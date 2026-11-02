Livy tells us that when the Gallic chieftain Brennus sacked Rome around 390 BC, he threw his own sword onto the scale where the city’s ransom was being weighed and compressed the entire political philosophy of victorious armies into two words, vae victis, woe to the vanquished. Twenty-three centuries later, the West believed it had tamed the maxim with conventions, international tribunals and an abundant literature on human rights, which perhaps explains the remarkable laziness with which it regards the German spring of 1945. No one of sound judgment mourns the fall of the Third Reich, after all one of the most criminal regimes ever produced by human ingenuity. Broadly speaking, the discomfort lies in what was swept under the rug of victory, where for decades hundreds of thousands of women raped by Soviet soldiers were left to rest, most of them German, but also Polish, Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian. Some estimates, which ought to be treated precisely as estimates, reach two million victims on German soil alone.

To grasp the scale of the barbarity, however, one must go back four years. In June 1941, Hitler launched Operation Barbarossa and opened on the Eastern Front a war that retained little of the already fragile rules of conventional conflict. From its very first weeks the German campaign was accompanied by mass executions, razed cities and the deliberate persecution of civilians, while Soviet prisoners died by the millions in open-air camps and entire villages ended up in mass graves. By the end of the war, the Soviet Union would count roughly 27 million dead, the greatest human loss among all the belligerents. When the tide finally turned, above all after Stalingrad, the Red Army began its march back westward across precisely that landscape of ashes, and it is reasonable to suppose that those who reached the German border carried little in their packs besides resentment.

Propaganda, as usual, took care to grease the machinery. The writer and journalist Ilya Ehrenburg became one of the most influential voices of the campaign against the Germans, portrayed in his articles for the frontline press as a kind of plague to be exterminated. Among the passages attributed to him, the most famous advised the soldier to forget about counting days and kilometres and to devote himself solely to tallying the Germans he had killed. Historians still debate to what extent this rhetoric brutalised the troops, and prudence advises against granting it exclusive causality, although it is hard to imagine that an army fed for years on such a rhetorical diet would enter enemy territory with a philanthropic vocation. In October 1944, the first Soviet soldiers crossed the border into East Prussia and, in the small town of Nemmersdorf, civilians were killed, an episode that Goebbels’s apparatus exploited relentlessly to convince Germans that the arrival of the Russians would mean the end of the world. The irony, among the bitterest, is that in the following months reality would outdo the ministry’s script.

According to the British historian Antony Beevor, author of Berlin: The Downfall 1945, at least 1.4 million women were raped in the eastern provinces of Prussia, Pomerania and Silesia alone, a figure that for Germany as a whole would approach two million. Berlin’s hospital records, for their part, point to more than 100,000 cases in the capital, whereas national estimates range from several hundred thousand up to those two million, depending on the source and the method. Nor did the violence discriminate by nationality, since it also reached Polish women and, in a particularly cruel fashion, the Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian women dragged to Germany as slave labour, women who expected liberation from the Red Army and received from it a second captivity. Accounts gathered by the war correspondent Vasily Grossman record complaints from these very labourers, while the diary of Zakhar Agranenko, an officer of the naval infantry in East Prussia, describes gang rapes committed by groups of nine, ten and even twelve soldiers. Faced with this, according to the testimonies compiled by Beevor, many women began offering themselves to a single soldier in the hope of escaping an entire group. The historian estimates that up to half of the victims suffered gang rape, with ages ranging from 8 to 80, and he reports cases in which drunken soldiers, unable to complete the act, resorted to objects and left horrific injuries.

Among the testimonies that survived, none achieved the resonance of the diary of a Berlin journalist later identified as Marta Hillers. Between April and June 1945, she recorded the daily life of the occupation, the hunger, the fear and above all the sexual violence that fell upon the women who remained in the city. On the very first day she was reportedly raped twice, and that same night other soldiers broke into her apartment. Cornered, she made a decision she described as sheer survival strategy, seeking the protection of a high-ranking Soviet officer in exchange for food and the promise of being spared by the others. The diary appeared anonymously in the 1950s, first in English translation and later in the original German, and what followed says a great deal about the era, for part of the critical establishment accused the author of besmirching the honour of German women simply for having told what happened to her. Hillers then forbade any new edition while she lived. She died in 2001, the book was reissued in Germany in 2003 to an entirely different reception, and five years later Max Färberböck brought it to the screen as A Woman in Berlin, with Nina Hoss in the lead role (half a century of delay, let us admit, is a rather generous deadline even by the standards of European bureaucracy).

