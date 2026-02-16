There is something profoundly revealing in observing a revolutionary in defeat. Not that momentary defeat in which he delivers fiery speeches. But that other kind, the real one, when he realizes that he has lost not a battle, but the cosmological certainty that the universe belonged to him. This is what happened in 1964, when João Goulart fell. The moan that rose from leftist intellectuals did not come from concern for the poor. These would remain poor under whichever government ruled. It came from something more primitive, more visceral. It was the cry of someone who discovered he was no longer in command. It was grief. Pure, existential grief from a group that had learned to confuse its own ascension with the salvation of humanity and the addictive comfort of power.

Whoever studies the genealogy of revolutionary thought with any honesty discovers that there is a secret hidden beneath layers of discourse. This secret is so simple that it goes unnoticed precisely because of its simplicity. The left never truly believed what it preached. Or rather, it did believe, but always in the background. What really made the heart beat, what occupied minds in party meetings at three in the morning, was one single primitive and undisguised thing. Power. Not power for something. Merely power.

Plínio Correia de Oliveira, that underestimated intellectual who studied revolutionary behavior in depth, had mapped this with precision. In his genealogy of revolution, he identified exactly this pattern that defines all modern subversive mentality. Revolution, for Plínio, was neither a historical accident nor a legitimate response to real injustices. It was the expression of a will to power that disguises itself in the discourse of liberation. It always operates by the same liturgy. It identifies an enemy, constructs a narrative of suffering, promises a future paradise, and above all, offers its faithful the thing that really matters: the power to order reality according to their own will. Plínio saw this with the clarity of one standing outside the illusion, and for this reason he was ignored by academia that needed to believe its own lies.

Karl Marx, who wrote thousands of pages about economic structures, the exploitation of class, and the alienation of the worker, did something curious: he died without leaving a single clear instruction on how to build socialism. It was not intellectual laziness. It was not incompleteness. It was merely raw logic. Because for the revolutionary mentality, socialism was the clothing, not the body. The body was this: being in command. Everything else was narrative, liturgy of legitimacy. The revolution did not need details about how to govern well; it needed only an enemy to defeat and a vaguely Edenic promise to keep the faithful moving. The details would come later, when power was already in their hands.