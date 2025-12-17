Filipe Martins was sentenced to 21 years in prison. His crime? Not writing a coup memo that never existed. Every witness—except one, whose "collaboration" was extracted under the coercion of indefinite preventive detention and threats to his own family—confirmed Martins wasn't even present at the fateful meeting he was accused of attending. Official records from Brazil's Presidential Palace corroborate, with bureaucratic coldness, his absence. In short, absolute factual reality exonerates Martins. But in Brazil 2024, reality is an irrelevant detail. He was convicted anyway.

If you observe this scenario and conclude we're witnessing an unfortunate judicial error, a "system malfunction," you suffer from a dangerous naivety. There is no malfunction. The system is working with Swiss watch precision, exactly as it was designed to operate in times of exception: as a weapon of mass political destruction, disguised under the liturgy of judicial robes.

And if you, American reader, think this is just a Brazilian problem, that authoritarianism south of the equator has nothing to do with threats to Western democracy at large, you're missing the pattern. When the Smartmatic network operates across continents, when judicial systems worldwide face pressure to become political instruments, when the template of totalitarian control gets updated for the digital age—nobody is safe. The methods evolve. The essence remains.

History has seen this movie before. And the ending is never happy.

The Template of Judicial Terror: From Moscow to Brasília

Nicolas Werth, in his devastating The Court of the Red Tsar, reconstructs the period of the Soviet Great Terror (1936-1938). What he describes isn't just a dark chapter of Russian history; it's an operational manual for converting a judicial system into a mechanism of totalitarian control. The pattern is crystal clear and frighteningly familiar.

First, the judicial apparatus is instrumentalized. Justice ceases to be an impartial mediator of conflicts, servant of the law, and becomes the prostitute of political power. Judges transform into priests of a greater cause—"defense of the revolution" there, "defense of democracy" here—and in the name of that cause, everything is permitted.

Second, processes are fabricated. Accusations aren't born from facts but from political necessities. Defendants are chosen not for what they did, but for what they represent. Filipe Martins wasn't convicted for his actions, which were null, but for his existence: a conservative intellectual, Bolsonaro's advisor, critic of the left. His freedom was an offense to the new regime. The trial, as one astute analyst observed, was "more a political sermon about who Filipe is than what he did." Exactly like Moscow.

Third, confessions are extorted. Under Stalin, the Lubyanka used physical torture. In modern democracies, methods are more sophisticated, aseptic: indefinite preventive detention, threats to family members, destruction of reputations, and the crown jewel—plea deals from coerced collaborators.

Mauro Cid, the former aide-de-camp who became the key witness in everything, is the modern Nikolai Bukharin. Bukharin confessed to being a traitor because he broke under torture. Cid confesses what they ask because he knows his freedom and his father's depend on it. His confession—convenient, contradictory, isolated—was the only pillar of a 21-year conviction. The essence remains: the confession serves power, not truth.

The Spectacle as Pedagogy of Fear

Fourth, a spectacle is staged. The Moscow Trials weren't judicial proceedings; they were political theater broadcast live on radio. The truth of the facts didn't matter; what mattered was the pedagogical message sent to the population: "See what happens to those who dare challenge power?"

The trials broadcast on Brazil's TV Justiça follow the same logic. Justice Alexandre de Moraes doesn't judge cases; he stages moral sermons. His votes aren't legal briefs but political manifestos. He doesn't analyze evidence; he pronounces verdicts on the character of defendants. The objective isn't to deliver justice but to educate the masses through the example of terror.

Fifth and finally, fear is disseminated. Stalin's objective wasn't merely to eliminate the Old Bolsheviks. It was to terrorize the millions of remaining Soviets. To create a climate of generalized paranoia where no one dared to disagree, question, or even think differently, fearing denunciation by a neighbor.

Look around you. How many people do you know who stopped expressing political opinions out of fear? How many business owners instruct their employees to "stay out of politics"? This isn't paranoia; it's the rational response to a system that punishes dissent.

Martins's conviction is a direct message to you: "If he, with all the proof of innocence, got 21 years, imagine what we'll do to you, ordinary citizen, if you dare open your mouth."

The Complete Subversion and the End of Illusion

Werth concludes that in the USSR, "Justice was transformed into a political weapon, used to serve Stalin's perpetuation in power." The judicial system "became an extension of political power. Trials were less a judicial procedure than a work of fiction created to consolidate the official narrative." Replace "Soviet" with "contemporary Brazilian" and the sentence remains true.