There remains, nonetheless, the uncomfortable question, the one that usually separates the excesses of the rank and file from state policy. Historians point to several factors behind the violence, from the trauma accumulated over four years of war to the propaganda of vengeance and the collapse of military discipline, but there is consistent evidence that the high command knew perfectly well what was taking place. According to Beevor, both Lavrentiy Beria, head of the NKVD, and Stalin himself were aware of the abuses, since the political police received regular reports from the front and the occupied territories. Among these documents are statements such as that of Emma Korn, who reported under interrogation that she had been raped by twelve soldiers and described the subsequent abuse of women hiding with children in a cellar, several of whom went so far as to attempt collective suicide. There is also the episode recounted by the Yugoslav communist Milovan Djilas, who complained to Stalin about the conduct of Soviet troops in Yugoslavia and heard from the dictator, by his own account, a rhetorical question as to why a soldier who had crossed thousands of kilometres of blood should not have some fun with a woman or take home a trifle. On the other side of the scale stands the case of Lev Kopelev, a political commissar who tried to restrain the abuses against civilians and was arrested by counterintelligence on charges of spreading bourgeois humanism and showing pity for the enemy, receiving a ten-year Gulag sentence, of which he served nearly nine. In the months following the fall of Berlin, Soviet marshals even issued internal orders to curb the violence, which testifies to the existence of the problem far more than to its insignificance.

The consequences, naturally, did not end with the armistice. The occupation authorities allowed abortion for rape victims, and even so it is estimated that some 200,000 children were conceived under such circumstances, a figure that calls for caution but helps convey the dimensions of the episode. For most of the victims, speaking was never an option. In West Germany the women kept quiet, husbands avoided asking and children grew up without knowing what had happened to their mothers, many of whom died taking the story with them. In East Germany the situation was more delicate still, because the Red Army officially figured as the liberator of the German people, and any mention of its soldiers’ crimes collided head-on with the regime’s catechism. In the Soviet Union, finally, the subject simply evaporated from public discourse.

Here, dear reader, military history yields to a subtler discipline, one we might call mnemocracy, the government exercised over memory. While books, documentaries and academic research gradually broke the silence in the West, Russia followed the opposite path, turning the victory of 1945 into the cornerstone of national identity, above all under Vladimir Putin. In such an environment, criticising the conduct of the Red Army came to sound like sacrilege. In 2014, a law criminalised the deliberate dissemination of information deemed false about Soviet actions during the Second World War, with penalties of up to five years in prison, and the following year education authorities in the Sverdlovsk region ordered the books of Beevor and of his fellow Briton John Keegan removed from school libraries, on the grounds that they spread stereotypes forged in the Third Reich. And so the dispute over the war continued long after the last shot, waged now with decrees and reading lists.

None of this, of course, diminishes the significance of Hitler’s defeat, whose regime was responsible for wars of aggression, deportations, persecution and murder on an industrial scale, and whose fall was one of the decisive events of the twentieth century. The issue belongs to another order entirely, because the condemnation of a crime cannot depend on the ideology of the one who committed it, and a memory that records only the atrocities of the defeated ends up functioning as a second acquittal of the victors. Civilian victims, as we see, tend to vanish precisely at the moment official history begins to be written, and it took six decades for some of them to recover their voices.

Leave a comment

In the end, Brennus may deserve some posthumous rehabilitation. The barbarian at least had the candour to announce the price of defeat out loud, whereas his modern heirs preferred to collect it in silence and, decades later, to pass laws against anyone who dared to do the arithmetic.

Get 20% off for 1 month