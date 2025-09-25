The numbers speak for themselves. The death of George Floyd in 2020 unleashed a wave of violence that cost over $2 billion in property damage, destroyed 200 federal buildings, left 2,000 police officers injured, and resulted in at least 25 deaths. It was the perfect laboratory for chaos: looting, arson, and the destruction of entire cities—all under the guise of the "fight for social justice."

Fast forward to September 2025: Charlie Kirk is assassinated on the campus of the University of Utah. This could have been the trigger for uprisings, retaliations, or even an escalation of partisan violence. But what we saw was a different scene: silent vigils, prayers, flowers laid in his memory, no riots, no looting, no additional deaths.

The difference is brutal. When the radical left appropriates tragedies, the response is anarchy. When the right is wounded at its core, the reaction is discipline and mourning. This isn't because of a lack of anger or pain—but because there's a sense of responsibility that transcends the instinct for destruction.

This needs to be stated in no uncertain terms: WE ARE NOT THE SAME.

The political culture that one side cultivates is one of destruction, resentment, and chaos; the other side demonstrates resilience, order, and transcendence. This contrast is not merely rhetorical—it is civilizational.

The left has normalized violence as a political method. The right, even under attack, reaffirms that its ground is that of life, family, and social order. History will hold this difference to account.

