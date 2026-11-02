The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Greg H's avatar
Greg H
1d

A sad commentary on the utter depravity of man. It never ceases to amaze what one human is capable of doing to another.

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Bernard Doug Cook's avatar
Bernard Doug Cook
4h

Where's your evidence that the German Army engaged in deliberate persecution of civilians, wiped out entire villages and/or deliberately starved Russian p.o.w.s? This is the official narrative but like much of the usual narrative about the evil, Jew-slaughtering Nazi bastards, I doubt much of it is true.

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