If Filipe Martins didn't write a memo, didn't participate in a meeting, and has proof of this, why was he convicted? Why are cases opened ex officio, allowing the victim to also be the investigator and judge? Why do defendants remain imprisoned for years without trial? Why has parliamentary immunity become a dead letter? Why has prior censorship returned with full force?

The answer is brutal: because the system hasn't failed. The system is working exactly as designed.

Why Americans Should Pay Attention

You might be thinking: "This is Brazil. We have real courts. Real due process. This couldn't happen here."

That's exactly what educated Soviets thought in 1935. That's what Weimar Germans thought in 1932. That's what Venezuelans thought in 2005.

Consider the parallels:

Smartmatic's global reach: The same company born from Venezuela's Chavista regime that operated in Brazil 2012-2016 and was just federally indicted for international corruption—still counts votes in Los Angeles County. The company created as an "electoral tool" to "keep the regime in power forever" (according to Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal's testimony) operates on American soil.

Judicial weaponization is international: When Brazil's Supreme Court can imprison a former presidential advisor for 21 years despite proof of innocence, when Smartmatic engineers can access U.S. election systems remotely from Belgrade, when the template of judicial persecution spreads across continents—the threat is global, not local.

The digital Gulag: Stalin sent dissidents to Siberia. Modern authoritarians deplatform them, freeze their bank accounts, destroy their reputations algorithmically, and imprison them using "lawfare." The technology is 21st century. The playbook is pure 1936.

The precedent matters: Today it's a Brazilian advisor. Tomorrow it's a Philippine election official. Then an American journalist. Then you. Once the template proves successful somewhere, it spreads everywhere. Totalitarianism is viral.

The Five Structural Parallels That You Should Pay Attention

1. Defendants Selected for Who They Are, Not What They Did

In Stalinist USSR, Old Bolsheviks were eliminated not because they committed crimes but because they represented potential threats to power. Their revolutionary credentials didn't matter. Their historical loyalty was irrelevant. They needed to disappear.

Filipe Martins wasn't convicted for what he did—the evidence proves he did nothing. He was convicted for who he is: Bolsonaro's special advisor for international affairs, a conservative intellectual, a critic of the left, a defender of traditional values. His free existence was inconvenient.

The judgment was, in the words of observers, "more a political sermon about who Filipe is and what he thinks than anything else."

Exactly like Moscow.

2. Fabricated Processes with Inverted Proof

Under Stalin, sentences were decided before trials. The process was just theater. Evidence was fabricated, false witnesses presented, documents forged.

In Martins's case, every witness—except the coerced one—affirms he wasn't present. Official records from the Presidential Palace confirm his absence. The prosecution presented not a single piece of material evidence of his participation.

He was convicted to 21 years.

The inversion is complete: it's not for the State to prove guilt; it's for the defendant to prove innocence. And even when proven, it doesn't matter.

3. Coerced Witnesses as Pillar of Conviction

Mauro Cid's confession is the only element linking Martins to the alleged crime. A confession from someone who is:

In preventive detention for over a year

With his father also detained

Dependent on a "plea deal" for any chance at freedom

Giving contradictory and constantly revised testimony

Too convenient for the prosecution's script

In Moscow, this technique was refined. The NKVD broke prisoners until they signed anything. In contemporary Brazil, there's no need for basements or explicit torture methods. Indefinite preventive detention, threats to family, promises of benefits for "collaboration"—all work perfectly.

The result is the same: confessions that serve power, not truth.

4. Trials as Political Spectacle

The Moscow Trials were public, widely broadcast, transformed into media events. It wasn't about seeking justice in private judicial proceedings. It was essential that the entire population watch, that everyone see what happened to "traitors" and "conspirators."

The trials broadcast live on Brazil's TV Justiça follow the same logic. It's not necessary. There's no real gain in transparency—after all, decisions have already been made beforehand. But it's essential for the pedagogical effect: that everyone watch, everyone learn, everyone fear.

Alexandre de Moraes doesn't judge cases; he stages sermons. His votes aren't legal briefs; they're political manifestos. He doesn't analyze evidence; he pronounces moral verdicts on defendants.

Just as Stalinist judges "displaying virtue, staged vigorous speeches against defendants, treating them as traitors even before the end of the trial and announcement of sentences."

5. Terror as Message to the Population

Stalin didn't just want to eliminate Bukharin, Kamenev, and Zinoviev. He wanted millions of Soviets to see what happened to those who dared to diverge. The objective was to create "an atmosphere of generalized distrust and paranoia."

