy) sit side by side at the Bilderberg conference. Both profit from the same digital surveillance ecosystem. Both advocate technocratic governance over representative democracy.

Curtis Yarvin, Thiel's self-described "pet philosopher," explicitly proposes replacing democracies with "neocameralism"—running countries like profitable businesses, with lifetime CEOs instead of elected presidents. This isn't marginal theory: J.D. Vance cites Yarvin by name defending the firing of all civil servants and replacing them with political appointees.

"America First" reveals itself as rhetoric when the same companies (Thiel's Palantir) persecute January 6th conservatives using facial recognition technology. When Trump abandons Bolsonaro for negotiations with Lula. When "national sovereignty" means only selective protectionism benefiting mega-corporations.

The brutal lesson: Trump isn't an ideological ally. He's a transactional operator. He uses the right when convenient, discards it when inconvenient.

Exactly like Brazilian metacapitalists do.

The Real Division: It Wasn't About "Popular Unity"

Figueiredo and Eduardo's statement points to "lack of societal union." But the real division wasn't between "united people" and "disunited people." It was between the conservative movement (which prioritizes civilizational values) and liberal capitalism (which prioritized market as maximum principle).

This split isn't new. It's been building for decades.

Deputy Nikolas Ferreira responded: "Attributing to the people or parliamentarians the responsibility for a geopolitical decision made by the U.S. isn't analytical error—it's intellectual fraud."

Deputy Carlos Jordy: "We placed hope in someone who only wanted to negotiate. Great disappointment with Trump."

Even Flávio Bolsonaro created an alternative narrative, interpreting the reversal as "Trump's gesture favoring amnesty"—incompatible with the thesis of failure through disunity.

The fractured right exposed what Olavo already warned: capitalism without civilizational values is a cultivation field for Gramscian revolution.

The Supreme Court That Plays Better

While expectations were that American sanctions would solve Brazil's domestic problem, the Supreme Court played the real game.

Moraes didn't react with hysteria. He asked Lula not to retaliate. He trusted that metacapitalists would do the work—and it made sense. The Supreme Court knows exactly how liberal capitalism thinks. Knows it won't sacrifice profits for principles.

Meanwhile, Justice Gilmar Mendes called the Magnitsky Act "technological feudalism" and articulated an anti-embargo law project. Justice Flávio Dino issued a decision preventing Brazilian companies from applying foreign sanctions.

The strategy was to defend institutional sovereignty using nationalism—exactly the discourse that should belong to the right.

Result: Moraes emerged celebrating victory, threw a birthday party gathering Vice President Alckmin, former Presidents Lewandowski and Temer, Supreme Court justices, and Congressional leaders.

Obvious message: Brazil's establishment is united. And that union doesn't include Bolsonarism.

The Lesson Lenin Taught

There's a basic principle in political strategy: no profound change occurs without the support, or at least the division, of the dominant elites.

This principle isn't Marxist. It's realist. It works for any side of the spectrum.

When Lenin seized power in Russia, he didn't confront the entire productive class at once. He separated fractions. Neutralized some. Co-opted others. Bought time with the NEP (New Economic Policy), which guaranteed profits while he consolidated cultural and institutional control.

Only after controlling institutions did he socialize the economy.

The Gramscian left learned this lesson. It doesn't try to nationalize companies—it prefers to dominate universities, press, judiciary, culture. It lets capitalism function within progressive cultural frameworks.

Result: metacapitalists defend the free market while financing NGOs that destroy civilizational values. Magazines like Veja and Época defend capitalism while promoting woke agenda.

It's the paradox Olavo described: the more notorious capitalism's economic success, the more spectacular socialism's cultural ascent.

And the right? Continues thinking that defending the free market is enough. Continues measuring victory through economic indicators. Continues not understanding it lost the culture war decades ago.

Continues handing over the rope.

What Should Have Been Done.

Olavo de Carvalho, the one of the greatest thinker of the last century and this.

The strategy was dead before it began because it departed from unreal premises about external allies and domestic mobilization capacity.

Olavo had already answered what to do in 2002 and 2007:

Stop trusting liberal capitalism as conservatism's natural ally. Understand that free market without civilizational values is fertile ground for cultural revolution. Build real institutional power. Form cadres. Play the long game.

But this requires patience, strategic intelligence, and willingness to face uncomfortable truths about who the real allies are.

Symbolic victories don't replace real power. External alliances don't compensate for domestic weakness. And economic elites that only think about profits will always, always, always provide the rope when the choice is between principles and money.

Epilogue: When Corruption Becomes Certified Business Model

The history of Brazil's Magnitsky Act is the story of how the right still hasn't learned the lesson Lenin taught and the Gramscian left has been applying for decades.

Figueiredo and Eduardo lost this battle. Eduardo lost his congressional seat on December 18 for excessive absences. He became a defendant before the Supreme Court. Trump went back to praising Lula. The metacapitalists went back to profiting.

And Alexandre de Moraes? Celebrated his birthday with the entire establishment.

The JBS case crystallizes the perverse logic of the system: when a businessman confesses to bribing 1,800 politicians, builds an empire with diverted public money, secretly records the president negotiating to buy silence from informants, gets arrested, released, arrested again, released again—and not only continues operating but expands globally, closes American federal contracts, sits with Trump at the White House, and travels with Lula to China—the message is unmistakable

When corruption reaches sufficient scale to finance all sides and become systemic, it ceases to be crime and becomes a business model. Well-executed business models aren't punished. They're replicated, protected, and legitimized through IPOs and government contracts.

This is the paradox of global metacapitalism: BlackRock and Vanguard preach ESG while financing JBS. Peter Thiel finances the "new right" while his Palantir persecutes conservatives. Trump promises "America First" while negotiating with Lula and abandoning Bolsonaro.

It's not hypocrisy. It's the system functioning exactly as it was designed to function.

The question that remains: when will the right stop acting like the capitalists Lenin described—and start playing the game Gramsci taught?

Because until then, expect more defeats. More statements blaming "lack of unity." More analyses that stop before going deep into structural causes.

More ropes being handed over.

For American Readers: Why This Matters to You

This isn't just a Brazilian story. It's a warning about the architecture of power in the 21st century.

When JBS—a company built on confessed systematic bribery—operates with impunity in America, receives federal contracts to feed your children in schools and soldiers on bases, employs 70,000 Americans as leverage against political accountability, and uses that leverage to negotiate with presidents on both sides of the aisle, your food sovereignty is compromised.

When Peter Thiel's Palantir—marketed to conservatives as a "based" company—uses facial recognition to hunt January 6th protesters while Thiel sits at Bilderberg with Democratic mega-donors, your political movement is being controlled by the same people you think you're fighting.

When Trump abandons political allies for trade deals with corrupt regimes, transactional politics replaces principled governance.

The metacapitalist class—whether Brazilian meat barons, Silicon Valley technocrats, or Wall Street asset managers—doesn't care about your civilizational values, national sovereignty, or constitutional rights. They care about quarterly returns. And when forced to choose, they'll always sell you out.

Lenin understood this in 1917. Gramsci refined it in the 1930s. The globalist left has been executing it for decades.

The question is: when will American conservatives stop being the useful idiots providing the rope?

Compartilhar