Werth's book describes: "Ordinary people were denounced by neighbors, colleagues, and even family members, sometimes for trivial reasons. The uncertainty about who might be spying created an environment of generalized paranoia, leading to the progressive disintegration of social bonds."

Martins's conviction isn't about Martins. It's about you. It's about all of us. It's the message: "See? He had all the records proving his innocence, all witnesses in his favor, and still got 21 years. Now imagine what happens to you, ordinary citizen, if you dare to question."

It's the clear message echoing from Brasília: "Nobody is safe. Anyone can be next. Stay quiet."

The Superficial Differences That Hide Identical Essence

Defenders of the system will say: "But we're not executing anyone! There are no Gulags! It's absurd to compare!"

True. Brazil 2024 isn't USSR 1936. We don't have summary executions. We don't deport millions to forced labor camps in Siberia.

But the essence of the method is identical:

Stalin used "defense of the revolution" as a salvationist narrative. Brazil's Supreme Court uses "defense of democracy."

Stalin fabricated accusations of conspiracy and coup plotting. The STF fabricates accusations of conspiracy and coup plotting.

Stalin extracted confessions under physical torture. The STF extracts confessions under procedural coercion.

Stalin staged show trials to terrorize the population. The STF stages broadcast trials for the same purpose.

Stalin censored the press and controlled narratives. The STF censors social media and determines content removal.

Stalin created a system where no one was safe, where anyone could be accused, where neighbors denounced neighbors. The STF is building exactly that.

The tools evolved. The technology is different. The methods became more sophisticated. But the script is the same—just adapted for a democratic era.

The Question Americans Must Ask

If the company created by Hugo Chávez to manipulate Venezuelan elections can operate in Los Angeles County...

If a Brazilian Supreme Court justice can imprison a presidential advisor for 21 years despite proof of innocence...

If judicial systems worldwide are being weaponized against political dissent...

If the Moscow playbook works in Brasília, why wouldn't it work in Washington?

The answer is uncomfortable: It already is. The J6 prisoners. The deplatforming. The lawfare against Trump. The FBI raids. The algorithm censorship. The methods are more refined. But the pattern is recognizable.

This isn't about left versus right. This is about power versus liberty. This is about whether judicial systems serve justice or serve those in power.

What Martins's Case Teaches the World

Filipe Martins becomes, against his will, a symbol. Not for the alleged coup attempt he never committed, but for the system that convicted him despite all evidence of innocence.

He's living proof that in Brazil 2024, under Justice Alexandre de Moraes's Supreme Court, you can:

Have committed no crime

Have all evidence in your favor

Have all witnesses confirming your innocence

Have official records corroborating your version

And still be convicted to 21 years in prison.

Because the trial isn't about facts. It's about power. About sending a message. About creating terror.

Exactly like Moscow.

Werth writes: "His book is an important warning about the dangers of centralized authoritarian regimes—and about how Justice can be subverted to legitimize persecution and other State crimes."

History repeats. First as tragedy in the USSR. Then as farce in Brazil.

But for the victims, for Filipe Martins, for the thousands investigated, censored, and persecuted—there's nothing funny about it. It's just tragedy.

The Choice: Moscow or Minas Gerais?

Nicolas Werth ends his book warning that "the tribunals and terror were not aberrations but an integral part of the Stalinist governance system." They didn't happen by accident. They were designed that way.

Similarly, what we see in Brazil's Supreme Court isn't a deviation. It's not "occasional excesses" by one justice. It's not a "system malfunction."

It's the system. It's intentional. It's how it was designed to function.

The question now is: What will we do?

For Brazilians: Will you accept that you live under a regime of judicial terror disguised as democracy? Or will you resist—not with violence, which is exactly what the system wants to justify more repression, but with truth, denunciation, civic courage?

For Americans: Will you recognize the pattern before it fully metastasizes in your own institutions? Or will you wait until your own Filipe Martins is convicted despite proof of innocence, until your own justice system becomes a weapon of political control?

Stalin counted on silence. On fear. On resignation. On people thinking "it doesn't affect me, as long as I stay quiet I'm safe."

They weren't. They never were.

Neither are you.

The Brutal Truth Nobody Wants to Admit

When the system functions by convicting the innocent, when evidence doesn't matter, when terror is the objective—it's not the system failing.

It's the system functioning.

Moscow taught. Brasília learned. Washington is watching closely.

And we're letting it happen.

The question history will ask: Did we recognize the pattern in time?

